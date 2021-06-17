Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 17, 2021

Felicidad vs alegra ccrp

REFLEXION

Felicidad vs alegra ccrp

  2. 2. Montañas Azules que te hace feliz PREGUNTAS: ¿QUÉ PODEMOS DECIR ACERCA DE LA LEYENDA? Que es una forma de mostrar que muchas veces el egoísmo, orgullo, odio, miradas desviadas y un sin número de cosas negativas pueden afectar algo hermoso y primar ante algo lleno de amor, que el amor debe siempre buscar ayudar y no fomentar una guerra para jactarse uno mismo ¿QUÉ SITUACIONES DE ESTA NARRACIÓN PERMANECEN EN EL COMPORTAMIENTO HUMANO El amor, el odio, los celos, la violencia, la guerra ¿ Que es la felicidad ? La felicidad es temporal o puede ser Incluso un estado permanente esta puede ser continua la sensación de felicidad, permanece aún a pesar de tener malos momentos o situaciones , una persona feliz es aquella que siente plenamente satisfecha por gozar de lo que desea o por disfrutar de algo bueno. ¿ Que es la alegría? La alegría es la emoción o el sentimiento que se experimenta cuando algo provoca felicidad . Lo habitual es que la alegría se exteriorice mediante gestos como risas incluso hasta gritos o acciones Por ejemplo: “¡Qué alegría! ... Cuando una persona tiene alegría, se siente plena ya que vive un momento agradable o placentero , pero esta es pasajera y no dirá mucho tiempo.
  3. 3. Diferencia entre alegría y felicidad La gran diferencia entre alegría y felicidad como bien lo sabemos en el tiempo en que transcurre estos sentimientos y emociones , la alegría es algo más pasajero y ese momento explosivo en cambio la felicidad es temporal o puede ser Incluso un estado permanente esta puede ser continua la sensación de felicidad, aún a pesar de tener malos momentos o situaciones , otra diferencia es que la alegría es una emoción positiva y es algo que surge internamente relacionada con nuestras emociones y pensamiento, mientras que la felicidad es un sentimiento externo y se produce al haber alcanzado una meta o sueño dándonos una paz interior y una condición de satisfacción y alegría , la alegría se expresa atreves de risas o sonrisas en otros caso hasta gritos de emoción . La felicidad se ve con una sonrisa verdadero , a través de la energía positiva y la paz , esto como reflexión que las dos no son lo mismo estamos enredados porque son palabras totalmente con significados diferentes , la alegría. Valora las cosas positivas del día sin ocultar o pasar por alto aquellas que no han sido tan agradables la felicidad es ser sincero sobre lo que estás sintiendo y busca aquellas cosas que te pongan feliz, como ir al cine, caminar, viajar, estar con nuestra familia, y debemos Pensar que solo nosotros somos responsables de cambiar esa actitud y de ver las cosas desde una nueva perspectiva.
  4. 4. ¿EN QUE MOMENTOS DE NUESTRA VIDA NOS SENTIMOS ALEGRES? Cuando Vamos A Un Lugar Que Nos Encanta Y Nos Sentimos Libres Sacar Buenas Calificaciones Hacer Lo Que Más Te Gusta Sin Prisas Ni Estrés Momentos De Risas Cuando Comparto Momentos Con Mi Familia Cuando Ayudo A Alguien Visitar Un Ser Querido Que Tienes Rato Sin Ver Cuando Me Regalan Un Obsequio ¿EN QUE MOMENTOS DE NUESTRA VIDA NOS SENTIMOS FELICES? Cuando Terminamos Un Trabajo En El Que Hemos Invertido Toda Nuestra Dedicación y Logramos Termínalo De Una Manera Satisfactoria Me Hace Feliz Sonreír Y Trasmitir Alegría Cuando Recordamos Momentos Felices Después De Mucho Tiempo Cuando Te Encuentras Con Un Viejo Amigo Sentir El Abrazo Cuando Escuchamos Nuestra Canción Favorita Cuando Disfrutamos De Nuestra Comida Favorita Cuando Tomamos Un Momento De Nuestro Día Para Hacer Algo Que Nos Gusta / Nos Apasiona Cuando Después De Un Día Largo De Trabajos Disfrutamos De Un Descanso Merecido

