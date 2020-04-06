Easter 4,5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lekcja okolicznościowa - Easter
Cele lekcji: • Poznasz słowa związane ze Świętami Wielkanocnymi; • Poznasz tradycje wielkanocne w Wielkiej Brytanii;
Zadania • Zapoznaj się z prezentacją, w której umieszczono symbole Wielkanocy • Zapisz w zeszycie nazwy symboli wraz z pol...
Spring - wiosna
Easter - Wielkanoc
Easter eggs - pisanki
Easter rabbit (bunny) – króliczek wielkanocny
chick - kurczaczek
lamb – jagniątko
cross = krzyż
Easter basket – koszyczek wielkanocny
hot cross buns – wielkanocne bułeczki
daffodils - żonkile
tulip - tulipan
bouquet - bukiet
catkins - bazie
flowers - kwiaty
egg colouring – kolorowanie jajek
egg hunt – poszukiwanie jajek
egg-rolling – toczenie jajek
Obejrzyj film • Obejrzyj film, w którym poznasz kilka angielskich tradycji wielkanocnych: • https://youtu.be/3fh6-C3S1hs
Zadanie 1: Przepisz pytania do zeszytu i odpowiedz na nie (spróbuj po angielsku, ale jeżeli Ci się nie uda udziel odpowied...
Zadania 2,3 1. Wyobraź sobie teraz, że bierzesz udział w teleturnieju na temat Świąt Wielkanocnych, wejdź w link i wygraj ...
Zadanie dodatkowe • W zeszycie ułóż krzyżówkę dotyczącą Świąt Wielkanocnych (oczywiście po angielsku)
Terminy: • Bardzo proszę, abyś zdjęcia swoich prac, przysłał do mnie na adres: zdalnyangielskimg@wp.pl do środy 15.04.2020...
Życzę Ci miłej nauki i Wesołych Świąt Happy Easter Pozdrawiam Marta Gołębiowska
