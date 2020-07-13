Caria App - UX Review

Caria app - UX and Usability Review



This is an independent UX expert review based on my proprietary UX checklist for digital health apps. The checklist is based on findings from user testing of 20 health and wellbeing apps. The apps are reviewed against 70 guidelines in 5 categories:



Onboarding and homepage – checkpoints related to first-time user experience (from sign up flow to reaching the home screen of the app)

Tracking – tracking of users’ health data and/or symptoms

Data visualisation – how well the app uses data from tracking to display and visualise insights, progress and patterns

Content – findability and presentation of content

Support and education – how well the app uses both data and content to guide and educate users



