Insulation Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
Insulation Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 Market Insights:
Insulation Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 Segmentation by A...
P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Insulation Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Insulation Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
  Insulation Market Research Report, Analysis, Share, Size, Emerging Trend and Region – Forecast to 2023
  Market Insights: The global Insulation market has seen a remarkable growth over the past few years and it has been expected that the global market will keep on growing during the forecast period. Insulations are majorly used in the Residential, and non-residential. The growing applications are resulting in the increasing demand for Insulation across the globe. The major factors behind the growth of global Insulation market are rising awareness, technological advancements, rising construction in APAC particularly in China, India, Japan and Indonesia. As per analysis, fiber glass is expected to account the highest growth during the forecast period due to the huge demand from the application industries. The global Insulation market is expected to reach US$ Million at the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at CAGR from 2016 to 2022. Global Key Players: ➢ Huntsman Corporation ➢ Knauf Gips ➢ Owens Corning ➢ CertainTeed Corporation ➢ Johns Manville ➢ Bayer AG ➢ Atlas Roofing Corporation ➢ Dow Building Solutions ➢ Nova Chemicals Corporation, ➢ GAF Materials Global Insulation Market - Segments Global Insulation Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding. Segmentation by Material: Comprises – Fiberglass, Plastic fibers, Mineral Wool, Natural fibers and others
  Segmentation by Application: Comprises – Residential, and Non-residential Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World Insulation Market - Regional Analysis North America is the second largest region for the building insulation material market. The North America building insulation material market is driven by various factors such as consumer preference for green buildings and sustained investments in commercial real estate. In North America, U.S. is the largest market for the modular construction. It accounted for the largest market share in 2016. In the past few years, the annual value of construction in U.S. had been increasing continuously. Strong development in commercial and residential structures in the U.S., is projected to fuel the demand for insulation in the construction market in the region.
  4. 4. P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Insulation Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Insulation Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023

