Under Armour Marketing Analysis

Project completed by Marsha Smith - Full Sail University

  1. 1. Page 1 A Market Analysis for Under Armour Inc. Marsha Smith Full Sail University Project & Portfolio II: Business and Marketing June 28th, 2020
  2. 2. Page 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY This analysis report evaluates Under Armour Inc, an American company that manufactures sports apparel, shoes and accessories, and their recent struggles with profit. This report evaluates the marketing strategy of Under Armour and how this strategy impacts financial success and consumer commitment. It will show how adjustments to this approach will help the company see a positive increase in its business investments. At the end of this report, the recommendations for the organization include shifting the target market segment to include women rather than just focusing solely on college aged male athletes and adjusting marketing efforts and to highlight athleisure products and encourage users to wear products more frequently.
  3. 3. Page 3 OBJECTIVE The primary purpose of this report is to help Under Armour improve their annual revenue by adjusting their marketing approach and target market. By doing so, they will be able to strengthen their connection with the current target audience and gain wider customer and brand loyalty. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY The information presented in this report was obtained primarily through secondary research and a minor reference from a primary resource. Quantitative findings were externally provided and include financial earnings and comparisons to competitors. These sources were obtained within the last 30 days and reference the last fiscal quarter of 2019. Market segment information was internally obtained and remains qualitative in nature. This resource is not dated but was also obtained within the last 30 days. Missing information from this report includes internal data from Under Armour that would detail the revenue obtained from athleisure apparel and specific details on the number of female consumers investing in the brand. RESEARCH AND KEY FINDINGS The Under Armour brand is well known for producing sports apparel, footwear and accessories. Founder Kevin Plank established the company with the desire to create clothing that was effective with wicking away sweat from athletes and keeping them dry and fresh during and after intense movement. The brand was initially marketed to college-aged football players. Under Armour eventually expanded to include athletes from other sports and then more recently, everyday persons.
  4. 4. Page 4 (Getty Images, Fool.com) From a financial standpoint, Under Armour has seen a sharp monetary decline over the past few years. Very early into 2020, Under Armour received financial projections that triggered a 19% plunge in Under Armour Inc.'s shares (Freund, 2020.) Financial analysts have expressed concern that the company will be unable to reach lowered revenue targets for this year. In 2019, Under Armour had a net income of $92,139 million dollars with a net profit margin of .02%. The Under Armour company started with a strong entrance in the performance apparel world when the company was started in 1996. In recent years however, the company has suffered with increased competition in the United states, falling domestic sales, and little growth in the last two and a half years (Novy-Williams, 2019.) The company has also seen a decrease in market reach and target market security due to poor marketing and analyst planning. “Under Armour expects a mid- to high-single-digit percentage decline in the region in 2020. It posted a fourth-quarter loss of $15.3 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $4.2 million, or 1 cent a share” (Safdar, 2020.)
  5. 5. Page 5 Under Armour has been strongly associated with athletes and young adults between the ages of 18 to 24 years old. The company also has official outfitter relationships with college football programs in The Atlantic Coast Conference, The Big 12, The Western Athletic Conference, The Southeastern Conference, and a number of American state universities. Products are also sold to many Division I men’s and women’s collegiate athletic teams, and in August 2006, Under Armour became an official supplier of footwear to the National Football League (Investor Stats, n.d.) Within the last five years, Under Armour's brand perception among America's youngest consumers has seen a steep decline, and the brand has been listed as the number one brand that upper-income male teens said they are no longer wearing for the full year (Green, 2017.) This will need to be an area of focus for Under Armour, in order to retain its target audience of young adult athletes. Getty Images, Grant Halverson Under Armour has strong ties to college football programs as well as the NFL. The company has also ventured into other sports across-seas such as Rugby in Germany. These contracts provide Under Armour consistent earnings and the opportunity for Under Armour to
  6. 6. Page 6 strengthen its presence while under these binding agreements. According to data from SportsCan, women’s apparel has outpaced men’s apparel in recent years. Regardless, Under Armour is traditionally known as a primarily masculine retailer, and “the company still seems to be falling behind competitors like Lululemon and Athleta, which many female consumers see as being more fashionable” (Tyler, 2018.) The athleisure apparel trend also appears to be more mainstream and continues to accelerate as “ U.S. sales of sport leisure footwear, including athletic-inspired casual sneakers and skate shoes, rose 7% in the 12 months through August,… [and] high heels and other fashion styles declined 5% (Cheng, 2019) (Alex Kraus, 2017)
  7. 7. Page 7 CONCLUSIONS When assessing the financial state of Under Armour, and the success of their marketing strategy and target segment, it is clear that the organization needs to make adjustments in order to stay financially successful and to remain a strong competitor alongside brands such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and others. Under Armour has an extensive product collection providing consumers a variety of options of apparel, footwear, and accessories to invest in. Competitors such as Nike and Adidas have done a great job of incorporating a strong female presence within their marketing. Using this observation, it is clear that Under Armour may have the opportunity to widen its consumer market and potential appeal to female athletes. RECOMMENDATIONS Based on the research and conclusions, Under Armour needs to expand its target market segment to include women and athleisure products. Women appear to be the highest investors in the Under Armour brand. Focusing on the ideal persona of this target group will help Under Armour best assess how to create marketing campaigns that appeal and inspire consumers to invest in the brand. While sportswear has been the primary focus for the Under Armour company, including athleisure promotions will also prove beneficial and result increased wear as consumers would be wearing Under Armour on and off “the field.” Under Armour should aim to identify 5 female athletes to create campaigns for. Identifying relevant brand ambassadors will greatly assist with inspiring female consumer loyalty. These campaigns should rotate and run for seven months on commercials and social media. Simultaneously, stock images of women in athleisure clothing should also be promoted on the same channel as the images of female athletes will help female consumers feel inspired and images of everyday women in athleisure clothing will help them better visualize themselves in the apparel. Under Armour will need to observe and
  8. 8. Page 8 measure the volume of female consumers obtained during this timeframe and record the profits obtained during this time. This is a strategic recommendation as it may not produce instant results. However, it will re-establish Under Armour’s ability to engage consumers on a wider scale and result in higher consumer loyalty. The analysis report process should be completed following the first cycles of the campaigns, and the process should be repeated during the following year. This will help Under Armour determine how successful the adjustments have been and help provide data to guide projections for future earnings and consumer investment.
  9. 9. Page 9 REFERENCES Freund, J. (2020, February 11). Under Armour Analysts Jolted by “Abysmal” 2020 Financial Outlook. Retrieved June 14, 2020, from http://search.ebscohost.com.oclc.fullsail.edu:81/login.aspx?direct=true&db=bth&AN=141 685672&site=ehost-live. Investor Stats. (n.d.). Retrieved June 07, 2020, from http://investor.underarmour.com/static- files/849ba90f-4641-48ea-887f-9bc926151b16 Nike, Under Armour CEO Swaps Were 'Missed Opportunity' for Women. (2019, October 25). Retrieved June 29, 2020, from https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/nike- under-armour-ceo-swaps-were-missed-opportunity-for-women Under Armour, Inc. (UA) Income Statement. (2020, June 27). Retrieved June 29, 2020, from https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/UA/financials/ Debter, L. (2016, January 11). Is Under Armour Losing Favor With Women? Retrieved June 29, 2020, from https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurengensler/2016/01/11/under-armour-women- sales/ Tyler, J. (2018, May 10). We shopped at Under Armour and saw why it's still struggling to win over women. Retrieved June 29, 2020, from https://www.businessinsider.com/under- armour-women-apparel-falls-short-2018-5 Safdar, K. (2020, February 11). Under Armour Says Sales Will Fall in 2020. Retrieved June 29, 2020, from https://www.wsj.com/articles/under-armour-says-sales-will-fall-in-2020- 11581424518 Freund, J. (2020, February 11). Under Armour Analysts Jolted by 'Abysmal' 2020 Financial Outlook. Retrieved June 29, 2020, from https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020- 02-11/under-armour-analysts-jolted-by-abysmal-2020-financial-outlook [Athlete Sneaker Picture]. (n.d.). Retrieved June 28, 2020, from https://www.bcinterruption.com/boston_college_athletics/2015/3/12/8200233/boston- college-under-armour-extend-long-term-partnership [Sneaker Shopping Picture]. (n.d.) Retrieved June 29, 2020, from https://www.forbes.com/sites/andriacheng/2019/09/26/more-signs-the-athleisure-trend- isnt-slowing-any-time-soon/ [Under Armour Store Picture]. (n.d.) Retrieved June 29, 2020, from https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/04/19/under-armour-still-isnt-cool.aspx

