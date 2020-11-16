Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Business
  1. 1. Linear Low Density Polyethylenes Market Trends, Drivers and Growth Projection Up to 2023 Market Overview: Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a copolymer produced from copolymerizing ethylene with butane, octane, and hexane. Ethylene is an organic compound derived from petroleum & natural gas. It is mostly preferred over conventional linear density polyethylene owing to improved temperature resistance & tensile strength. Additionally, it offers high impact strength, flexible, chemical resistance, odorless, and translucent properties. Get Sample Copy@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6040 Growing demand from various end use industries such as housewares products, automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry, and others is expected to propel the growth of the global LLDPE market. It is sold as colorless and odorless plastic granules and pellets in the market. Furthermore, these pellets are used in industrial process such as extrusion coating, rotomolding, packaging film, and injection molding. Increasing use in plastic manufacturing industry is majorly driving the growth of the global market. Application of plastic in packaging film is further categorized into food packaging and
  2. 2. non-food packaging films. Moreover, it is widely used in the food packaging industry owing to the properties that it offers such as heat resistance, flexibility, and ease to seal. The market for non-food packaging industry is majorly driven by the high usage of the thin films due to low production cost. Additionally, increasing demand for non-food packaging films from the agriculture sector for irrigation purposes is expected to increase the demand for product in profile extrusion. This application is attributed to the production of pipes, tubes, and others. Rotomolding and injection molding are extensively used in production of housewares products such as kitchen accessories, luggage, and furniture parts. Furthermore, growing use of LLDPE in industrial applications such as aluminium rolling, containers & tanks, dry cleaning conveyor belts and decorative coatings is expected to drive a significant demand for LLDPE over the forecast period. Segmentation The global linear low density polyethylene market is segmented by application, end-use industries, process type, and region. On the basis of the application, the global LLDPE market is segmented into packaging films, injection moulding, extrusion coating, rotomolding, and others. On the basis of the end use application, the global LLDPE market is segmented into plastic processing industry, electrical& electronics industry, automotive industry, automotive, and others. On the basis of the process type, the global LLDPE market is segmented into gas phase, solution phase, and slurry phase. Browse Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/linear-low-density- polyethylenes-market-6040 Key players Some of the key players in the global LLDPE market are NOVA Chemicals Corporation (Canada), The Dow Chemical Company LLC (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation (Tokyo), Braskem (Brazil), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Borealis AG. (Austria), and lyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherland) Intended Audience  Manufacturers of Films  Traders, suppliers, and distributors of chemicals  Government Organizations  End- use industries  Research organizations Regional Analysis North America is the leading the global LLDPE market in terms of consumption & production due to high domestic demand for packaging films from the food industry and high exports of finished goods. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for LLDPE due to the increased investment in the production of polyethylenes. The growing urban population and disposable income have fueled the demand for packaged goods in the region. Furthermore, the growing concerns among consumers for low cost and efficient, flexible packaging is expected to propel the demand for LLDPE in the market.
  3. 3. Europe is another significant market for LLDPE due to increasing trend of fast & convenient food deliverables in the market. Europe is leading the automobile export market globally owing to the growing rotomolding application, which, in turn, increases the demand for LLDPE. This has increased the production of automobiles in the region. Ask Query@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6040 About Market Research Future: At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

