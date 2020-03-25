Successfully reported this slideshow.
FOOD Lesson 1 Subject: Food – wprowadzenie słownictwa.
HELLO CHILDREN
WARM UP (ROZGRZEWKA) Kliknij w poniższy link, zatańcz i zaśpiewaj https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hft6uJQIF4g
LET’S LERN NEW WORDS (POZNAJMY NOWE SŁOWA)
APPLES Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
BANANAS Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
BREAD Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
CAKE Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
CHEESE Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
CHICKEN Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
EGGS Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
JUICE Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
MEAT Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
MILK Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
ORANGES Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
PEARS Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
PIZZA Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
SANDWICHES Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
SPAGHETTI Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
WATER Źródło: New English Adventure 1, wydawnictwo Pearson ( materiały dodatkowe).
TASK 1 (ZADANIE 1) Pracuj ze słownikiem, kliknij w poniższy link: www.diki.pl Wpisz wszystkie wyrazy z powyższych slajdów ...
NEW EXPRESSION (NOWE WYRAŻENIA) I LIKE – JA LUBIĘ I DON’T LIKE – JA NIE LUBIĘ
TASK 2 (ZADANIE 2) Wróć do slajdów z obrazkami i do każdego z nich ułóż zdanie zaczynając od I like… Przykład I like apple...
TASKA 3 (ZADANIE 3) Ponownie wróć do slajdów z obrazkami i do każdego z nich ułóż zdanie zaczynając tym razem od I don’t l...
TASK 4 (ZADANIE 4) Napisz 4 zdania co lubisz jeść ( I like…) i 4 zdania czego nie lubisz jeść (I don’t like…), koniecznie ...
TASK 5 (ZADANIE 5) Kliknij w poniższy link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utwgf_G91Eo obejrzyj filmik, powtarzaj i utrwa...
BYE-BYE BUTTERFLY To zdjęcie, autor: Nieznany autor, licencja: CC BY
×