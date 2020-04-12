Entornosvirtuales e3 actividadclase_g1docsab_zitacuaro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recopilación de productos clase sobre exposiciones referentes a las plataformas virtuales de aprendizaje.

  1. 1. pág. 1 UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN EDUCACIÓN EN ENTORNOS VIRTUALES ACTIVIDADES DE DESARROLLO DOCTOR MARCO ANTONIO ALANÍS MARTÍNEZ PRESENTA: MTRA. MARLENE GARFIAS GARCIA H. ZITÁCUARO, MICHOACÁN, ABRIL 2020
  2. 2. pág. 2 INDICE ACTIVIDADES DE DESARROLLO Diagrama de conceptos “Educación y tecnologías de la información y la comunicación” 3 Mapa mental “Entornos virtuales de aprendizaje” 4 Cuadro sinóptico “Plataformas virtuales de aprendizaje” 5 Red semántica “Criterios de elección de un EVA” 6 Mapa conceptual “Criterios de calidad en los EVA” 7 Árbol de conocimiento “Obstáculos para la implementación de los entornos virtuales del aprendizaje” 8
  3. 3. pág. 3 Diagrama de conceptos “Educación y tecnologías de la información y la comunicación” Concepto sugerido Concepto general o mayor Tecnologías de la información y comunicación Educación en entornos virtuales
  4. 4. pág. 4 Cuadro sinóptico “Plataformas virtuales de aprendizaje”Mapa mental “Entornos virtuales de aprendizaje”
  5. 5. pág. 5 PLATAFORMASVIRTUALESDEAPRENDIZAJE MOODLE BLACKBOARD PARADISO LMS Concepto Concepto Concepto Propósito Propósito Propósito Sistema de gestión de contenidos educativos que posibilita la organización de cursos. Crear y actualizar cursos creados por docentes para estudiantes. Tipos Tipos Tipos Hosting free Hosting de pago Característica s Característica s Característica s Beneficios Beneficios Beneficios Interfaz moderno, tablero personalizado, calendario, notificaciones etc. Es una escuela virtual que permite la obtención de aprendizajes. Compañía de tecnología educativa, conocida por su sistema de gestión de aprendizaje. Ofrecer un sistema educativo para universidades a nivel mundial. Blackboard: Learn, Collaborate, Connect, Mobile y Analitycs. Flexibilidad, creación de entornos educativos, fácil de usar, innovador, confiable. Integración con otras LMS, almacenamiento de objetivos de aprendizaje, flexibilidad pedagógica, comunicación docente-alumnos, administración de desempeño. Plataforma de aprendizaje virtual basado en la nube. Facilitar la capacitación a distancia, ya sea para escuelas o empresas. LMS bajo licencia LMS como recurso educativo abierto Automatización, flexibilidad, interactividad, escalabilidad, integración, ubicuidad. Estudio a distancia, posibilitan la capacitación, aprendizaje constante. Mapa sinóptico “Plataformas virtuales de aprendizaje”
  6. 6. pág. 6 Red semántica “Criterios de elección de un EVA” Tipo de herramienta s Actividades Se evalúan mediante Flexibilidad de usuario Algunas de sus características Cualidades de su sistema operativo Idiomas Web Informáticas Interactivas Multi- idioma Internacionalización Pedagógic a Colaborativa Técnica Portafolio s Trabajo en equipo Foros Fácil acceso Adaptabilid ad Interacción Calidad Control Seguridad Fácil navegación Pedagógicas Aprendizaje Estrategia Seguimiento Flexible Interactivo
  7. 7. pág. 7 Mapa conceptual “Criterios de calidad en los EVA” CRITERIOS DE CALIDAD EN LOS (EVA) REALIZADOS A TRAVÉS DE LA PLATAFORMA LMS CALIDAD TÉCNICA CALIDAD ORGANIZATIVA Y CREATIVA CALIDAD COMUNICACIONAL CALIDAD DIDÁCTICA Sus características son: *Costo de * Fácil navegación *Buena infraestructura Características de potencialidad y organización *Diseño versátil *Integración multimedia Uso permitido en plataformas *Conferencias *Foros *Chats *Audio Se basan en los siguientes principios: *Andamios para el aprendizaje *Aprendizaje significativo *Claridad
  8. 8. pág. 8 Árbol de conocimiento “Obstáculos para la implementación de los entornos virtuales del aprendizaje” Obstáculos para la implementación de los entornos virtuales del aprendizaje DIFICULTAD DE ACCESO PARA PERSONAS SIN ACCESO A INTERNET MALA CALIDAD DE VISUALIZACIÓN TENDENCIA A LA METODOLOGIA CONDUCTISTA COMO BÁSE INTERFERENCIA LENTITUD OBSESIÓN POR CONTENIDO LITERARIO DESCUIDO DE RELACIONES SOCIALES DESCUIDO DE LA CALIDAD ESTETICA INTERRUPCIÓN DE LA SEÑAL

