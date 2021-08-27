Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Die Anatoliese Taalfamilie Nesili Luwies Lidies Lisies Karies Palaïes Pisidies Sideties
2 Inhoudsopgawe Nesili 3 Hatti 3 Pala 3 Assuwa 4 Hattusa 4 Arzawa 4 Sideties 4 Pisidies 4 Karies 4 Anatolies & Indo-Eur 7 ...
3 Die Anatoliese tale is ‘n uitgestorwe subfamilie van, of andersins naby verwant aan, Indo-Europees wat van laat in die d...
4 Die hoofbron van die Nesili-tekste is die kleitablette uit die ruïnes van Hattusa naby die teenswoordige Boğazkale in Tu...
5 Onder die Hetiet-konings Suppiluliuma I en Mursili II, is Arzawa by die Ryk van die Hetiete ingelyf vir ‘n tydjie, maar ...
6 Kariё, Lidiё en Lukka (Lisiё) (bo) Arzawa, Tarhuntassa, Kizzuwatna (onder).
7 Anatolies & Indo-Europees Anatolies is nie ‘n tipiese Indo-Europese taalgroep nie. Dit moet óf die eerste groep wees wat...
8 Naamwoorde verskyn in enkel- en meervoud, en in ‘n kollektiewe meervoud vir nie-lewendes. Proto-Anatolies het die verbui...
9 Scenarios Proto-Anatolies het rondom 3500 vC in die Anatoliese tale verdeel, waarskynlik suid van die Kaukasus, vanwaar ...
10 Die nuwelinge het Anatoliё van die ooste af ingekom, volgens argeologiese vestigingspatrone: Dorpe aan die bolope van d...
11 Nesili is aanvanklik in die hartland noord van die Halys (Kizil Irmak) gepraat. Van 1600 tot 1200 ca. het die Hetieties...
12 Hetitiese voornaamwoorde "I" "you" (sg.) "we" "you" (pl.) Nom. ammuk zik wēs (anzās) sum(m)ēs (sum(m)ās) Acc. uk tuk an...
13 Slag van Kadesh Die Slag van Kadesh het in 1274 vC tussen Egipte se Nuwe Koninkryk en die Hetitiese Ryk op die Orontesr...
14 Lidiese alfabet Die Anatoliese tale het in die ooste aan die Georgiёrs gegrens (Colchis en Iberiё), in die suide aan di...
15 Een sterk moontlikheid is dat Proto-Anatolies teenaan sprekers van antieke Kartveelse en Noordwes- Kaukasiese tale gepr...
16 Sprekers van Horities het Mesopotamiё vermoedelik rondom 2300 vC binnegekom, en reeds teen sowat 1000 vC verdwyn. Dit w...
17 Aratta, Urartu, Ararat en Armenië Die Anatoliese en Indo-Europese tuisland was waarskynlik Transkaukasiё, in die hedend...
18 Al die ou hoofstede van Armenië is in die Araksvallei geleë, ‘n streek wat sedert die oertyd as ‘n spilpunt van landbou...
19 Kartveels Die Kartveelse taalfamilie word in Georgië in die Kaukasus gepraat, en bestaan uit Georgies, Megrelies, Laz e...
20 Luwiese alfabet
21 Bibliografie Ancient Anatolian languages and cultures in contact: some methodological observations. Paola Cotticelli-Ku...
22 Die land van etno-genesis waar talryke nasies hulle oorsprong het. Anatolian Hattic Lycian Lydian Carian Pisidian Kizzu...
Aug. 27, 2021
Anatolies

Aug. 27, 2021
Anatolian language family

Anatolies

  1. 1. 1 Die Anatoliese Taalfamilie Nesili Luwies Lidies Lisies Karies Palaïes Pisidies Sideties
  2. 2. 2 Inhoudsopgawe Nesili 3 Hatti 3 Pala 3 Assuwa 4 Hattusa 4 Arzawa 4 Sideties 4 Pisidies 4 Karies 4 Anatolies & Indo-Eur 7 Proto-Anatolies 7 Scenarios 9 Nesili voornaamwoorde 12 Hetiete in die Bybel 12 Araunah 12 Uriah 12 Slag van Kadesh 13 Armeense Hoogland 16 Mitanni 16 Kartveels 17 Aratta, Urartu 17 Bibliografie 21
  3. 3. 3 Die Anatoliese tale is ‘n uitgestorwe subfamilie van, of andersins naby verwant aan, Indo-Europees wat van laat in die derde millennium VC tot die eerste paar eeue van die huidige era in die gebied van die teenswoordige Turkye gepraat is. Die bekendste lid van die familie het die naam “Hetities” wat uiters verwarrend is, en hier “Nesili” genoem word. Dit was die administratiewe taal van die ryk van die Hetiete, en word vanaf die 15de eeu vC in kuneiform en Anatoliese hiёrogliewe geskryf, wat dit die vroegste geskrewe Indo-Europese taal maak. Na die val van die ryk van die Hetiete in 1200 vC, is die taal nog tot die sewende eeu vC geskryf. Die naam “Hetiete” is afgelei van die Hatti, ‘n groep in die noorde van Anatolie wat ‘n Noordwes-Kaukasiese taal gepraat het. Die sprekers van Anatolies wat hulle daar gevestig het, het mettertyd die naam van die gebied, Khatti of Hatti, oorgeneem. Om verwarring uit te skakel, is dit beter om na die Hetitiese taal as “Nesities” of “Nesili” te verwys, want dis die selfbenaming – die taal van die stad Kanes of Nesa. Die hartland van die Hatti-beskawings en die latere ryk van die Hetiete, is die gebied noord en oos van die boog van die Kızıl ırmak-rivier, wat in Nesili Maraššantiya en in Grieks Halys genoem word. Die hoofstad Hattusa was in ‘n groen, woudryke gebied geleё. Op sy grootste het die stad 1.8 km² gedek. Die binnestad het 0.8 km² beslaan en uit tempels en administratiewe geboue bestaan. Die stad het meer as ses kilometers muur gehad wat tot 8m breed was met inbegrip van die spasies tussenin. Na die noorde was die land Pala suid van die Swart See, en na die weste die landstreek Assuwa wat later as Frigiё, Lidiё en Bitiniё sou bekend staan, waar die spirituele sentrum Onkuwas, later Ancyra en vandag Ankara geleё is. Palaumnili, die taal van Pala, word in ‘n aantal fragmente bewaar.
  4. 4. 4 Die hoofbron van die Nesili-tekste is die kleitablette uit die ruïnes van Hattusa naby die teenswoordige Boğazkale in Turkye. Die vroegste bronne is die Kültepe tekste van die 19de eeu vC. Luwiese tale het oor groot dele van sentraal-, suid- en wes- Anatoliё en noordelike Siriё versprei, met kuneiform-rekords wat teruggaan tot die 13de eeu vC. Die koningkryk van Kizzuwatna in die suid-ooste was ‘n vroeё sentrum van Luwies in die omgewing van die hedendaagse Turkse provinsies Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Malatya en Osmaniya. Hiёroglief-Luwies dateer uit die 13de eeu vC. Assuwa – die oorsprong van “Asiё” was ‘n konfederasie van 22 koninkryke in die weste wat Wilusa (Troje), Kariё en Lisiё ingesluit het. Dieselfde gebied is later Arzawa genoem, met Apasa (Efese) die hoofstad. Arzawa het in die 14de eeu vC sy grootste omvang bereik onder Tarhuntardu. Die Egiptiese Farao Amenhotep III was met hom in kontak. Sideties is bekend uit munte en tweetalige inskripsies uit die 5de tot die 2de eeu vC. Drie en dertig inskripsies van die eerste tot tweede eeue nC maak die oeuvre van Pisidies uit.
  5. 5. 5 Onder die Hetiet-konings Suppiluliuma I en Mursili II, is Arzawa by die Ryk van die Hetiete ingelyf vir ‘n tydjie, maar die ryk het kort daarna tot ‘n val gekom, en die Koningkryk van Lidiё het ontstaan. Die Lidiese taal het van die sewende tot die derde eeu vC Wes-Anatoliё domineer deur die Lidiese Koninkryk met hoofstad Sardis. Sowat 300 inskripsies is getuie van die Lidiese taal in Suidwes-Anatoliё. Karies se korpus bestaan hoofsaaklik uit inskripsies en graffiti in Egipte. Croesus (Κροῖσος, Kroisos; 595 vC – onbekend) was die koning van Lidiё wat van 560 vC tot 546 vC regeer het toe hy deur die Persiese Koning Kores verslaan is. Croesus was beroemd om sy rykdom wat deur Herodotus en Pausanias vermeld word. Hy was ook die eerste persoon wat goue munte met ‘n gestandaardiseerde suiwerheidsvlak in algemene sirkulasie geplaas het.
  6. 6. 6 Kariё, Lidiё en Lukka (Lisiё) (bo) Arzawa, Tarhuntassa, Kizzuwatna (onder).
  7. 7. 7 Anatolies & Indo-Europees Anatolies is nie ‘n tipiese Indo-Europese taalgroep nie. Dit moet óf die eerste groep wees wat uit die Indo- Europese kern weggebreek het, óf ‘n sustertaal van Proto-Indo-Europees. Die fonologie van die Anatoliese tale behou elemente wat in die res van die Indo-Europese familie verdwyn het, soos die laringiale Nesili ḫāran- (PIE *h₃éron-) en Lycian χuga (cf. Latyn avus, Ou Pruisies awis, Primitiewe Iers ᚐᚃᚔ (avi), PIE *h₂éwh₂s). Die drievoudige artikulasie van Proto-Indo-Europese sluitklanke (soos p, b, *bʰ) het twee geword /p/ vs /b/. Proto-Anatoliese morfologie is egter heelwat eenvoudiger as dié van die Indo-Europese tale, met net twee ‘tenses’, te wete toekomstig-teenwoordig en verlede tyd, twee stemme, aktief en mediopassief, en twee modusse, indikatief en imperatief. Indo-Europees se Manlik-Vroulik-Onsydig manifesteer as Lewend - Nie-lewend (of Mens vs Neuter) in die Anatoliese tale, wat waarskynlik die oorspronklike stelsel was.
  8. 8. 8 Naamwoorde verskyn in enkel- en meervoud, en in ‘n kollektiewe meervoud vir nie-lewendes. Proto-Anatolies het die verbuigingstelsel van Proto-Indo-Europees behou, naamlik vokatief, nominatief, akkusatief, instrumenteel, datief, genitief en lokatief, en die allatief bygevoeg. Anatolies het ‘n gesplete ergatief-stelsel, waar nie-lewende naamwoorde die ergatiefmerker kry wanneer dit die onderwerp van ‘n oorganklike werkwoord is. Die woordorde bly SOV, en in Anatolies is daar klousuul-inisiёle partikels soos enklitiese voornaamwoorde, gespreksmerkers, konjunksies en modale partikels wat elk hul eie posisie in die rangorde beklee. Anatolies het die affrikate [t͡s] en [d͡z] gehad, die [ʃ] en die volgende vokale: i, i:, e, e:, a, a:, u, u: Mens sou verwag dat Hatties as substraattaal ‘n diepgaande invloed op Nesili uitoefen, maar dis nie die geval nie. (Hatties het wel die noordelike taal Palaïes so geaffekteer). Rede bestaan egter om afwykings van Hatties se streng VOS-woordorde as versteuring weens taalkontak te beskou. Die Anatoliese taal wat daarvoor verantwoordelik is, kan niks anders as Luwies wees nie. Die Assiriёrs het na alle inwonders van Anatoliё as “nuwa’um” (Luwian) verwys. Die moontlikheid bestaan dus dat ‘n tweetalige (Luwies + Hatti) bevolking reeds lank daar gevestig was toe die Hetiete die gebied ingelyf het by die Ryk.
  9. 9. 9 Scenarios Proto-Anatolies het rondom 3500 vC in die Anatoliese tale verdeel, waarskynlik suid van die Kaukasus, vanwaar hulle die een na die ander die Anatoliese landstreek binnegegaan het. Sprekers van Lidies moes onder die eerstes wees en het hulle in die weste gevestig waar hulle hegte kulturele verbintenisse met die Griekse kultuur gesmee het. Lidies se verlies aan klinkers en gevolglike opeenhoping van konsonante is vreemd, hoewel die neutrale vokaal [ə] daartussen mag verskyn het. Hierdie is ‘n Noordwes-Kaukasiese verskynsel sodat mens kan aanneem dat Lidies op ‘n stadium in streekskontak met NW-Kaukasies en/of Kartveels moes verkeer het. Karies en Lisies behoort tot die Luwiese groep van Anatolies. Kariё verskyn in Hetitiese tekste as Karkija, in Babilonies as Karsa, en in Persies as Kurka.
  10. 10. 10 Die nuwelinge het Anatoliё van die ooste af ingekom, volgens argeologiese vestigingspatrone: Dorpe aan die bolope van die Eufraatrivier, en noord van die Anti-Taurusberge. Drie groepe het min of meer saam ingekom: Hetiete, Luwiёrs en Palaiёrs. Die sprekers van Luwies het vinnig toegeneem sodat Luwies oor byna die hele Anatoliё gepraat is en dominant was tot die immigrasie van die Grieke in 1200 vC begin het. Die eerste Hetitiese koning wie se naam ons ken, was Pithana wat van die stad Kussara geheers het. Rondom 1600 vC het Kizzuwatna en Arzawa tot stand gekom. Teen 1400 vC het die Hetieteryk Arzawa en Kizzuwatna ingepalm. Die suidwestelike streek Tarhuntassa was semi-onafhanklik en het met Egipte handel gedryf. Dis genoem Kode, Kedi, en Khilikku wat Cilicia geword het.
  11. 11. 11 Nesili is aanvanklik in die hartland noord van die Halys (Kizil Irmak) gepraat. Van 1600 tot 1200 ca. het die Hetietiese staat regdeur Anatoliё uitgebrei en die taal moes ook daarmee saam versprei het. Nesili is deur Luwies, Horities (Hurrian) en Babilonies beïnvloed. Nesili en Luwies moes ‘n mate van konvergensie ondergaan het en wedersyds verstaanbaar geword het in die laat-Hetitiese periode. In die stad Ebla in Siriё is daar ‘n rekord uit die 25ste eeu vC gevind wat na die land Armi in die Anatoliese Hoogland verwys. Die name van individue van Armi sluit in --(w)anda/u, -(w)aššu, -tala en -ili/u, cf. A-lalu-wa-du, A-li-lu-wa-da, A-li-wa-da, A-li-wa-du, A-lu-wa-da, A-lu-wa-du, Ar-zi-tá-la, Ba-mi-a-du, Ba-wia- du, Du-du-wa-šu, Ha- áš-ti-lu, Hu-da-šu, Mi-mi-a-du, Mu-lu-wa-du, Tar-hi-li, en Ù-la-ma-du.
  12. 12. 12 Hetitiese voornaamwoorde "I" "you" (sg.) "we" "you" (pl.) Nom. ammuk zik wēs (anzās) sum(m)ēs (sum(m)ās) Acc. uk tuk anzās sum(m)ās (sum(m)ēs) Gen. ammēl tuēl anzēl sumēl (sum(m)enzan) D.-L. ammuk tuk anzās sum(m)ās (sum(m)ēs) Abl. ammēdaz(a) tuēdaz(a) anzēdaz sum(m)ēdaz Verskeie Anatoliese persoonsname verskyn in die Bybel. In die Tweede Boek van Samuel word Araunah (Hebreeus: ‫ָה‬ ‫ְנ‬‫ו‬ ַ ‫ר‬ֲ‫א‬ ’Ǎrawnāh) vermeld by wie Koning Dawid ‘n dorsvloer op die Moria-heuwel gekoop het. In Eerste Kronieke word sy naam as Ornan geskryf. (Hebrew: ָ ‫ן‬ָ ‫נ‬ ְ ‫ר‬‫א‬ ’Ārənān). Dit kan Horities of Anatolies wees. URIAH (Heb. 'ûriyyā, 'ûrriyyāhû). ‘n Hetiet wie se naam (Horities Ariya) ooreenstem met Hebreeus Uriah, een van verskeie nie-Israeliete onder David se krygsmanne (2 Sa. 23:39; 1 Ch. 11:41)
  13. 13. 13 Slag van Kadesh Die Slag van Kadesh het in 1274 vC tussen Egipte se Nuwe Koninkryk en die Hetitiese Ryk op die Orontesrivier plaasgevind. Dit was Ramses II vs Mutawalli II, en sowat 6,000 strydwaens het deelgeneem. Dit uitkoms was gelykop. Vyftien jaar later is ‘n vredesooreenkoms tussen Egipte en die Hetiete gesluit, en teen 1258 vC het alle konflik tot ‘n einde gekom. Die verdrag is in Egipties en Nesili geskryf. Dis nie bekend wanneer die laaste Anatoliese taal verdwyn het nie, maar die rede was die Griekse taal wat rondom die Middellandse See veld gewen het, selfs in die Romeinse tyd.
  14. 14. 14 Lidiese alfabet Die Anatoliese tale het in die ooste aan die Georgiёrs gegrens (Colchis en Iberiё), in die suide aan die Horiete, in die weste die Grieke en die noordooste die Kaska-stamme wat waarskynlik NW Kaukasies was. Daar was migrasie uit die Balkans, van die Indo-Europese Frigiёrs. Dis benewens die Hattiese substraat noord van die Halys, en die Akkadiese en Assiriese handelsposte in die hart van Anatoliё. Aanvanklik is gedink dat Anatolies ‘n hele klomp kenmerke verloor het wat deur die ander Indo-Europese tale behou is, maar dit blyk net andersom te wees: Anatolies het die ouer struktuur, en die res van Indo-Europees het innoveer.
  15. 15. 15 Een sterk moontlikheid is dat Proto-Anatolies teenaan sprekers van antieke Kartveelse en Noordwes- Kaukasiese tale gepraat is, waardeur ‘n streeks-sprachbund dalk gevorm is. Dis moontlik dat Lidies die meeste wisselwerking met Kartveels en NW Kaukasies gehad het. Washukanni is die naam van die hoofstad van die Horiete in Noord-Mesopotamiё. Horiete het tot sover suid as die Land Kanaän gewoon, en tot aan die kus van die Middellandse See. Lisiese alfabet
  16. 16. 16 Sprekers van Horities het Mesopotamiё vermoedelik rondom 2300 vC binnegekom, en reeds teen sowat 1000 vC verdwyn. Dit was die taal van die Koninkryk van Mitanni. Urarties, ‘n verwante taal, het later na vore getree in die staat van Urartu. Op die kruin van sy mag in die 15de eeu vC, het Mitanni se grondgebied van noordwestelike Siriё tot by die oostelike Tigris gestrek. Die Mitanni-dinastie het van c. 1600 tot 1350 vC regeer. Die Hetitiese Ryk se bure was die Griekse state aan die weste, die Kaska-stamme aan die noorde, die Georgiese state soos Colchis en Iberiё aan die ooste, Horitiese Mitanni aan die suide, en verder suid, Egipte asook Assiriё en Babiloniё. Die Anatoliese tale was in kontak met Egipties, Grieks (Indo-Europees), Kasha en Hatties (Noordwes- Kaukasies), Assiro-Babilonies en Aramees (Semities), Kartveels en Horities (moontlik Noordoos-Kaukasies).
  17. 17. 17 Aratta, Urartu, Ararat en Armenië Die Anatoliese en Indo-Europese tuisland was waarskynlik Transkaukasiё, in die hedendaagse Armeniё, Artsakh, Azerbaijan en Georgiё, sowel as die area rondom die Wan-meer in Oos-Turkye en die gebied rondom die Urmia-meer in Iran. Die fabelagtige Aratta van die Sumeriese legendes was ‘n bergagtige landstreek in die noorde, ryk aan lapis lazuli en edelmetale, met bekwame ambagsmanne wat sierade daaruit getower het. Sumeriese narratiewe wat na Aratta verwys, sluit in die Enuma Elish, ‘n Babiloniese skeppingsmite, sowel as die verhale Enmerkar en die Heerser van Aratta, en Enmerkar en Ensuhkkishdana. Die beeld van Aratta in die narratief is oor die algemeen positief, ten spyte van Enmerkar se mededinging met die land in bovermelde werke. Aratta word ook besing in Lugalbanda en die Anzugvoël, Bilgamesh en Huwawa, Die Himne aan Nisaba, Weeklag oor Ur en in ‘n prysgedig van Koning Shulgi. Sommige navorsers reken dat die Enmerkar-narratiewe in die tydperk 3100 vC – 2900 vC afspeel, terwyl Enmerkar ook gekoppel word aan die eerste dinasie van Sumer (3500 – 2750 vC). In Farao Thutmoses III van Egipte se verwysing na die mense van "Ermenen", (in die jaar 1446 vC), beweer hy dat die “hemel op vier pilare steun” in die land Urartu. Koning Sargon van Akkad verwys in die 23ste eeu vC na die land Armani, waarna Urartu op die toneel verskyn. Die koninkryk is ook Biainili of Die Koningkryk van Wan genoem, omdat dit by die Van-meer ontstaan het. Արարատյան Թագավորություն Verder terug, so 6000 vC, was daar die Aknashen, Aratashen en Mestamor argeologiese terreine, en die Shulaveri-Shomu-kultuur wat tussen 6000 en 4000 vC aktief was. Dit is opgevolg deur die Bronstydperk se Kura-Araxes-kultuur wat van rondom 3400 - 2000 BC aktief was. Van sowat 2200 vC tot 1600 vC floreer die Trialeti-Vanadzor-kultuur in die gebied van die huidige Armenië, suidelike Georgië, en noordoostelike Turkye. Een van die oudste strukture in Armenië is die Karahunj Sterrewag en Tempel van die Son wat uit 8,000 vC dateer. Naby Metsamor in die Armavir provinsie is ‘n kasteel van sowat 5,000 jaar oud, met enorme klipstelae wat die son en leeus uitbeeld, en idiogramme wat die proses van koper- en ystersmelting illustreer.
  18. 18. 18 Al die ou hoofstede van Armenië is in die Araksvallei geleë, ‘n streek wat sedert die oertyd as ‘n spilpunt van landbou en veeteelt beskou word. Die teenswoordige hoofstad, Yerevan op die Hrazdanrivier, is in 782 vC deur Koning Argishti I van Urartu as die fort Erebuni gestig. Meer as 100,000 rotstekeninge is in Armenië opgeteken, waarvan die oudstes uit die 12de eeu vC dateer. Twee van die heel oudstes is ‘n afbeelding van ‘n olifant en ‘n afbeelding van wilde buffels wat intussen in Armenië uitgestef het. Geometriese patrone, plante, hemelliggame en mitologiese karakters verskyn ook daarin. Op die rotse van Ukhtasar word byna die volledige reeks fauna van die Armeense Hoogland uitgebeeld. Die Jivakheti-, Gegham- en Vardeni-berge bevat van die mees indrukwekkende rotskuns. Die Sevanmeer is die teenswoordige Republiek van Armenië se grootste meer. Sevan, met ‘n oppervlak van 1,360 km2 is 1,905 m bo seëspieel, en word deur 28 riviere gevoed, met sy enigste uitvloei die Hrazdanrivier wat in die Araks invloei. Twee ander mere vorm deel van die historiese Armenië. Na die weste lê Van [wan] van 3,755 km2 op ‘n hoogte van 1640 m bo seëspiel. Na die suide lê Urmia, met ‘n oppervlak van 5,200 km2 op ‘n hoogte van 1330 m. Anders as Sevan, is hulle albei soutmere met geen uitgang na ‘n dreineerstelsel nie.
  19. 19. 19 Kartveels Die Kartveelse taalfamilie word in Georgië in die Kaukasus gepraat, en bestaan uit Georgies, Megrelies, Laz en Svan. Proto-Indo-Europees, Proto-Semities en Proto-Kartveels beskik oor ‘n uitsonderlkike isomorfiese medeklinker- struktuur met drie reekse sluitklanke. Die fonemiese bestanddele van morfeme en hulle reëls van sintagmatiese kombinasie is dieselfde in Proto- Kartveels en Proto-Indo-Europees. Proto-Kartveels se ablautpatroon (klinkerwisseling) in die woordstam stem ooreen met dié van PIE, en PK se groot aantal leenwoorde uit PIE kan die resultaat van ‘n langdurige periode van geografiese interaksie wees. ქართველური ენები
  20. 20. 20 Luwiese alfabet
  21. 21. 21 Bibliografie Ancient Anatolian languages and cultures in contact: some methodological observations. Paola Cotticelli-Kurras†, Federico Giusfredi‡ Bomhard, Allan R. 2021. Anatolian and the Laryngeal Theory. Glatz, Claudia. The Making of Empire in Bronze Age Anatolia: Hittite Sovereign Practice, Resistance, and Negotiation Goedegebuure, Petra M. Central Anatolian Languages and Language Communities in the Colony Period : A Luwian-Hattian Symbiosis and the Independent Hittites. Greenberg, Joseph H. 2006. Genetic Linguistics: Essays on Theory and Method Hout, Theo van den. 2012. The Elements of Hittite. Payne, Annick. Hieroglyphic Luwian: An Introduction with Original Texts Quiles, Carlos. Proto-Anatolians: from the Southern Caucasus or the Balkans? River, Charles and Clemm, Scott. The Ancient Lydians: The History and Legacy of the Iron Age Kingdom of Lydia Ruhlen, Merritt. 1994. On the origin of languages: Studies in linguistic taxonomy. Speiser, E. A. 2016. Introduction to Hurrian. Splitting the Mother Tongue: The position of Anatolian in the dispersal of the Indo-European language family Woodard, Roger D. 2009. The Ancient Languages of Asia Minor.
  22. 22. 22 Die land van etno-genesis waar talryke nasies hulle oorsprong het. Anatolian Hattic Lycian Lydian Carian Pisidian Kizzuwatna Assuwa Nesite Nesili Palaic Proto- Anatolian Comparative linguistics Genetic linguistics Historical linguistics Hurrian Kartvelian Mysia Isauria Halys Hattusa Nesha Kanesh Maraššantiya Wilusa Kaska Kadesh Ramses II Issuwa

Anatolian language family

