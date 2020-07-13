Caria App - UX Review

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Met checkpoints All relevant checkpoints UX Score in % Onboarding and homepage 5.5 12 46% Tracking 4.5 8 56% Data visualis...
Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #2 Include a prominent button to register for a new account. The registration button i...
Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #1 Consider delaying account creation until user has tried the app. Caria app doesn’t ...
Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #4 Make sure there is a clear and explicit opt- in to terms and conditions. Caria app ...
Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #8 Explain why you need the data and how you use it. The information that anonymised u...
Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #12 Account for edge cases and when things aren’t as usual. User testing showed that p...
Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #19 Keep the home screen simple. The app’s home screen displays featured content. With...
Tracking | Guideline #20 Give people useful pre-sets but allow them to add custom categories. Caria app doesn’t allow user...
Tracking | Guideline #25 Streamline the process of adding entries as far as possible. The app allows users to create Siri ...
Visualising data | Guideline #31 Provide a useful empty state before enough data is available. If there are no entries ava...
Visualising data | Guideline #32 Help people understand patterns. One of the common goals people have when using health an...
Content | Guideline #41 Provide useful ﬁltering options. When looking for relevant content, users often want to ﬁlter the ...
Support and education | Guideline #52 Provide practical tips related to everyday issues. Caria app provides articles and c...
Support and education | Guideline #55 Showcase real experts and coaches. Caria app allows users to connect with health coa...
Support and education | Guideline #57 Make it relevant based on the information you have received from the user. The artic...
Support and education | Guideline #70 If the topic is sensitive, consider allowing people to post anonymously. Users have ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Caria App - UX Review

26 views

Published on

Caria app - UX and Usability Review

This is an independent UX expert review based on my proprietary UX checklist for digital health apps. The checklist is based on findings from user testing of 20 health and wellbeing apps. The apps are reviewed against 70 guidelines in 5 categories:

Onboarding and homepage – checkpoints related to first-time user experience (from sign up flow to reaching the home screen of the app)
Tracking – tracking of users’ health data and/or symptoms
Data visualisation – how well the app uses data from tracking to display and visualise insights, progress and patterns
Content – findability and presentation of content
Support and education – how well the app uses both data and content to guide and educate users

---

More UX reviews of health and wellbeing apps: https://www.panacea.digital/reviews/

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Caria App - UX Review

  1. 1. Met checkpoints All relevant checkpoints UX Score in % Onboarding and homepage 5.5 12 46% Tracking 4.5 8 56% Data visualisation 4 5 80% Content 6.5 10 65% Support and education 11.5 14 82% Overall 32 49 65% 65% CARIA iOS, July 2020
  2. 2. Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #2 Include a prominent button to register for a new account. The registration button is clearly more prominent than Sign in button. Since most of the users on this screen will be new users, this is the right approach. meets
  3. 3. Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #1 Consider delaying account creation until user has tried the app. Caria app doesn’t allow users to use the app as a guest. At the point of download, the user doesn’t know whether the app will meet their needs or not. The onboarding ﬂow should prioritise establishing trust over collecting users’ information. doesn’t meet
  4. 4. Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #4 Make sure there is a clear and explicit opt- in to terms and conditions. Caria app asks users to provide an explicit opt- in to T&Cs and Privacy Policy (there is a checkbox and it isn’t preselected). meets
  5. 5. Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #8 Explain why you need the data and how you use it. The information that anonymised user data is shared with research organisations is buried in the Privacy Policy which isn’t written in a user- friendly format. Additionally, the app states that personalised programme will help users achieve their goals, however, it seems that all users are presented with the same content, regardless of the goals they selected in the onboarding ﬂow. doesn’t meet
  6. 6. Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #12 Account for edge cases and when things aren’t as usual. User testing showed that people might be suﬀering from health issues that make the ‘standard’ set of answers irrelevant to their case. They might also lack the knowledge necessary to conﬁdently answer those questions. In those cases, participants typically looked for ‘I’m not sure’ or ‘I don’t remember’ option to carry on with the onboarding ﬂow. Caria app supports these options and explains the terms used in the questions in case users were not familiar with them. meets
  7. 7. Onboarding and homepage | Guideline #19 Keep the home screen simple. The app’s home screen displays featured content. With this approach, quite a few diﬀerent things are competing for users’ attention. An improvement would be to establish clearer information priority and display one primary call to action. This way the core purpose of the app would be reinforced on the home screen and users’ attention would be focused on the next most important step. doesn’t meet
  8. 8. Tracking | Guideline #20 Give people useful pre-sets but allow them to add custom categories. Caria app doesn’t allow users to add custom categories or tags. They do, however, allow to hide the categories that the user isn’t interested in. This allows the user to simplify the tracking experience by removing distracting, unwanted categories, and focus on the things that are relevant to them. partially meets
  9. 9. Tracking | Guideline #25 Streamline the process of adding entries as far as possible. The app allows users to create Siri shortcuts in case they preferred to add their entries this way. Regular tracking requires a lot of eﬀort. You can help users to stay consistent by making it as convenient as possible. meets
  10. 10. Visualising data | Guideline #31 Provide a useful empty state before enough data is available. If there are no entries available for the given period, the app displays a useful message to prompt the user to log their symptoms. meets
  11. 11. Visualising data | Guideline #32 Help people understand patterns. One of the common goals people have when using health and wellbeing apps is to understand patterns in their symptoms and behaviour. Caria app helps them do that by displaying a correlation between symptoms and triggers. meets
  12. 12. Content | Guideline #41 Provide useful ﬁltering options. When looking for relevant content, users often want to ﬁlter the results based on speciﬁc criteria. Caria app doesn’t provide ﬁltering options. While the list of courses is short enough for the user to scroll, the recipes page would beneﬁt from ﬁltering option to allow users to ﬁnd meals based on symptoms or dietary preferences. doesn’t meet
  13. 13. Support and education | Guideline #52 Provide practical tips related to everyday issues. Caria app provides articles and community discussions related to practical issues women experience during menopause. While a healthcare professional can discuss the medical side of symptoms, people are often interested in the practical side of what is happening to them e.g. how it aﬀects their work and social life. meets
  14. 14. Support and education | Guideline #55 Showcase real experts and coaches. Caria app allows users to connect with health coaches and experts. However, it’s not clear whether the courses and articles presented in the app are curated or written by those experts. If that is the case, it should be highlighted in the app to build more trust and credibility. partially meets
  15. 15. Support and education | Guideline #57 Make it relevant based on the information you have received from the user. The articles presented in the Insight tab are personalised based on users’ logged symptoms and activities. One of the pain points with health information online is the eﬀort it takes to sift through it to ﬁnd the pieces that are relevant to the user and their situation. By personalising the insight, the app makes the hard work for them. meets
  16. 16. Support and education | Guideline #70 If the topic is sensitive, consider allowing people to post anonymously. Users have a choice to post anonymously or add their name. This approach creates a safe space and encourages users to share their experiences. meets

×