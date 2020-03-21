Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTADO POR : JUAN DAVID BENAVIDES LEÓN MARLON RIVILLAS ESCARRAGA INDUSTRIA 4.0 (INDUSTRIA INTELIGENTE) 121/03/2020
• INTRODUCCION • CONCEPTO • EVOLUCION • CARACTERISTICAS • VENTAJAS • DESVENTAJAS • IMPACTOS • CONCLUSIONES • BIBLIOGRAFIA ...
• La Industria 4.0 hace referencia a la integración en los procesos productivos de tecnologías de la electrónica, la infor...
• La industria 4.0 o también llamada, cuarta revolución industrial, se define como una nueva etapa en la digitalización de...
IR A LA AGENDA Evolución de las industrias Industria 1 •Mecanización e introducción de las maquinas de las maquinas de agu...
IR A LA AGENDA Características 621/03/2020
• no solo implica la inclusión de diversas ciencias digitales, también supone un cambio de mentalidad en la empresa en tod...
• No obstante, no todo son ventajas en la nueva revolución industrial que vivimos. Existen ciertos inconvenientes de la In...
IR A LA AGENDA • Los impactos de la Industria 4.0 pueden sentirse en múltiples niveles: en grandes ecosistemas, a nivel or...
• La industria 4.0 representa entonces la ciber-industria del futuro, pues corresponde a una nueva manera de desarrollar l...
• Spri.eus. 2020. Introducción A La 'Industria 4.0': Conceptos Básicos Y Ejemplos - Basque Industry 4.0 - Euskadi+Innova. ...
