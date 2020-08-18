Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
Sodium sulfide market

Sodium sulfide market

Business
Sodium sulfide market

  1. 1. P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 Sodium Sulfide Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Price Trend, Market Share and Forecast 2019-2023
  2. 2. P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 Market Overview: Sodium sulfide is crystalline solid of brick red or yellow color. Sodium Sulfide are soluble in water which produces strong alkaline solutions. Sodium sulfide absorbs the moisture in humid air and get heat up to set fire to nearby materials. While setting up the fire, it smells like rotting eggs due to emission of hydrogen sulfide. Based on product, the global sodium sulfide market is segmented in to low ferric, anhydrous, crystal products. Low ferric segment accounted for largest market share in the global market. Wide applications of low ferric sodium sulfide in pulp and paper, ore processing and chemical processing industry is expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, properties of low ferric sodium sulfide such as its high solubility in water and alcohol, and moisture absorption capability is expected to increase its demand. By grade, the global sodium sulfide market is segmented in to purified and technical grade. Among these, technical grade accounted for largest share in the global market. Technical grade sodium sulfide act as oxygen scavenging agent in water treatment, dechlorinating agent in leather and sulfonation agent in chemical industry which is expected to dominate segmental market during review period. On the basis of application, the global sodium sulfide market has been categorized into pulp & paper, chemical processing, water treatment, textile, tanning, ore processing, others. The water treatment segment held the major market share in 2017, which mainly attributed to the surging water treatment chemical demand for wastewater treatment in chemical, power, pulp & paper, municipal, oil & gas, food & beverages, agriculture and mining industries in Asia Pacific region. Based on region, the global sodium sulfide market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. In Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major contributors to the growth of this regional market. China is the largest consumer and producer, not only in this region but also across the world. This is mainly attributed to the vast growth of application industries such as pulp & paper, chemical processing, water treatment, textile, tanning, ore processing in this country. By 2020, China alone is anticipated to account for approximately half of the global sale. China is followed by India. India is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 on account of the increasing sodium sulfide processing capacity, technological advancements and rapid industrialization in the region. Additionally, lower labor costs , favorable government policies for industrialization, rapid growth of the water treatment chemical industry, and widening scope of applications for the sodium sulfide are the primary factors driving growth of this countries market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the sodium sulfide in the ore processing and chemical processing is likely to propel the market growth in Europe and North America region. UK, Russia, Germany and US are the major markets in these regions. This is mainly due to their vast potential for investment in new technologies for the ore and chemical processing in these countries. The market in the Middle East & African region is expected to grow at positive CAGR in the coming years. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, and UAE are expected to be the major countries contributing to market growth in the region. Global Key Players: The key players in the global sodium sulfide market are PJ Chemicals, Athiappa Chemicals, Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical Co., Ltd., Sichuan Shenhong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Iran Sodium Sulphide Company, Sankyo Kasei, Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Solvay, Longfu Group, Nafine Group International Co., Ltd., and others Intended Audience: • Sodium sulfide manufacturers • Traders and distributors of sodium sulfide • Research and development institutes • Potential investors • Raw material suppliers • Nationalized laboratories
