Lesson 1-What is coronavirus

What is Coronavirus – COVID-19
  1. 1. What is Coronavirus – COVID-19 COVID-19 is a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus. 'CO' stands for corona, 'VI' for virus, and 'D' for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as '2019 novel coronavirus' or '2019-nCoV
  2. 2. The name Corona refers to a “crown” due to these viruses having crown-like spikes on their surface What is Coronavirus – COVID-19
  3. 3. The COVID-19 virus is a new virus linked to the same family of viruses as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and some types of common cold COVID-19 is a completely new novel strain; experts had not seen this virus ever before The 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic is an ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- CoV-2) What is Coronavirus – COVID-19
