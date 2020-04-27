Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TROCANDO DE LUGAR ANA BORGES
  2. 2. VONTADE: PODER DIVINO DENTRO DE NÓS, FORÇA GERADORA, CAPAZ SUPERAR OS OBSTÁCULOS! DESEJO: É ALGO QUE ESTÁ FORA DE NÓS E QUE NÃO PRESSUPÕE ESFORÇO. EXPECTATIVA: BUSCA DE ALGO QUE NÃO ESTÁ AQUI MAIS NO FUTURO, NO HORIZONTE.
  3. 3. COMPROMISSO RESPONSSABILIDADE ESCOLHA ESFORÇO CEMITÉRIO DE SONHOS ABATIDOS!
  4. 4. (DES)COMPENSAÇÃ0 NEUROLÓGICA • Embora cada hábito signifique relativamente muito pouco por si só, ao longo do tempo, as refeições que pedimos, o que fazemos a nossos filhos toda noite, se poupamos ou gastamos dinheiro, com que frequência fazemos exercícios, e o modo como organizamos nossos pensamentos e rotinas de trabalho, têm impacto enorme na nossa saúde, produtividade, segurança financeira e felicidade. O poder do hábito, pag. 14
  5. 5. Quando aprendemos uma coisa nova, os neurônios disparam juntos e se ligam entre si , e ocorre um processo químico neural chamado “ potencialização de longo prazo” – LTP Conforme cada rato aprendia a se orientar no labirinto, sua atividade mental diminuída. À medida que o caminho se tornava cada vez mais automático, os a ratos começam a pensar cada vez menos. Livro o Poder do Hábito – pag. 32 ...o rato internalizou num tal grau que quase não precisava pensar. Idem 33

