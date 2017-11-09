Computer History By: Lucia Hernandez-Carreon
All About Ada: In this powerpoint, I will show you some things about Ada Lovelace how she lived, what she did, and how she...
At the beginning… Ada was born in London, December 10,1815. Adas father lead troops in the Greek war of independence (as c...
Ada Lovelace
Ada Lovelace English mathematician and writer Ada’s maiden name was Augusta Ada Byron. When she was just 12, she made a fl...
In 1980 the U.S department of defense named a newly developed computer language "Ada," after Lovelace.
She is known for mathematics and computing. Ada never met her half- sister Allegra who died when she was just 5. Ada Lovel...
“The mystery of Ada” What you see at your right is a letter from Ada to Charles Babbage—the Father of Computing.
Some things you may not know about her… Ada Lovelace had 3 children. Ada died of uterine cancer in 1852, at the age of 36....
Gambling? She liked to gamble a lot, she £3,200 betting on the wrong horse at the Epsom Derby. Lovelace and Babbage had a ...
Two Opinions… “Ada was as mad as a hatter, and contributed little more to the ‘Notes’ than trouble,” writes one historian,...
ww.history.com/news/10-things-you-may-not-know-about-ada https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ada_Lovelace
Ada lovelace pp

37 views

Published on

This report is about a famous person in computer history.

Published in: Education
Ada lovelace pp

