AUGNYC 02162017 Presentations

DOM PRICE • @DOMPRICE Team Playbook New York AUG
CONFIDENCE
Scaling Multiplier Time The challenge(s) The challenges
Great teams = right tools + right people + right practices
What makes a team successful?successful
Team DynamicsPrinciples Small Teams Small, autonomous, cross-functional teams Customer 100% focus on delivering more value...
WE HAD: WE NEEDED: metrics on TEAM health reviews of INDIVIDUAL performance
The spectrum (and the tradeoffs you’re making) Efﬁciency Effectiveness Create process & standardization Written centrally ...
Leadership team health monitor Service team health monitor Project team health monitor
Team health monitor Creates a consistent and common language for all the team on how they work LANGUAGE Gives teams the ch...
Making the connection between attributes and action OUR EUREKA MOMENT:
How it works SET THE STAGE 1
RATE THE ATTRIBUTES 2 How it works
DISCUSS THE RATINGS 3 How it works
AGREE ON FOCUS AREAS 4 How it works
Yellow / red ratings? Don’t panic.
How it works RUN PLAYS 5 Project Kick-off RUN PLAYS Designed to address this specific problem, and get your team back on t...
600+health monitors later, are we better off?
Let’s try one…
www.atlassian.com/team-playbook
Blueprints in Confluence… are LIVE
Healthy teams aren’t built in a day, but they are built each day JUST A REMINDER
Thank you! DOM PRICE • @DOMPRICE
Continuous Integration & Delivery with Atlassian Tools
Agenda What is CI/CD? Why strive for CI? Why strive for CD? How do Atlassian Tools enable CI & CD? Demo CI Best Practices ...
What is CI/CD? Examples?
Source: https://confluence.atlassian.com/bamboocloud/understanding-the- bamboo-ci-server-737183798.html Why Strive for CI?...
Source: https://continuousdelivery.com/2014/02/visualizations- of-continuous-delivery/ Why Strive for CD?
Work Assignment (JIRA) Manage Git, Collaborate and Enforce Git best practices (Bitbucket) Build, Test, Deploy, CI Best Pra...
DEMO TIME sales@addteq.com www.addteq.com
CI Best Practices Enable on Develop Enable on all feature/bugfix branches automatically Enable isolated branch builds Enab...
Source: https://confluence.atlassian.com/display/BAMBOO055/Deployment+projects CD Best Practices Tie automated builds, tes...
Use non-Atlassian & Atlassian tools together?
Follow Up Recommendations ● https://www.addteq.com/devops/ ● https://www.atlassian.com/continuous-delivery
AUGNYC 02162017 Presentations
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AUGNYC 02162017 Presentations

18 views

Published on

Atlassian User Group NYC Feb 16 2017 Event
Team Playbook workshop - Dom Price, Atlassian
Continuous Integration & Delivery with Atlassian Tools - Himanshu Chhetri, ADDTEQ

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
18
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

AUGNYC 02162017 Presentations

  1. 1. DOM PRICE • @DOMPRICE Team Playbook New York AUG
  2. 2. CONFIDENCE
  3. 3. Scaling Multiplier Time The challenge(s) The challenges
  4. 4. Great teams = right tools + right people + right practices
  5. 5. What makes a team successful?successful
  6. 6. Team DynamicsPrinciples Small Teams Small, autonomous, cross-functional teams Customer 100% focus on delivering more value to customers Network Organisation operates as network of small teams
  7. 7. WE HAD: WE NEEDED: metrics on TEAM health reviews of INDIVIDUAL performance
  8. 8. The spectrum (and the tradeoffs you’re making) Efﬁciency Effectiveness Create process & standardization Written centrally & mandated Eliminate variability Engineered for predictability Focus on outputs Command & control Centralized decision-making Large monolith teams (LOTS) of hierarchy Provide plays & guardrails Crowdsourced & shared laterally Embrace variability where valuable Freedom for rhythm & cadence Focus on outcomes Empowerment Decision-making at the coalface Small, nimble teams with high agility Autonomy
  9. 9. Leadership team health monitor Service team health monitor Project team health monitor
  10. 10. Team health monitor Creates a consistent and common language for all the team on how they work LANGUAGE Gives teams the chance to look at how they work, look ahead, and avoid problems before they arise PREVENTATIVE Enables teams to align on solutions that are actionable, specific, and measurable FOCUS Designed to be self service, and can be run by anyone at any level DEMOCRATIC A diagnostic exercise for assessing how teams are working together
  11. 11. Making the connection between attributes and action OUR EUREKA MOMENT:
  12. 12. How it works SET THE STAGE 1
  13. 13. RATE THE ATTRIBUTES 2 How it works
  14. 14. DISCUSS THE RATINGS 3 How it works
  15. 15. AGREE ON FOCUS AREAS 4 How it works
  16. 16. Yellow / red ratings? Don’t panic.
  17. 17. How it works RUN PLAYS 5 Project Kick-off RUN PLAYS Designed to address this specific problem, and get your team back on track DACI Elevator PitchProblem Framing Your team is struggling with conflicting priorities WHAT IF
  18. 18. 600+health monitors later, are we better off?
  19. 19. Let’s try one…
  20. 20. www.atlassian.com/team-playbook
  21. 21. Blueprints in Confluence… are LIVE
  22. 22. Healthy teams aren’t built in a day, but they are built each day JUST A REMINDER
  23. 23. Thank you! DOM PRICE • @DOMPRICE
  24. 24. Continuous Integration & Delivery with Atlassian Tools
  25. 25. Agenda What is CI/CD? Why strive for CI? Why strive for CD? How do Atlassian Tools enable CI & CD? Demo CI Best Practices CD Best Practices What if you use non-Atlassian and Atlassian Dev Tools?
  26. 26. What is CI/CD? Examples?
  27. 27. Source: https://confluence.atlassian.com/bamboocloud/understanding-the- bamboo-ci-server-737183798.html Why Strive for CI? ● Developers collaborate on Source Code via branching and central repository ● CI server runs the complete build, test and package lifecycle ● CI process can also trigger deployments to initiate the CD process
  28. 28. Source: https://continuousdelivery.com/2014/02/visualizations- of-continuous-delivery/ Why Strive for CD?
  29. 29. Work Assignment (JIRA) Manage Git, Collaborate and Enforce Git best practices (Bitbucket) Build, Test, Deploy, CI Best Practices, CD (Bamboo) How do Atlassian Tools enable CI/CD?
  30. 30. DEMO TIME sales@addteq.com www.addteq.com
  31. 31. CI Best Practices Enable on Develop Enable on all feature/bugfix branches automatically Enable isolated branch builds Enable integrated branch builds Out of the box in Bamboo Pull Request
  32. 32. Source: https://confluence.atlassian.com/display/BAMBOO055/Deployment+projects CD Best Practices Tie automated builds, tests, and releases together in a single workflow First-class support for the "delivery" aspect of continuous delivery. A deployment project holds the software project you are deploying: releases that have been built and tested, and the environments to which releases are deployed.
  33. 33. Use non-Atlassian & Atlassian tools together?
  34. 34. Follow Up Recommendations ● https://www.addteq.com/devops/ ● https://www.atlassian.com/continuous-delivery

×