Asia Pacific (APAC) flu diagnostic and treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.47% throughout the forecast. The major point that is boosting the asia pacific flu diagnostic and treatment market development is the increasing aging populace in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea. Rising speculations, both public and private, in developing advanced healthcare infrastructure is additionally adding to the developing business sector of flu diagnostics and treatment in APAC nations.

