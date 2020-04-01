Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conductive polymers market

Conductive polymers market

Business
Conductive polymers market

  Conductive Polymers Market Research Report- Forecast to 2027
  Conductive Polymers Market – Market Overview: Conductive polymers are a class of polymers that conduct electricity. These polymers are lightweight, inexpensive plastics, which when stimulated by electricity shrink, bend, or protrude. These polymers offer metallic conductivity and can be used as semiconductors. These polymers are extensively used for anti-static packaging, textiles, capacitors, batteries, sensors, solar cells, actuators, and organic transistors. The growing demand in the aforementioned applications is a major factor driving the growth of the global conductive polymers market. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding the shielding of electronic devices from electrostatic discharge and radio frequency interference is expected to positively impact market growth. Moreover, the growing purchasing power in emerging economies has augmented the demand for electronics which is also contributing to the revenue of the global market. Furthermore, the growing smartphone market across the globe coupled with various government initiatives to digitalize the economy is driving market growth. In addition, the extensive use of lightweight materials in the automobile industry to increase fuel efficiency has propelled the use of PPP-based resins and ABS in wiring systems. On the basis of product type, the ABS segment was the largest, accounting for over 32% in 2017. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the superior properties of ABS, including enhanced impact strength, durability, and temperature resistance. Moreover, ABS is used in numerous electronic applications such as IC tray and tray dividers, IC chip carriers, and tote boxes. Furthermore, the PPP-based resins segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to its extensive use in the manufacturing of under-the-hood vehicle components as it offers enhanced thermal and chemical resistance. Segmental Analysis The global conductive polymers market has been segmented by product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segregated into acrylonitrile-butadiene- styrene (ABS), polycarbonates, polyphenylene-polymer (PPP)-based resins, nylon, inherently conductive polymers (ICP), and others. On the basis of application, the market has been
  segmented into capacitors, anti-static packaging, batteries, actuators and sensors, solar energy, and others. Key Players Some of the prominent players operating in the global conductive polymers market are 3M Company, AGFA-Gevaert NV, Celanese Corporation, Covestro AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Polyone Corporation, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corporation. Regional Analysis The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the conductive polymers market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Intended Audience • Conductive polymers producers • Traders and distributors of conductive polymers • Production process industries • Potential investors Regional Analysis The conductive polymers market has been segmented into five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market, growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing GDP in the region has led to the growth of the automobile sectors in India, China, and Japan, resulting in the application of conductive polymers in wire hose and engine boxes, among others. Moreover, to reduce the dependence on crude oil imports, governments are encouraging the use of lightweight materials in the transportation sector which, in turn, is expected to promote the use of ABS and PPP-based resins. The growing electronics industry in the region, mainly in Japan and China, is also fueling the growth of the conductive polymers market. Additionally, government regulations and schemes such as the Digital India Campain and Make in India are resulting in the surging demand for conduction polymers in the region. North America is another dominant market for conductive polymers. The developed end-use industries, coupled with the growing adoption of conductive polymers in the healthcare, electronics, and energy sectors, is a major driving factor for the market in the region. Moreover, the presence of the 'big three' automobile manufacturers in the region is also expected to result in the increased demand for conductive polymers during the forecast period. Key Points from Table of Content: 7. Global Conductive Polymers Market, By Product Type 7.1 Introduction
  7.2 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) 7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023 7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023 7.3 Polycarbonates 7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023 7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023 7.4 Polyphenylene-Polymer (PPP) 7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023 7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023 7.5 Nylon 7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023 7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023 7.6 Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICP) 7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023 7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023 7.7 Others 7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023 7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Conductive Polymers Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023
  6. 6. P a g e | 6 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Conductive Polymers Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023

