One of the cornerstones of open and transparent government is the requirement for local governments to conduct meetings that are open and accessible to the public. Providing citizens with the opportunity to observe and engage their elected representatives fosters trust and confidence in decision-making processes.



Clerks are at the center of the preparation of the public meetings which almost always includes a flurry of actions behind the scenes to facilitate meeting preparation, finalization and post meeting follow ups.



What we may not know is while the description above paints a good summary but the long check list to manage a public meeting can lead to an array of difficulties.



Join Debi Wilcox and Paul J. Mackin in a conversation as the experts try to paint a real picture of what a Clerk goes through everyday and walk you through the best practices in meeting management in Public Sector to avoid the common pitfalls in public meeting management.



About the speakers

Debi Wilcox:

The CEO/founder of Meeting Solutions Group, Debi Wilcox is a Professional Registered Parliamentarian, meeting management expert and executive leadership coach for women. With over 30+ years of experience as a public sector executive, including over 25 years in the municipal clerk field, she understands the critical role the Clerk’s office plays in open, transparent local government. She has served on the Board of Directors for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks & Treasurers of Ontario. She holds a Master of Public Administration and is a Certified Municipal Officer. She is currently on a mission to empower women to fully express themselves as a leader both personally and professionally through her public sector