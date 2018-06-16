Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Buenas días Con en el permiso del distinguido presídium que nos acompaña: Maestros, padres de familia, amigos y compañeros...
No permitas que tu entusiasmo decaiga con la edad, la experiencia te da sabiduría y aumenta tu intelecto cultural No todo ...
No hay día que no se llegue ni fecha que no se cumpla y este día ha llegado. La graduación es solo un concepto. En la vida...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Discurso

16 views

Published on

Discurso que elaboro una alumna del sexto grado.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Discurso

  1. 1. Buenas días Con en el permiso del distinguido presídium que nos acompaña: Maestros, padres de familia, amigos y compañeros, este día en que culmina un ciclo en la vida de cada uno de nosotros. Fecha memorable, emocionante y nostálgica en la que decimos adiós a nuestra amada escuela " ", de la que me siento muy orgullosa y digna representante. Nuestros maestros además de compartir conocimientos nos enseñaron a madurar y ser mejores día a día. Adiós a nuestros queridos maestros fieles guías, que nos inculcaron valores de trabajo, responsabilidad y esfuerzo. Gracias por haberse preocupado por cada uno de nosotros, por reprendernos y ser duros cuando era necesario, por motivarnos a seguir siempre adelante, por inculcarnos el hábito del estudio y enseñarnos no solo a pensar en grande sino a: "¡Ser grandes!" Que nunca llegue el desaliento a tu vida, demuestra siempre la auténtica persona que eres, vuela tan alto como tú quieras, y nunca te rindas. Ten presente que el corazón de un alumno es el reflejo de su preparación y educación Confía en ti, ponle alas a las ilusiones y ve a viajar por un mundo lleno de expectativas y esperanzas, este mundo es tuyo "¡conquístalo!". Recuerda que nunca el saber es bastante. Y dale a tu vida el sudor de alguien que lucha por ser lo que un día soñó, sin miedo a perder. Has que se escuche tu voz, trata de estar siempre en pie y vive cada momento como si fuera el último que hay. El triunfo es tuyo, te está esperando, lucha hasta el cansancio por lograr tu meta, nunca te des por vencido.
  2. 2. No permitas que tu entusiasmo decaiga con la edad, la experiencia te da sabiduría y aumenta tu intelecto cultural No todo son rosas, siempre habrá tropiezos en tu largo caminar, pero si caes vuelve a levantarte con más coraje y decisión, sigue adelante hasta lograr el éxito. Las puertas del éxito están abiertas para todos recuerda que el entusiasmo que imprimas a tus proyectos será el fruto que un día a manos llenas cosecharás. Compañeros… nunca olvidaremos los consejos que nos dieron nuestros maestros, escucharemos siempre a nuestros padres y los consideraremos como nuestros mejores amigos, alejándonos de las malas compañías y tendremos valor para decir no, cuando los que nos rodean digan si, seguiremos siempre por el camino de la superación, no solo académica sino también personal, pondremos en práctica todos aquellos valores que nos inculcaron durante estos seis años, luchando por mantener unida a nuestra familia. Hagamos que nuestra escuela se sienta orgullosa de decir el fue "¡nuestro alumno!" que seamos ejemplo y un rayo de luz a seguir por las futuras generaciones. Nosotros somos el futuro de nuestro país. La patria nos exige estar atentos a los requerimientos actuales, y a prepararnos cada vez más y participar activamente para formar un mundo mejor. De antemano sabemos que lo lograremos. Nos necesita el mundo. Nos reclama México .Muchas Gracias.
  3. 3. No hay día que no se llegue ni fecha que no se cumpla y este día ha llegado. La graduación es solo un concepto. En la vida real te gradúas todos los días. La graduación es un proceso que continúa hasta el último día de tu vida. Si puedes entender eso, marcarás una diferencia. Arie Pencovici. Buenos días queridos compañeros que hoy egresan, profesores y padres de familia que nos acompañan en este día tan especial para nosotros Hoy sábado 16 de julio de 2016 abandonamos esta maravillosa escuela que nos trae a la mente tantos recuerdos. Recuerdos que no se olvidaran…como el primer día que pusimos un pie en esta institución, entramos con temor miedo a quedarnos callados y no saber que responder ante una pregunta, pero lo enfrentamos y jamás nos dimos por vencidos Recuerden compañeros el esfuerzo que cada uno desempeñó en esta escuela, las veces que no cumplimos con tareas, la veces que compartíamos nuestras tristezas y cuando no parábamos de reír… Gracias damos, por contar con el apoyo de aquellos maestros que nos toleraron, nos tuvieron paciencia, que jamás nos abandonaron, que siempre estuvieron ahí para explicarnos una y otra vez hasta entender, que nos regañaban cada vez que podían para corregirnos, porque un maestro siempre quiere lo mejor para su alumno. A mis profesores, les doy las más eternas gracias, por haberse preocupado por cada uno de nosotros, por ir más allá de instruirnos... por formar mejores seres humanos. También quiero reconocer el gran esfuerzo de nuestros padres, pues sin ellos no hubiésemos podido estar hoy aquí, ellos nos ayudaron con las tareas, nos animaron y motivaron día a día, estuvieron al pendiente de nuestro avance en las clases y sobre todo nos educaron con amor y pasión. Lo que hoy logramos es también parte de su triunfo… Compañeros: Nuca olviden que la vida se vive una vez y por eso es decisión nuestra si queremos o no aprovecharla, ahora que damos un paso más tendremos a nuestra mano el cigarro, el alcohol y la drogas y será nuestra decisión tomar, fumar y drogarnos o seremos la diferencia de aquellos que lo hacen, en esta vida nada es fácil pero tampoco imposible de lograr y jamás digan no puedo cuando saben que lo pueden hacer y recuerden que si de los éxitos y triunfos se disfrutan de los errores y las caídas también se aprende… Finalmente compañeros de mi parte les deseo lo mejor hay que continuar soñando, luchando, triunfando y esforzándonos para poder lograr nuestras metas, hay que echarle muchas, muchas ganas y sobre todo jamás hay que dejarnos vencer… No me queda más qué decir, no les digo adiós sino hasta pronto… Suerte y éxito para todos GRACIAS

×