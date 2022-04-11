Successfully reported this slideshow.

In Conversation with Debi Wilcox: Best Practices in Meeting Management in Public Sector

Apr. 11, 2022
In Conversation with Debi Wilcox: Best Practices in Meeting Management in Public Sector

Apr. 11, 2022
Government & Nonprofit

One of the cornerstones of open and transparent government is the requirement for local governments to conduct meetings that are open and accessible to the public. Providing citizens with the opportunity to observe and engage their elected representatives fosters trust and confidence in decision-making processes.

Clerks are at the center of the preparation of the public meetings which almost always includes a flurry of actions behind the scenes to facilitate meeting preparation, finalization and post meeting follow ups.

What we may not know is while the description above paints a good summary but the long check list to manage a public meeting can lead to an array of difficulties.

Join Debi Wilcox and Paul J. Mackin in a conversation as the experts try to paint a real picture of what a Clerk goes through everyday and walk you through the best practices in meeting management in Public Sector to avoid the common pitfalls in public meeting management.

About the speakers
Debi Wilcox:
The CEO/founder of Meeting Solutions Group, Debi Wilcox is a Professional Registered Parliamentarian, meeting management expert and executive leadership coach for women. With over 30+ years of experience as a public sector executive, including over 25 years in the municipal clerk field, she understands the critical role the Clerk’s office plays in open, transparent local government. She has served on the Board of Directors for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks & Treasurers of Ontario. She holds a Master of Public Administration and is a Certified Municipal Officer. She is currently on a mission to empower women to fully express themselves as a leader both personally and professionally through her public sector

In Conversation with Debi Wilcox: Best Practices in Meeting Management in Public Sector

  1. 1. Welcome
  2. 2. escribemeetings.com Meeting Management Best Practice for the Public Sector Presenters: Debi Wilcox - Professional Registered Parliamentarian, meeting management expert and Former Region X Director, IIMC Paul J. Mackin– Co-Founder and Vice President, eScribe
  3. 3. eScribe Rebrand Launch Party 3 3 Agenda 3. 2. 1. Agenda overview & housekeeping​ Speaker intro​ Best Practices in Meeting Management 4. Key take-aways 5. Q&A and surprise
  4. 4. Speaker Introduction
  5. 5. Speaker 5 Paul Mackin Co-founder, eScribe A graduate of Ryerson University and with a post graduate degree from the University of Western Ontario, Paul was a seasoned telecommunications engineer before founding a consulting company in 2003. Working with his business partner and eSCRIBE CEO Robert Treumann, that consultancy eventually launched the eSCRIBE product in 2008. Paul has extensive experience in local government, meeting rules and procedures, telecommunications and physical infrastructure, customer experience and sales. He continues to operate in a senior sales leadership role with eSCRIBE to this day, with a focus on developing the partner relations, such as with NLC.
  6. 6. Speaker 6 Debi Wilcox Guest Speaker The CEO/founder of Meeting Solutions Group, Debi Wilcox is a Professional Registered Parliamentarian, meeting management expert and executive leadership coach for women. With over 30+ years of experience as a public sector executive, including over 25 years in the municipal clerk field, she understands the critical role the Clerk’s office plays in open, transparent local government. She has served on the Board of Directors for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks & Treasurers of Ontario. She holds a Master of Public Administration and is a Certified Municipal Officer. She is currently on a mission to empower women to fully
  7. 7. Best Practices in Meeting Management
  8. 8. eScribe Rebrand Launch Party 8 8 How we need to do the right things from the start in managing a meeting Start by looking at your meetings through the lens of 5 Pillars for Meeting Mastery Meetings Agendas Minutes Parliamentary Procedure The Narrative
  9. 9. eScribe Rebrand Launch Party 9 9 Best Practices in Meeting Management Pillar #1 - Meetings As a Municipal Clerk you must be able and confident to: Ensure that all meetings are ‘great’ meetings that meet their objectives Review Council/Committee structures every term of Council to ensure meeting process is relevant Manage the ‘risk’ for participation and member contribution Ensure the core principles of meeting effectiveness are met
  10. 10. eScribe Rebrand Launch Party 10 10 Best Practices in Meeting Management Pillar #2 - AGENDA As a Municipal Clerk you must be able and confident to: Design agenda’s that are relevant to participants and clarify/speed up decision making process Create workflow processes to facilitate timely review of reports for the agenda Prepare annual calendars with key deadlines/dates Ensure the accuracy of material on the agenda
  11. 11. Pillar#3 - Minutes Accuracy Focus on key points and decisions Focus on the business at hand Collective focus Objectivity Consistency Professionalism Readability Logical flow Archivability Best Practices in Meeting Management
  12. 12. eScribe Rebrand Launch Party 12 12 Best Practices in Meeting Management Pillar #4 – Parliamentary Procedure As a Municipal Clerk you must be able and confident to: Handle any procedural question that arises or know where to look for the answer Train members on the 3 ‘must know’ motions and the 7 ‘building block’ motions for meeting efficiency Review the procedural by-law on a regular basis (term of Council) to ensure effective/meets needs Educate the public on the procedures
  13. 13. eScribe Rebrand Launch Party 13 13 Best Practices in Meeting Management Pillar #5 – The Narrative As a Municipal Clerk you must be able and confident to: Understand what is needed to be completed before- during-after a meeting Recommend technology when it will improve the workflow process Utilize a Diagnostics Meeting Toolkit – checklists for when one of the 5 pillars of Meeting Mastery are out of sync
  14. 14. What is eScribe?
  15. 15. What Is eScribe? 15 •A cloud-based meeting management platform.... and •A key player in digital transformation for governing bodies of all sizes.... that •Boosts transparency, accessibility and efficiency for public entities
  16. 16. eScribe and the 5 pillars Pillar eScribe 1.Meetings 2.Agendas 3.Minutes 4.Parliamentary Procedure 5.The Narrative 1. Meeting ‘centric View – Focus on the meeting as a whole 2. Prepare your agenda with a focus on participant and citizen (if applicable) outcomes. Involve contributors through workflows and tasks – they are driving this entire process 3. Minutes should be as procedural as possible. Keep the focus on accuracy and outcomes 4. Standardize your meeting rules and make sure participants understand them – less ad hoc, more process 5. Leverage tools for followup, reporting and document approval – less ”old way”, more “proper way” 16
  17. 17. Key Take-aways
  18. 18. eScribe Rebrand Launch Party 18 18 Not rocket science! In fact, it is the opposite: Rules of Order date back to the 1870s The five pillars are not constraints to limit you or your organization. They are pillars on which to build a foundation of great meetings • Standardization • Automation • Yes, discipline – just a little Communicate ”Why?” with stakeholders • Not additional bureaucracy – accountability
  19. 19. eScribe Rebrand Launch Party 19 19 Crawl, walk, run… Remember that the recent crisis increased citizen participation in local government globally – this is an opportunity to better involve our residents. Change is difficult but necessary Start small Automate carefully Focus on internal and external outcomes
  20. 20. Q&A The best question asked will get $50 Amazon gift card
  21. 21. Thank You! We welcome your questions. Please reach out if you want to, Learn more about Meeting Management best practices: debi@debiwilcox.com See eScribe in action: Sumaiya Rais (sbinterais@escribemeetings.com)

