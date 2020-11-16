Successfully reported this slideshow.
Acetic anhydride market

Acetic anhydride market

Acetic Anhydride Market

  1. 1. P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Acetic Anhydride Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 Acetic Anhydride Market 2023, Analysis, Business Strategy, Opportunities, Trend, Market Segmentation and Region
  2. 2. P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Acetic Anhydride Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 Market Overview: Acetic anhydride is a colorless organic solvent with strong, pungent odor of vinegar and is widely used as a reagent in organic synthesis. Although, it has corrosive property to metals and tissue; it is extensively used as a wood preservative for producing long-lasting timber. The various applications of acetic anhydride include fibers, plastics, dyes, and pesticides. However, inhalation of acetic anhydride causes severe burns to skin and eyes and respiratory irritation. Its major application is the conversion of cellulose to cellulose acetate, used as one of the components of photographic film and other coating materials. The rising demand for cellulose acetate flake drives the acetic anhydride market globally, which, in turn, increases the demand for filter tow applications in cigarettes. Increasing acetic anhydride demand from pharmaceutical industry as an intermediate is another factor boosting the global market growth. Growing generic health issues such as cold, fever, and body pain have increased the demand for paracetamol and aspirin-like drug, which is produced using acetic anhydride. Acetic anhydride is used for manufacturing tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED), bleach activator in laundry detergents. It is also used as a solvent and is a key ingredient in the production of a pesticide like acephate and various other herbicides. The rising demand for acetic anhydride for various applications such as a polymer, resin, flavors, fragrance, and modified starch is further fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, the product is used to manufacture polytetramethylene ether glycol for producing spandex, a light-weight fiber, usually utilized for making swimwear & sportswear. However, the declining adoption of the product in the manufacturing of cellulose acetate is expected to restrict the market growth during the review period 2017-2023. The opportunities and technology include radiolabelling of proteins and viruses in vitro and for reaction calorimetry as a tool in process development, research, and safety analysis. Competitive Analysis ➢ BASF SE ➢ Celanese Corporation ➢ Eastman Chemical Company ➢ Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. ➢ DuPont ➢ Merck KGaA ➢ Bufa Chemikalien Gmbh & Co. KG ➢ Daicel Corporation ➢ Fischer Chemic ➢ Hudson Chemical Corp ➢ Mil-Spec Industries Corporation ➢ Aldon Corporation ➢ Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. ➢ Atanor SCA ➢ Jiangsu Danhua Group Co. Ltd
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Acetic Anhydride Market Research Report: Forecast to 2023 Market Segmentation The global acetic anhydride market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, and region. On the basis of the application, the global market is segmented into cigarette filter, chemical intermediate, coating materials, dye, flavors & fragrance, pesticides, synthesizer, and others. Based on the end-user, the global market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, textiles, agrochemicals, food & beverages, and others. Regional Analysis The global acetic anhydride market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the global acetic anhydride market owing to the high production of the product in this region. Many of the major acetic anhydride producing companies are located in the U.S. The increasing demand for acetic anhydride from the major applications such as cellulose acetate and pharmaceuticals in this region is likely to fuel the market growth during the assessment period. The U.S. implemented acetic anhydride regulation to reduce the availability of heroin in 1989 as it is a precursor to the drug production. Moreover, the FDA limits the use of acetic anhydride to 2.5% in food starch. These stringent regulations are likely to hinder the market growth in this region. Followed by North America, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the global acetic anhydride market. China is the major manufacturer of acetic anhydride due to the low production cost and abundance of labor. Similar to North America, China has implemented the “UN Convention on Drug Precursors,” wherein the signatories subject to strict licensing for production, sales, purchase, and transportation of such precursor chemicals. India is likely to witness a significant growth of the market owing to the increasing demand from textiles, pharmaceuticals, and polymer industries. The regional market of Europe is mainly driven by the product used in tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) for laundry detergent and cellulose acetate for cigarette filters. Intended Audience • Acetic anhydride Manufacturers • Traders and distributors of acetic anhydride • Research and development institutes • Potential investors • Raw material suppliers • Nationalized laboratory
