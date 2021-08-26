Server-Side Google Tag Manager: Was, wie und warum

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Server Side Tagging Was, wie und warum?
Woher kommt das Interesse am Thema serverside Tracking & Tagging? Consent • Bedarf für „Zweit- / Ersatztracking“ • Kontrol...
Warum ist Tracking so schwierig geworden? Tracking - Script • Muss geladen werden können • Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften e...
Script: Jede Menge Hürden
Identität: Cookies, localStorage & Co.
Identität: Cookies, localStorage & Co.
Identität: Fingerprinting
Tracking Hits und Endpunkte
Lösungsansätze Eigener Endpunkt für Tracking • Kontrolle über Identität (httpOnly Cookie, „white-hat“ Fingerprinting…) • E...
Tracking vs Tagging?
Besucher klickt auf „kostenpflichtig bestellen“ Server sendet Bestellabschluss-Seite Browser zeigt Seite an Bestellabschlu...
Besucher klickt auf „kostenpflichtig bestellen“ • IP-Adresse • User Agent • ggf. Referrer (vorherige Seite) • ggf. vorhand...
Besucher klickt auf „kostenpflichtig bestellen“ • IP-Adresse • User Agent • ggf. Referrer (vorherige Seite) • ggf. vorhand...
GTM Webserver 1. Besucher ruft Seite auf 2. Webserver liefert Seite inkl. GTM-Code aus 3. Browser fordert GTM Container an...
Trackingcode im Browser oder Apps (oder ein anderer Server) sendet Daten Verarbeitung im Tag-Server Client Client Client C...
Clients: Daten empfangen
Tags: Daten senden
Demo (wenn´s klappt) 1:n mit SSGTM
SSGTM: Einrichtung serverside
SSGTM: Einrichtung clientside GTM
Alternative: Eigenes Request-Formats (ggf. ganz ohne GTM im Client)
Alternative: Eigenes Request-Formats (ggf. ganz ohne GTM im Client)
SSGTM: Debugging - Requests
SSGTM: Debugging
SSGTM: Debugging
SSGTM: Debugging
SSGTM: Debugging
Ressourcen für Einstieg, Implementierung und mehr Details Webinaraufzeichnung • YT unter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2...
SSGTM: Infos zur Umsetzung - GCP oder „selbst“ gehostet? - Kosten - Limits - AppEngine vs. Cloud Run & Co. - Viel „Overhea...
Alternativen: Datensammlung „GTAG für alles“ (vom eigenen Server) Plausible Matomo CDP (Segment & Co.) Snowplow & Co. Eige...
Alternativen: Endpunkte Cloud Infrastructure + Services CDP (siehe Datensammlung) Snowplow Ein paar Zeilen PHP auf eigenem...
Alternativen: Server2Server via Plugins (z. B. CAPI)
Maximale Kontolle: Individueller Client
Cheat Sheet: GTM Server (serverseitige GTM Container) Was es ist und macht: • Nicht vom Namen verwirren lassen: Kein Ersat...
done
gandke.de markus-baersch.de markus-baersch.de/facebook markus-baersch.de/linkedin @mbaersch markus-baersch.de/slideshare markus-baersch.de/podcast markus-baersch.de/youtube Fragen? Gern!
Server-Side Google Tag Manager: Was, wie und warum
Server-Side Google Tag Manager: Was, wie und warum

  1. 1. Server Side Tagging Was, wie und warum?
  2. 2. Woher kommt das Interesse am Thema serverside Tracking & Tagging? Consent • Bedarf für „Zweit- / Ersatztracking“ • Kontrolle versendeter Daten Identität • ITP, Total Cookie Protection, Blablabla • Cookie-Synching Overload im Client • Jeder will sein eigenes Collection-Script ausspielen, UA vs. GA4 etc. • Page Speed / Core Web Vitals Trackingschutz • User sagt „Ja“, Browser sagt „Nein“ • Blocking von Data-Collection-Scripts und / oder Hits an bestimmte Endpunkte
  3. 3. Warum ist Tracking so schwierig geworden? Tracking - Script • Muss geladen werden können • Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften etc. + ausgeführt werden Identität • Cookies leben nicht unbedingt lang genug • Fingerprinting ist schwierig, auch „white-hat“ Tracking-Hit • Muss – unverändert – beim Tracking-Endpunkt ankommen
  4. 4. Script: Jede Menge Hürden
  5. 5. Identität: Cookies, localStorage & Co.
  6. 6. Identität: Cookies, localStorage & Co.
  7. 7. Identität: Fingerprinting
  8. 8. Tracking Hits und Endpunkte
  9. 9. Lösungsansätze Eigener Endpunkt für Tracking • Kontrolle über Identität (httpOnly Cookie, „white-hat“ Fingerprinting…) • Evtl. auch eigene Datensammlung 1:n / n:m Tracking • „serverside Tagging“ • Reduktion von redundanten Datensammelscripts im Browser Entkopplung von Browser und Trackingdienst / Kontrolle • Flexibilität bei der Verarbeitung, z. B. im Zusammenhang mit Consent • Anreicherung / Reduktion von Dimensionen • Datenbereinigungs- und Filteraufgaben
  10. 10. Tracking vs Tagging?
  11. 11. Besucher klickt auf „kostenpflichtig bestellen“ Server sendet Bestellabschluss-Seite Browser zeigt Seite an Bestellabschluss vom Browser aus gesehen
  12. 12. Besucher klickt auf „kostenpflichtig bestellen“ • IP-Adresse • User Agent • ggf. Referrer (vorherige Seite) • ggf. vorhandene Cookies Server sendet Bestellabschluss-Seite • IP-Adresse & User Agent • erstellt ggf. Fingerprint • Cookies • Referrer • URL der aufgerufenen Seite • Session • Daten der Transaktion • … Browser zeigt Seite an - kein Tracking sichtbar - Bestellabschluss und Datenfluss • URL der aktuellen Seite • Session • Transaktionsdaten • …
  13. 13. Besucher klickt auf „kostenpflichtig bestellen“ • IP-Adresse • User Agent • ggf. Referrer (vorherige Seite) • ggf. vorhandene Cookies Server sendet Bestellabschluss-Seite • IP-Adresse & User Agent • erstellt ggf. Fingerprint • Cookies • Referrer • URL der aktuellen Seite • Session • Transaktionsdaten Browser zeigt Seite an - kein Tracking sichtbar - Server versendet Daten direkt an Trackingdienste
  14. 14. GTM Webserver 1. Besucher ruft Seite auf 2. Webserver liefert Seite inkl. GTM-Code aus 3. Browser fordert GTM Container an Server Side Tagging am Beispiel Google Tag Manager Google Analytics 4. Container mit Trackingcodes Tag-Server 6. Tag Server sendet Trackinghits an Analytics 5. Browser sendet Trackinghits an Tag-Server
  15. 15. Trackingcode im Browser oder Apps (oder ein anderer Server) sendet Daten Verarbeitung im Tag-Server Client Client Client Client Client Der zuständige Client verarbeiten die Anfrage und liefern Daten an die Tags Tags verteilen die Daten an die angebundenen Dienste Tag „Events“ + Header + Parameter Tag Tag Tag Tag Google Analytics Facebook Google Ads System XY (Big Query, Slack…) Request
  16. 16. Clients: Daten empfangen
  17. 17. Tags: Daten senden
  18. 18. Demo (wenn´s klappt) 1:n mit SSGTM
  19. 19. SSGTM: Einrichtung serverside
  20. 20. SSGTM: Einrichtung clientside GTM
  21. 21. Alternative: Eigenes Request-Formats (ggf. ganz ohne GTM im Client)
  22. 22. Alternative: Eigenes Request-Formats (ggf. ganz ohne GTM im Client)
  23. 23. SSGTM: Debugging - Requests
  24. 24. SSGTM: Debugging
  25. 25. SSGTM: Debugging
  26. 26. SSGTM: Debugging
  27. 27. SSGTM: Debugging
  28. 28. Ressourcen für Einstieg, Implementierung und mehr Details Webinaraufzeichnung • YT unter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22xT6yFs_x8&t=2s • Funktionsweise • 1:n / E-Commerce • Datenkontrolle Simo ;) • Blog • Kurs bei Simmer • Measure Slack
  29. 29. SSGTM: Infos zur Umsetzung - GCP oder „selbst“ gehostet? - Kosten - Limits - AppEngine vs. Cloud Run & Co. - Viel „Overhead“ für vergleichbar einfache Aufgaben - Beta ist Beta - Keine Persistenz! - Unterstützung von Clients und Tags noch nicht sehr groß - GA4 als Datenstrom wirklich ideal? - Was tun, wenn kein Consent besteht?
  30. 30. Alternativen: Datensammlung „GTAG für alles“ (vom eigenen Server) Plausible Matomo CDP (Segment & Co.) Snowplow & Co. Eigengewächs
  31. 31. Alternativen: Endpunkte Cloud Infrastructure + Services CDP (siehe Datensammlung) Snowplow Ein paar Zeilen PHP auf eigenem Server
  32. 32. Alternativen: Server2Server via Plugins (z. B. CAPI)
  33. 33. Maximale Kontolle: Individueller Client
  34. 34. Cheat Sheet: GTM Server (serverseitige GTM Container) Was es ist und macht: • Nicht vom Namen verwirren lassen: Kein Ersatz für den „normalen“ GTM • Keine andere Weise der Datensammlung auf der Website • Endpunkt für Datensammlung auf „eigenem“ Server • Es geht um Entkopplung von Browser und Trackingdienst und Kontrolle • Flexibilität bei der Verarbeitung, z. B. im Zusammenhang mit Consent • Ermöglicht 1:n / n:m Tracking Was es bringt: • Trackingschutz-Trend entgegenwirken, ohne Richtlinien zu verletzen • Reduziert Abhängigkeit und Menge von Third Party Code • Vermeiden redundanter Sammlung • Mehr Stabilität und Zuverlässigkeit im Tracking • Kontrolle: • Validierung und (z. B. consent-konforme) Bereinigung • Anreicherung oder Reduktion von Dimensionen • IP Handling, Bot-Erkennung, Typische Filteraufgaben • Weiterleiten an optionale Systeme
  35. 35. done
  gandke.de markus-baersch.de markus-baersch.de/facebook markus-baersch.de/linkedin @mbaersch markus-baersch.de/slideshare markus-baersch.de/podcast markus-baersch.de/youtube Fragen? Gern!

Slides zum Vortrag auf der CAMPIXX 2021 vom 26.08.

