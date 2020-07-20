Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
APRENDIENDO A BUSCAR INFORMACI�N A TRAVES DE BUSCADORES WEB.
2 Licenciatura: Psicolog�a Materia: Inform�tica Primer Semestre Catedr�tico: Marco Antonio L�pez Manzano
3 B�SQUEDA DE INFORMACI�N
CONSEJOS PARA LA B�SQUEDA DE INFORMACI�N
5 1. Conceptos importante del tema 2. Palabras claves del tema. 3. Referencias de autores. 4. Libros digitales. 5. Revista...
6 6. Rectificaci�n de la informaci�n. 7. Organizaciones, Instituciones o Empresas de investigaci�n. 6. Verificaci�n del a�...
7 1. Acceder a enlaces oficiales y seguros. 2. No acceder a publicidad enga�osa. 3. Revisar las alertas de inseguridad. 4....
8 EJERCICIO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Búsqueda en Internet

35 views

Published on

Tendrás algunos consejos y medidas de prevención para navegar en internet en la búsqueda de información.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Búsqueda en Internet

  1. 1. APRENDIENDO A BUSCAR INFORMACI�N A TRAVES DE BUSCADORES WEB.
  2. 2. 2 Licenciatura: Psicolog�a Materia: Inform�tica Primer Semestre Catedr�tico: Marco Antonio L�pez Manzano
  3. 3. 3 B�SQUEDA DE INFORMACI�N
  4. 4. CONSEJOS PARA LA B�SQUEDA DE INFORMACI�N
  5. 5. 5 1. Conceptos importante del tema 2. Palabras claves del tema. 3. Referencias de autores. 4. Libros digitales. 5. Revistas digitales oficiales.
  6. 6. 6 6. Rectificaci�n de la informaci�n. 7. Organizaciones, Instituciones o Empresas de investigaci�n. 6. Verificaci�n del a�o de la publicaci�n.
  7. 7. 7 1. Acceder a enlaces oficiales y seguros. 2. No acceder a publicidad enga�osa. 3. Revisar las alertas de inseguridad. 4. No realizar descargas no oficiales. SEGURIDAD Y MEDIDAS DE PREVENCI�N.
  8. 8. 8 EJERCICIO

×