Ark Reclamation of Legacy v2 Consider the Product

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ark Reclamation of Legacy Pointing the View Forward Starts page 9
Ark Based Productions • The Theoretically perfect use of Ark Based Productions is to use Green Material which is produced ...
Ark Mode Reclamation at Baseline Reclaiming Public Debt 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 3 2.6x 28.9T
Ark Mode Reclamation at Benchmark 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 4 Deferred Gain 32.8T 4.0 T clock
Multiform Process Standards The Econometric Value of a Multiform Process [Ref. 2] Transform is 1.5x the Single Form in Pro...
Differences to Assembled Standards .57x2= 1.14 Compare. 1.13 Metric Table [Ref. 2]
See Legacy Payback Next Slide clock
Legacy Payback The Figures Given for an Equity build after each Production represent a position for a specific period. Ten...
What will other Instances Do? We want to add to further discuss two topics: 1. What current science relates to this type o...
What current science relates to this type of technology? 8/4/2020 10 BrijConsulting,LLC • Motivation in Quasi-Particles, S...
What other types of applications would exist within Instances of Intelligent Portals? 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 11 1. ...
Ark Emulation 8/4/2020 12 BrijConsulting,LLC • We emulated what an Ark Build would be like and what kind of products could...
Light and Particle Engineering • Light and Matter have arrangements signaling around the Crystallography of arrangements. ...
Green Energy Wall and Other Topics • Green Energy Wall could be the first-time energy was ever delivered from a SERVER mak...
REFERENCES Redrawing the Lines Metric Translation Tables Square Pi Derivatives 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 15
Rethinking the Digital Reclamation of Cyclical Business Processes Redrawing the Lines Reference8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, L...
Basic Method for Translating Forms to Plait and Digital Device In STREAM. Reference 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 17
Square Pi Derivatives Reference8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 18
https://www.slideshare.net/ Marshallja/presentations 19 Our Papers derived performance standards for digital assimilation ...
Coming up in V3 • Interpolations • Product VRD • Financial Implications • Matrix Arrangements • STREAM Education 8/4/2020 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ark Reclamation of Legacy v2 Consider the Product

50 views

Published on

Advantages to Industrial Physics and Digital Portals in Developing Green Technology and Remote Building, increasing Industrial Scale V1 Reclaiming Legacy with Advance Science

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ark Reclamation of Legacy v2 Consider the Product

  1. 1. Ark Reclamation of Legacy Pointing the View Forward Starts page 9
  2. 2. Ark Based Productions • The Theoretically perfect use of Ark Based Productions is to use Green Material which is produced in plait arrangements of engineered particles and wave-made ‘glass and tube arrangements’ to develop a specified material or unique attributes designed for a specific product development. • Ark Based Productions are programmable and advanced stage productions that work with Agile Technologies in quantum configuration. • Digital Portals can be built intelligently to manage these new scientific arrangements that are produced in instances and should have both a Baseline and a Benchmark Instance to define it. Often more than one instance of an arrangement can exist at a time. • See Baseline and Benchmark with six different types of suggested products based on current science. There would be multiple ongoing projects in these advanced production modes. The purpose of this paper is to show the reclamation of the GNP and Legacy Loss in America. Ark Mode builds on Digital Plaits and a clock basis that is standard. If Green Material is scalable then manifold time capability is advancing the staging speed and forward capture.
  3. 3. Ark Mode Reclamation at Baseline Reclaiming Public Debt 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 3 2.6x 28.9T
  4. 4. Ark Mode Reclamation at Benchmark 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 4 Deferred Gain 32.8T 4.0 T clock
  5. 5. Multiform Process Standards The Econometric Value of a Multiform Process [Ref. 2] Transform is 1.5x the Single Form in Production 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 5 Standards run close to the metric drivers, so to be identifiable 44= Square Pi [Ref. 1&3] Metric Table [Ref. 2] 64= Square Pi [Ref. 1&3]
  6. 6. Differences to Assembled Standards .57x2= 1.14 Compare. 1.13 Metric Table [Ref. 2]
  7. 7. See Legacy Payback Next Slide clock
  8. 8. Legacy Payback The Figures Given for an Equity build after each Production represent a position for a specific period. Ten full production runs across some equivalent periods will produce the Equity Benefit that recovers the Legacy Loss of the country. Also there can be more than one type of Ark Production based on various kinds of requirements. In <10 ‘production runs’ the value of the Legacy Benefit of the Founders of America, based on inherent calculations, will be restored; this is with $4.0 T deferred gain in Reserve 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 8 Rel. to clock
  9. 9. What will other Instances Do? We want to add to further discuss two topics: 1. What current science relates to this type of technology? 2. What other types of applications would exist within Instances of Intelligent Portals? Brij Consulting, LLC 8/4/2020 9
  10. 10. What current science relates to this type of technology? 8/4/2020 10 BrijConsulting,LLC • Motivation in Quasi-Particles, ScienceDaily, 14 June 2019 • Transport would enable practical use of the quantum mechanical properties of electron wave functions, ScienceDaily, 3 June 2020 …includes… Spintronics is a new approach to developing electronics where both memory devices (RAM) and logic devices (transistors) • Intricately fabricated glass, ScienceDaily, 22 June 2020 • Machine learning technique sharpens prediction of material's mechanical properties." ScienceDaily, 16 March 2020. • Controlling light with light: Researchers develop a new platform for all-optical computing." ScienceDaily, 6 February 2020 • Briefly noted today… Light can be useful for making many different types of building arrangements. Manifold and time bottle arrangements not depicted here
  11. 11. What other types of applications would exist within Instances of Intelligent Portals? 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 11 1. Sketch Design Maker Ark with Proxy and Tier Staging 2. Compressible Green Material 3. Critical Path Setup with Manifold Gate Assembly and Instances w Encryptions 4. Virtual Glass 5. Virtual Universe and Remote Building 6. Land Reclamation Processes and infrastructure conditioning 7. Complex Modeling -20000 0 20000 40000 60000 GRID 6 Instance 1 Instance 2 Instance3 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 3 5 6 7
  12. 12. Ark Emulation 8/4/2020 12 BrijConsulting,LLC • We emulated what an Ark Build would be like and what kind of products could be produced, how many instances would be required and the type of foiling and bridging arrangements, along with gates and instances, also loaded in an order that can be comprehended. The Thruput was also demonstrated with encryptions. • We also made an approximation of the type of economy to expect from an ark builder and how the tooling and other structures could be applied. • The first layer is the Quantum Paper Layer and contains the String basis of the build, and the permanent elements. • It may also be true that this first CONCEPT ARK is only part of the foundational and Wall requirement [was lacking] for a safe and operable system. It did supply a view to technology, staging and other ideas. A type of Builder’s Ark was used in the Bible for various tasks including: 1. drying riverbeds for crossing of livestock, etc. 2. cutting of rock for building and 3. knocking down walls, as examples described. A much more complex type of Ark Arrangement is described in the Book of Ezekiel related to Creation and Time Manifold. There are at least 7 types of Arks.
  13. 13. Light and Particle Engineering • Light and Matter have arrangements signaling around the Crystallography of arrangements. The relationship of the Lamb to the Light is related to the concept of how the Light maintains the Matter and is conducive to its sustainable nature. All Light has wave and particle duality. • The Lamb Shift is named after Edwin Lamb and is related to the way the electrons shift in a circuit arrangement within the atomic make-up of the signal arrangement. There are many articles of physics related to the discussion of spintronics and time and motion. • The Lamb of God is known as the Light of the World, because His Particle arrangement is considered a Salvation for Body and Soul. Various Arrangements can serve as shields/walls. • The purpose of writing this paper is to acquaint the reader with a concept of advanced Ark Engineering, staging of production and how it relates to the Plan of God and the destructive works that come from those that oppose it. 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 13 the iron, clay, bronze, silver, and gold were shattered and became like chaff on the threshing floor in summer. The wind carried them away, and not a trace of them could be found. But the stone that had struck the statue became a great mountain and filled the whole earth.…Daniel 2:34
  14. 14. Green Energy Wall and Other Topics • Green Energy Wall could be the first-time energy was ever delivered from a SERVER making it a wireless delivery system • Energy Cascade in the Wall could create various levels of transportable energy, stored in cells and released through server-based regulators and sequencing • Bridged and Gated Ark Delivery would be more successful with driverless cars and energy-based motivations • God Depicts Safe Energy Transport and use of earth and space meta fields, elements and orbs using various models 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 14 Our Lady of Guadalupe pray for us
  15. 15. REFERENCES Redrawing the Lines Metric Translation Tables Square Pi Derivatives 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 15
  16. 16. Rethinking the Digital Reclamation of Cyclical Business Processes Redrawing the Lines Reference8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 16
  17. 17. Basic Method for Translating Forms to Plait and Digital Device In STREAM. Reference 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 17
  18. 18. Square Pi Derivatives Reference8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 18
  19. 19. https://www.slideshare.net/ Marshallja/presentations 19 Our Papers derived performance standards for digital assimilation works
  20. 20. Coming up in V3 • Interpolations • Product VRD • Financial Implications • Matrix Arrangements • STREAM Education 8/4/2020 Brij Consulting, LLC 20

×