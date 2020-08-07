Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Exhaustive Study on Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence Introduction Global Hiking ...
4. Market Dynamics 4.1. Market Drivers 4.2. Market Restraints 4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis 4.3.1. Bargaining Power of...
8.1. Introduction 8.2. North America 8.2.1. North America Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2019 to 2025 ...
8.5. Middle East and Africa 8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2019 to 2025 ...
10.2. Mountain Hardwear 10.3. AMG-Group 10.4. THE NORTH FACE, A VF COMPANY 10.5. Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd 10.6. Kelty ...
Exhaustive Study on Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exhaustive Study on Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

27 views

Published on

Global Hiking Gear and Equipment market was valued at US$67.633 billion in 2019. The developing commonness of heftiness and other related chronic diseases is urging individuals to decide on short recreational exercises and climbing trips so as to remain fit. Therefore, the interest in climbing apparatus and hardware is seeing a colossal ascent around the world. The developing effect of online life patterns is likewise adding growth of hiking gear and equipment market.

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exhaustive Study on Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market

  1. 1. Exhaustive Study on Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence Introduction Global Hiking Gear and Equipment market was valued at US$67.633 billion in 2019. The developing commonness of heftiness and other related chronic diseases is urging individuals to decide on short recreational exercises and climbing trips so as to remain fit. Therefore, the interest in climbing apparatus and hardware is seeing a colossal ascent around the world. The developing effect of online life patterns is likewise adding growth of hiking gear and equipment market. Segmentation Global Hiking Gear and Equipment market has been segmented on the basis of the product type, end-user, sales channel, and geography. Table of Content 1. Introduction 1.1. Market Definition 1.2. Market Segmentation 2. Research Methodology 2.1. Research Data 2.2. Assumptions 3. Executive Summary 3.1. Research Highlights
  2. 2. 4. Market Dynamics 4.1. Market Drivers 4.2. Market Restraints 4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis 4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers 4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants 4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes 4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry 4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Analysis, By Product Type 5.1. Introduction 5.2. Clothing 5.3. Footwear 5.4. Equipment 5.5. Accessories 6. Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Analysis, By End User 6.1. Introduction 6.2. Men 6.3. Women 6.4. Kids 7. Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Analysis, By Sales Channel 7.1. Introduction 7.2. Online 7.3. Offline 8. Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market Analysis, By Geography
  3. 3. 8.1. Introduction 8.2. North America 8.2.1. North America Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2019 to 2025 8.2.2. North America Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By End User, 2019 to 2025 8.2.3. North America Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Sales Channel, 2019 to 2025 8.2.4. By Country 8.2.4.1. USA 8.2.4.2. Canada 8.2.4.3. Mexico 8.3. South America 8.3.1. South America Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2019 to 2025 8.3.2. South America Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By End User, 2019 to 2025 8.3.3. South America Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Sales Channel, 2019 to 2025 8.3.4. By Country 8.3.4.1. Brazil 8.3.4.2. Argentina 8.3.4.3. Others 8.4. Europe 8.4.1. Europe Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2019 to 2025 8.4.2. Europe Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By End User, 2019 to 2025 8.4.3. Europe Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Sales Channel, 2019 to 2025 8.4.4. By Country 8.4.4.1. UK 8.4.4.2. Germany 8.4.4.3. France 8.4.4.4. Spain 8.4.4.5. Italy 8.4.4.6. Others
  4. 4. 8.5. Middle East and Africa 8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2019 to 2025 8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By End User, 2019 to 2025 8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Sales Channel, 8.5.4. By Country 8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia 8.5.4.2. UAE 8.5.4.3. Israel 8.5.4.4. Others 8.6. Asia Pacific 8.6.1. Asia Pacific Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Product Type, 2019 to 2025 8.6.2. Asia Pacific Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By End User, 2019 to 2025 8.6.3. Asia Pacific Hiking Gear and Equipment Market, By Sales Channel, 2019 to 2025 8.6.4. By Country 8.6.4.1. China 8.6.4.2. Japan 8.6.4.3. South Korea 8.6.4.4. India 8.6.4.5. Australia 8.6.4.6. Others 9. Competitive Environment and Analysis 9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis 9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness 9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations 9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 10. Company Profiles 10.1. Marmot Mountain LLC
  5. 5. 10.2. Mountain Hardwear 10.3. AMG-Group 10.4. THE NORTH FACE, A VF COMPANY 10.5. Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd 10.6. Kelty 10.7. Big Agnes, Inc. 10.8. Sierra Designs 10.9. JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. 10.10. Hilleberg the Tentmaker, Inc. 10.11. Amer Sports 10.12. NEMO Equipment, Inc. Request Free Sample or Download Full Report: hiking gear and equipment market TO ORDER OR REQUEST FOR A SAMPLE: PRODUCT: Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market - Forecasts From 2020 To 2025 Link: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-hiking-gear-and-equipment-market Price: US$3,160 – Single User License US$4,550 – Multi User License US$6,950 – Enterprise License To pay by Credit Card, please, click “Add to Cart” button on product page and proceed with the payment. For wire transfer, write to us at sales@knowledge-sourcing.com For any custom requirements or queries, please visit our website or call us: Website: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com Contact us: Address: Suite 406, BSI Business Park, H-140, Sector 63 Noida U.P. - 201301 India Email: info@knowledge-sourcing.com Phone: +1-850-250-1698 Follow us: Facebook Linkedin Twitter

×