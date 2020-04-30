Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Label Adhesives Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 Market Insights: The global Label Adhesives Market is growing pervasively mainly due to the augmented demand for adhesive labels across industries. The regulatory requirement of informative labels on bottles that especially contain food items, medicines, and personal care & cosmetics are escalating the market on the global platform, driving the demand for these adhesives. Acknowledging the exponential accruals, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global label adhesives market is expected to reach to USD 52 BN by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period (2018 and 2023). Label adhesives being a vital component in labeling, it is expected to witness increasing traction in the years to come. Additional factors that contribute to the increase of the market include the improving economic conditions that are increasing the consumers’ purchasing power and the ever-increasing population, worldwide, that is dictating the demand for the quality healthcare. Moreover, factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization foster the growth of the market. Since the attractive packaging and labeling appeals to the consumers, manufacturers of the consumer goods are increasingly adopting the use of labels, which as a result, is positively impacting the growth of the market. On the other hand, factors such as the use of printed, flexible, and rigid packaging that eliminates the need for the label is expected to impede the growth of the label adhesives over the review period. Also, factors such as the price volatility and the demand and supply gap of raw materials required for the production of label adhesives are acting as major headwinds impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the rapidly quadrupling industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals will support the growth of the market, pushing up the market to furthered heights. Top 10 Key Players: • ITL Apparel Label Solution • Akzo Nobel N.V. • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA • H.B Fuller • 3M • BOSTIK S.A Industry/ Innovation/ Related News: February 27, 2019 --– UPM Raflatac, Inc. (the US), one of the leading global adhesive company developing, manufacturing, and supplying pressure sensitive labeling solutions launched new security labeling materials especially for the pharma industry. The company mentioned that it is expanding its range of labeling materials to support pharmaceutical companies to improve patient safety through secure and tamper-evident packaging. Global Label Adhesives Market – Segments
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Label Adhesives Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 For enhanced understanding, the market has been segmented into four key dynamics: - By Type : Permanent, Freezer, High Temperature, Removable, and Repositionable among others. By Technology: Water-based, Hot Metal-based, and Solvent-based. By Substrate Type : Metal Container, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyolefin Bottle among others. By Regions : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World. Label Adhesives Market – Regional Analysis The Asia Pacific region, heading with the increasing use of packaged items in food & beverages and other retail products, dominates the global label adhesives market, accounting for over 40% of the market share. Factors that are primarily driving the growth of the market include the rapid industrialization and the ever-increasing population that is dictating the demand in the F&B sector. The improving economy in the region is playing a vital role in the growth of the market, improving the consumers’ purchasing power. Rapidly developing countries such as India and China perceive a substantial increase in various sectors such as packaging which, in turn, substantiates the growth of the label adhesives market in the region. The label adhesive market in the European region accounts for the second largest market, globally. The augmenting demand for these adhesives this region is majorly pulled by major end-use industries such as food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals among others. The North America label adhesive is emerging as a promising market, globally, following the European market closely. Factors such as the increasing use of packaged and canned food products are driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry led by a well-established healthcare sector drives market growth in the region.
×