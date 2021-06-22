Dimensional Building v2 Digital Strength in Z Properties

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dimensional Building Comparative Results In Review MDIA V2 Digital Strength in Z Properties Product Media y m b r
Comparative work Beginning of Plait Glass Review, Scrum Costing Analysis 2020 James 2:16 16 If one of you says to them, "G...
Topic Guide to Related Study 1. The Dynamic Instance: Product Media Discussed 2. The Glass Build: Base Build and Modules A...
Solutions Founded in our Work • How to record Intellectual Property • How to compare financial models • How to work with T...
6/19/2021 5
Increasing the confidence in the means to supply a glass that builds… Base Build Assembly Calibri Light (Body) The Base Bu...
Changing Methods • We have used two different methods for building and fabricating small appliances, furniture, fabrics an...
Dimensional Array The Build Array includes Z-Transform capability In PRODUCT MEDIA Product Media New Product Groups Slide ...
Testing Growth Furniture Build based on Slide 18 Product Media ROI is at the Financial Level of Sales Volume Compares to o...
Product Media Model Properties Cart 35 Piece Assimilati on Glass Modeling Furniture Build Array Museum Process Appliance A...
Fully Costed Dimensional Array 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 11 Product Media 3.13159 x 2= 6.263 – 6.290= [...
Encryptions for Dynamic Build Assembly 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 12 Rose Plot To be added to “Mu Sic in...
Energy Wall Theory Wireless Cascading Energy can be distributed on the large industrial basis as well as the smaller digit...
The Sea of Glass 6/19/2021 14 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall • The Sea of Glass is the coming of the Kingdom of God • ...
V2 Digital Strength in Z Properties • The Methods by which Properties and Elements are devised is discussed both in terms ...
$28T Benchmark Achieved 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 16 The Theoretical Benchmark has been achieved at the...
Theoretical Benchmark 6/22/2021 • The Dimensional Array exceeds the Benchmark Parameters on the Scorecard • The Base Build...
Exceeding the Value of P-Test on Z Strength By overcoming Z, we have exceeded the Benchmark Scrutiny 6/22/2021 Brij Consul...
Scalable Material and Glass Conveyance Changes the Economic Equation 6/20/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 19 Push ...
Vector Union Plait Wall • Used for Agreement in the Economics of the Plait Glass Equation • Used to composition General Us...
• Interdimensional Pipes are needed to plait the properties and to learn to work with the glass wall. • So, we took our fo...
Creating the Properties Map 21 points were selected from the original system fingerprint and were highly correlated to the...
Wealth Opportunity Analysis • There is a 70% greater likelihood historically that justice will prevail, and that mercy wil...
V3 Interdimensional Positions • In our next paper we will use our various mappings to correlate interdimensional positions...
Asset Drivers 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 25 Glass is Plait-able, Scalable and Advancing in its Practice ...
The Mysteries • Our Work is meant to be Contemplative, and we use the Divine Mysteries to understand God’s purposes in it....
Climbing the Stairway to Heaven • Instances of prayer ask for partitioning of gates to allow faithful entry. Conversion fi...
Our papers 6/19/2021 28 1. The Dynamic Instance 2. The Glass Build 3. Glass in the Making 4. Art of the Science 5. Digital...
Jun. 22, 2021

Dimensional Building v2 Digital Strength in Z Properties

We are comparing the Base Build Assembly in Plait Glass Emulation with the Dynamic Array for Product Media to show the more excellent features and financial outcomes. In V2 we will discuss how properties are developed for product media and in V3 we will begin the subject of inter-dimensional considerations leading to the Ark Mode requirements for remote building. We have begun mapping the properties and interdimensional requirement and show that we have exceeded the Scorecard by z dimensions

  1. 1. Dimensional Building Comparative Results In Review MDIA V2 Digital Strength in Z Properties Product Media y m b r
  2. 2. Comparative work Beginning of Plait Glass Review, Scrum Costing Analysis 2020 James 2:16 16 If one of you says to them, "Go in peace; keep warm and well fed," but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? 2018 Time and Motion Standards, Quantum Binary Study 2019 Ark >Digital>Binary Differentiation Digital Portal Asset Recovery 2020 Plait Glass and Building Potential 2021 Base Build Assembly Product Media Arrays From Digital Portal to Ark Mode Remote Thruput [11.670+11.618]*10 =232.8-5.18=227.7-.5= 227.2 Scrum Slide 8 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 2
  3. 3. Topic Guide to Related Study 1. The Dynamic Instance: Product Media Discussed 2. The Glass Build: Base Build and Modules Assembled, considering impact of dimensional systems 3. Glass in the Making: Costing and Loading, Assembly and Assimilation, IP Defined, Logos 4. Art of the Science: What can be made? Assimilation discussed, look at basic product ideas 5. Digital Glass Production: Pipe Transit and RIK Declare, Batch Appliance (Dialogue paper) 6. Imposition of Value Engineering: Establishing and Justifying the Load for Pipe Transit 7. The Digital Plait Position: Engineering Design of the Load and Thruput 8. Mu Sic in the Advancing Age: Use of Fingerprint and Encryption for Operational Loads 9. Engineering Objects: The Purpose of this Paper is to Consider the means to raise up a Digital Portal Production System using appliances gained through Plait Object and Gate driven configurations that work with Digital Mechanics. Six-Layer Glass and Appliances 10. Instancing at the Gate: Use of Gates and Instances, bridging of the engineering process 11. Interpolative Scope: Use of a Demand and Production Scope for building and delivery of product, learning to specify material, looking for union of Vector 12. Functional Glass: Fitness for Function and Moral Intelligence, Bayesian Analysis 13. The Glass Wall: This is a very difficult staging of advanced engineering to depict …Motivated by sound it creates a means by sound to cascade light. The ability to transmit this kind of energy behind a light shield makes it safe and wireless power. Because this Virtual Glass is there, it can be positioned like that with the rose plait. 14. The Glass Wave: Learning to Plait Gates, Reconcile Metrics to Scorecard, and load value of Scrum 15. Scrum Costing w/notes (Book It Daniel): establishing scrum standards (Dialogue paper) 16. Gate Plait Green (Mark It Mark): first scalable plait arrangement overcomes bottleneck (Dialogue paper) 17. Scorecard Integration (Map It Ralph): A review of mappings to date, marking old vs. new (Dialogue paper) Concept described Slide 11 here, wireless cascade for power 6/22/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 3 Base Build differentiated from Product Media Here To be updated with encryptions slides 6 and 12 https://www.slideshare.net/Marshallja/presentations Scorecard Metrics are devised, used here Union Vector Graph included here Paper to be rewritten after digital maps complete
  4. 4. Solutions Founded in our Work • How to record Intellectual Property • How to compare financial models • How to work with Time and Motion Standards • How to book Scrum and Utilize Burden • Using graphical capability to manage properties of Light • Modeling with Arrays, Vectors and Graphical Objects • Interpolation Methods and Variable Rate Demand • Production capability in Number Theory • Union of Subsets to point to Intuitive Design 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 4
  5. 5. 6/19/2021 5
  6. 6. Increasing the confidence in the means to supply a glass that builds… Base Build Assembly Calibri Light (Body) The Base Build Assembly includes 7 Factor Assimilation for the purpose of compressing and encrypting product conveyance Discussed in “The Glass Build” and “Glass in the Making” 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 6 To be added to “Mu Sic in the Advancing Age” Reconciled to Baseline on slide 19 The Glass Build
  7. 7. Changing Methods • We have used two different methods for building and fabricating small appliances, furniture, fabrics and décor, so that we can advance the use of instances and arrive at a means to do remote building in the Ark Mode emulation of this series. • The Build Assembly quickly moved into the Build Array Method which leads to PRODUCT MEDIA, and this is the digital means to build from a plait of properties and elemental arrays to a complete z-transform build. • Product Media is discussed in “The Dynamic Instance.” Rose Glass is blended in with piece assimilations, slide 9 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 7 Product Groupings not shown distinctively yet The Dynamic Instance
  8. 8. Dimensional Array The Build Array includes Z-Transform capability In PRODUCT MEDIA Product Media New Product Groups Slide 2 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 8 % 843 x 2 = 1686
  9. 9. Testing Growth Furniture Build based on Slide 18 Product Media ROI is at the Financial Level of Sales Volume Compares to our Scorecard in “The Dynamic Instance” Furniture Builds Appliances Glass Models Properties 35 Pieces Asset % [35.44+35.14] =70.58 -70.73 change = .15 D 6 6 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 9 C x 2 Conversion finishes at the Gate, yield pickup 28.241/4=7.06 +.015= 7.07x10 %
  10. 10. Product Media Model Properties Cart 35 Piece Assimilati on Glass Modeling Furniture Build Array Museum Process Appliance Array Intellectual Property Value Origination Price 714.18 853.20 1,069.56 1,381.56 1,567.38 1,994.86 Intellectual Property Value Expected U's 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 Intellectual Property Value Value 714,180 853,200 1,069,560 1,381,560 1,567,380 1,994,860 Intellectual Property Value Margin 526,232 697,004 854,300 1,106,300 1,261,150 1,639,880 Intellectual Property Value ROI 73.7% 81.7% 79.9% 80.1% 80.5% 82.2% y = 0.0366ln(x) + 0.7565 R² = 0.6232 68.0% 70.0% 72.0% 74.0% 76.0% 78.0% 80.0% 82.0% 84.0% - 500,000.00 1,000,000.00 1,500,000.00 2,000,000.00 2,500,000.00 Return on Investment Product Media Arrayed Fabrications ROI is at the Product Level 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 10
  11. 11. Fully Costed Dimensional Array 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 11 Product Media 3.13159 x 2= 6.263 – 6.290= [.028 +/- .001x 2] = .57 405.09 + 503.4=908.49-909.592 =1.102 From “Dynamic Instance” Gate The Advantages of Transform are 1. lower risk of corruption of menus 2. Lower glass mass ratio 3. Increased speed in conveyance, ascription 4. Upgrade and repair capability in service 5. Product media transferability Pp
  12. 12. Encryptions for Dynamic Build Assembly 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 12 Rose Plot To be added to “Mu Sic in the Advancing Age”
  13. 13. Energy Wall Theory Wireless Cascading Energy can be distributed on the large industrial basis as well as the smaller digital portal requirement, but is built from complex arrays The Charge will go one transit the Cascade another Levels of Plait Curved Instances C A S C A D I N G P L A I T Cascade plait It requires an advancing form In it to cascade, plait and diminish in layers that build 1. Builds in arrays. 2. With Elemental properties 3. Advancing form of cascade 4. Directional charge 5. Glass shielded 1 2 5 4 3 ARK MODE ^PLAIT COMPLEX ENGINEERING 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 13 “The Glass Wall” 6
  14. 14. The Sea of Glass 6/19/2021 14 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall • The Sea of Glass is the coming of the Kingdom of God • Grants use of glass to those given the “Harps of God’s Fashioning,” the gifted state of the Soul and the Tools He has fashioned for it
  15. 15. V2 Digital Strength in Z Properties • The Methods by which Properties and Elements are devised is discussed both in terms of particle assimilation and the Rose Plait which supplies a safe means of glass packaging • V3 will begin to study the Interdimensional requirement that leads to the Ark Mode… there is much to study on these topics in a new paper 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 15 It is important to know that properties can emulate the attributes of any material and after studying the base build assembly, these requirements become folded into an object by which the glass model assumes the attribute intended for its placement. These attributes are raised up to the Z dimensional full stature of the product when delivered
  16. 16. $28T Benchmark Achieved 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 16 The Theoretical Benchmark has been achieved at the metric level according us the opportunity to begin property assimilations and developing the bridge to the Ark Mode. We have two types of new work to do 1. Draw the diagrams for property-based assimilations based on our plait achievements and 2. Consider the method of interdimensional acquisition of the use of properties within glass models (We had originally thought we would be using Pascal.) 1. Exceeds the Scorecard Model 2. Exceeds the 3 Asset Valuations and Comparisons $28T $34T Product Media Higher Economic Yield See slides 21 and 22, to be continued in V3…
  17. 17. Theoretical Benchmark 6/22/2021 • The Dimensional Array exceeds the Benchmark Parameters on the Scorecard • The Base Build achieves the Baseline Parameters 17 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall Product Media 1390x4=5560 47.3+11.6 =58.9-.5 Includes thruput Gate Timing Timing of z gains 16.844-11.670=5.175 or 5.18 alpha 3.13159 x 2= 6.263 – 6.290= [.028 +/- .001x 2] = .57 x 10 1. Exceeds the Scorecard Model Pp Based on “Engineering Objects” Pp 33.40 +.195 = 33.595 From “Scorecard Integration” Mark-up Pp 843.22 x 2 = 1686.44-2.04 = 1684.4 2(x+y)
  18. 18. Exceeding the Value of P-Test on Z Strength By overcoming Z, we have exceeded the Benchmark Scrutiny 6/22/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 18 P-Test before Build 2. Exceeds the Value of P-Test on Z Strength Product Media Based on “Engineering Objects” 33.59500757-33.40 = .195 16.39+.409 Change in 2(x+y) =1684.4098-1683.8159=.5939 x 2 = .11878
  19. 19. Scalable Material and Glass Conveyance Changes the Economic Equation 6/20/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 19 Push Labor is replaced by Digital Portal Conveyance and Agile Tasking Green Energy replaces fuel-based economy Dimensional Building $33 Trillion 3. Asset Valuations and Comparisons See slide 20 Base Build vs Array Build (Product Media) Economic Justification $34T y m b r Base Build Array Build 409.33-405.0=4.33 x 10 FMV Baseline Benchmark +/- @FMV 1.69+1.07=2.76-2.40=.36/6=6e slide 20 FMV Clock Progression and frequency of returns t t 409.33-408.0=1.33 Equity and Price Conversion t
  20. 20. Vector Union Plait Wall • Used for Agreement in the Economics of the Plait Glass Equation • Used to composition General Use Properties 6/20/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 20 See slide 19 “Interpolative Scope” 409.32-405.09=4.22+.112=4.332 e 2.76-2.40=.36/6=6e Clock foil x 3 =335 x 3 = 1005 Original data Proofs t
  21. 21. • Interdimensional Pipes are needed to plait the properties and to learn to work with the glass wall. • So, we took our former pipe stream and made it vertical, and we shall see how this complex arrangement will serve to make proprietary properties and general use compositions for the wall. • St. Andrew is famous for his work in the flags of various countries. And here we know is where some complexity lies in Ark achievement. 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 21 St. Andrew pray for us! Proprietary Properties and Interdimensional Arrangements
  22. 22. Creating the Properties Map 21 points were selected from the original system fingerprint and were highly correlated to the map characteristic 6/22/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 22 Basic Build Appendix IV From ‘Mu Sic in the Advancing Age’ 18 points remained after the map was configured with higher definition Original Map Reconstruction of Points to configure See 6,5,2 Group I
  23. 23. Wealth Opportunity Analysis • There is a 70% greater likelihood historically that justice will prevail, and that mercy will abide in those who practice good works • The true wealth that God speaks of is a lasting Treasure, not a passing or material wealth • The greater and more meritorious things will never come from cheap or easy propositions, thus capricious ways are not His own. 6/22/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 23 R. Alleluia. The works of his hands are faithful and just; sure, are all his precepts, Reliable forever and ever, wrought in truth and equity. R. Your works, O Lord, are justice and truth. Here it shows them gaining more than 3 times what they would have had in 10 years Gifted Economy
  24. 24. V3 Interdimensional Positions • In our next paper we will use our various mappings to correlate interdimensional positions and begin our study of how to make properties and operations work together • This concept will extend to the next paper(s) until we transition to the ark mode capability 6/22/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 24 The properties map will always supply a value correlation to the appliances used to work with the six-layer glass. In our next paper after correlating the stream in its vertical integration we will be able to define a property and see its “carpet value.” Because of its dimensional characteristic it will never fit any quantum layout. Coming next…
  25. 25. Asset Drivers 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 25 Glass is Plait-able, Scalable and Advancing in its Practice O-map N-map .26949 -.26623= .326 x 2 = .652 Rate @ Gate Conversion Completes at the Gate= 628 Conveyance Rate Rate APP I Economic Base Build from “The Dynamic Instance”
  26. 26. The Mysteries • Our Work is meant to be Contemplative, and we use the Divine Mysteries to understand God’s purposes in it. The rosary is a Gift to help us to understand our place with Mary in the Order of Creation; she is the sure Hope of all humankind. 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 26 Link to mysteries and sample rosary Following her, thou strayest not; invoking her, thou despairest not; thinking of her, thou wanderest not; upheld by her, thou fallest not; shielded by her, thou fearest not; guided by her, thou growest not weary; favored by her, thou reachest the goal. St. Bernard of Clairvaux Jesus+ says: I took your place The Consecration to Jesus+ and Mary is intended to dedicate your SOUL’s properties to the Lord so that He may perfect them in the Light of Grace
  27. 27. Climbing the Stairway to Heaven • Instances of prayer ask for partitioning of gates to allow faithful entry. Conversion finishes at the Gate. Mary operates the Gates, Rev. 12 • The Lord prepares the Soul for this pilgrimage which is why the prayers say: Lord hear my plea, make haste to help me. And through your Most Holy Mother, supply for all my needs, especially at the hour of death. AMEN. 6/19/2021 Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall 27 ARK Of SOULS
  28. 28. Our papers 6/19/2021 28 1. The Dynamic Instance 2. The Glass Build 3. Glass in the Making 4. Art of the Science 5. Digital Glass Production 6. Imposition of Value Engineering 7. The Digital Plait Position 8. Mu Sic in the Advancing Age 9. Engineering Objects 10. Instancing at the Gate 11. Interpolative Scope 12. Functional Glass 13. The Glass Wall 14. The Glass Wave 15. Scrum Costing w/notes (Book It Daniel) 16. Gate Plait Green (Mark It Mark) 17. Scorecard Integration (Map It Ralph) This paper is Dimensional Building https://www.slideshare.net/Marshallja/presentations Brij Consulting, LLC Jean Marshall V3 and V4 holds all contents To Change

