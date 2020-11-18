Modelos de desarrollo de software - Marlon Marcano

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Un modelo de proceso básico es una técnica que se utiliza para organizar ideas dentro de un mismo proceso, es aquel sistem...
Modelo Lineal: Es un modelo que se encarga de desarrollar un proyecto de manera lineal por fases pre-establecidas y sin ...
Modelo Lineal Plan Operativo Especificación de Requerimientos Diseño Implementación Validación y Verificación Mantenimient...
Modelo de Cascada: Es un modelo de desarrollo software muy utilizado creado en 1969, sirve para moldear proyectos inform...
Modelo de Cascada Ingeniería y Análisis Análisis de Requisitos Diseño Codificación Pruebas Mantenimiento 1 2 3 4 5 6 1. A ...
Modelo Evolutivo: Es un modelo de prototipo de prueba y error donde se muestra un desarrollo de proyecto de investigació...
Modelo Evolutivo Especificación Inicial Desarrollo Implementación y Uso Re-Especificación Versiones del Software 1 2 3 4 5...
Modelo Lineal Modelo De Cascada Modelo Evolutivo • Su método de trabajo como su nombre lo indica, sigue una línea recta es...
 El modelo cascada es mi preferido debido a su capacidad de dividir el desarrollo en sucesivas fases del proyecto y cada ...
 Profesor, muchas gracias por visualizar esta presentación, espero que haya sido de su agrado Att: Marlon Marcano
  1. 1. Un modelo de proceso básico es una técnica que se utiliza para organizar ideas dentro de un mismo proceso, es aquel sistema que tiene la entrada de alguna información que luego procesa y da como resultado un trabajo final, se suele dar normalmente por secuencias de trabajos hechos con el fin de dar el resultado final. Esta técnica se lleva a cabo por medio de diagramas y diseños para su mejor manejo y entendimiento.
  2. 2.  Modelo Lineal: Es un modelo que se encarga de desarrollar un proyecto de manera lineal por fases pre-establecidas y sin vuelta atrás, es decir, estas siguen el curso lineal hasta terminar el proyecto, de normal este tipo de modelo se suele ejercer en ocasiones donde se conoce los requisitos que se tienen para llevarlo a cabo Elemento Elemento Elemento
  3. 3. Modelo Lineal Plan Operativo Especificación de Requerimientos Diseño Implementación Validación y Verificación Mantenimiento Se establece el plan para dar el problema Se dan a conocer los requerimientos que se tienen con los desarrolladores y los usuarios del proyecto Información Funcional Aquí se determina cual es la función final del proyecto y a qué va orientado Una vez determinada la función se establecen las estrategias Se codifica el proyecto con las mejores opciones sistemáticas dependiendo de la función que este requiera Se verifica el proyecto con su ejecución completa y revisión de errores En la última fase el proyecto puede ser cambiado a nivel sistemático para algún dato que lo necesite
  4. 4.  Modelo de Cascada: Es un modelo de desarrollo software muy utilizado creado en 1969, sirve para moldear proyectos informáticos de manera predictiva por medio de fases con metas bien establecidas para su funcionamiento. Presenta un flujo de trabajo donde cada fase está por debajo de la otra de manera que la fase superior sirva de base para generar la siguiente fase.
  5. 5. Modelo de Cascada Ingeniería y Análisis Análisis de Requisitos Diseño Codificación Pruebas Mantenimiento 1 2 3 4 5 6 1. A nivel de ingeniería este proceso es llevado a cabo con total organización sistemática para ejecutar un buen análisis 2. Sirve para formular la solución que se va a dar dependiendo de los requisitos que se tengan 3. Se establecen las estrategias que se van a seguir luego de formular la solución 4. La arquitectura del software se aplica en la búsqueda de los errores del mismo a nivel sistemático 5. Aquí se aplica el entorno de test (Prueba) para dar lugar a varias estrategias llevadas a cabo y ver cuál se implementó mejor 6. Concluye con la entrega del trabajo, con su respectivo mantenimiento para un mejor funcionamiento del software
  6. 6.  Modelo Evolutivo: Es un modelo de prototipo de prueba y error donde se muestra un desarrollo de proyecto de investigación constante, donde no se sabe el límite al que se va a llegar, no se sabe el resultado que este vaya a tener y por esto se da la investigación, entonces este modelo nos permite ir actualizando el diseño para ir cambiando su información, de allí su nombre evolutivo
  7. 7. Modelo Evolutivo Especificación Inicial Desarrollo Implementación y Uso Re-Especificación Versiones del Software 1 2 3 4 5 1. Se determina la razón del funcionamiento y los requisitos del proyecto 2. Comienza su curso con el problema que se va a llevar y se le aplica énfasis para su solución 3. Se lleva el proyecto a un campo de trabajo donde se le pone a prueba para poder determinar mejoras y errores 4. Una vez determinadas las fallas con las mejores surgen varias versiones del software que es implementado de la mejor manera en funcionamiento 5. Se toma en cuenta la especificación del proyecto por si la especificación inicial sufre cambios, es por esto que puede evolucionar el proyecto a algo completamente diferente
  8. 8. Modelo Lineal Modelo De Cascada Modelo Evolutivo • Su método de trabajo como su nombre lo indica, sigue una línea recta estableciendo sus fases sin vuelta atrás • Suele ser un tipo de modelo rápido, debido a que es uno de los más sencillos de utilizar • Sus métodos estadísticos basados en probabilidades para un resultado esperado es una de las funciones más resaltantes de este • Su operación planificada desde un inicio, da lugar a una mejor organización luego en la toma de decisiones respecto al cumplimiento de requisitos • Su forma de trabajo tiene claro la cooperación entre fases para así poder funcionar en todo tipo de sistemas con bases estables • Fue uno de los modelos más utilizados debido a su amplio campo de mantenimiento • La definición completa del proceso se suele dar ya a final del proyecto ya que estos pueden ocurrir mucho tiempo después de haber empezado • EL sistema de este modelo es documentado en papel físico • Tiene un enfoque de liberación rápida de información para ir evolucionando a una velocidad estable • Su tipo de funcionamiento es de funcionamiento y error para poder ir reforzando los errores y dar la apariencia de evolución • Puede ser utilizado en sistemas pequeños, medianos y largos, así como también en interfaz de usuario • Tiene poca visibilidad de proceso en este mediante se realizan las fases
  9. 9.  El modelo cascada es mi preferido debido a su capacidad de dividir el desarrollo en sucesivas fases del proyecto y cada que se termina de realizar una fase, esta sirve de apoyo para realizar la siguiente con una mejor base, a parte que mi preferencia es el desarrollo de software y este modelo es bastante recomendable para ese fin debido a que cuando se ha terminado el proyecto y viene la etapa de mantenimiento, esta puede servir para corregir fallos o errores dentro de las otras fases, cosa que es fundamental en el desarrollo de software.
  10. 10.  Profesor, muchas gracias por visualizar esta presentación, espero que haya sido de su agrado Att: Marlon Marcano

