Category : Food & Beverages
www.MarketResearchReports.com Introduction to Report  Launch Date: February 10, 2017  Number of Pages: 66  Geography Co...
www.MarketResearchReports.com About the Report Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on...
www.MarketResearchReports.com Key Highlights: High-protein-based food products are specially- made products that help to ...
www.MarketResearchReports.com Key Highlights: Continues… With the high obesity rates and the increasing number of related...
www.MarketResearchReports.com Key Questions Answered in this Report What will the market size be in 2021 and what will th...
www.MarketResearchReports.com Report Coverage: 1. Executive summary 2. Scope of the report 3. Research Methodology 4. Intr...
Report Coverage: Continues… 12. Market challenges 13. Impact of drivers and challenges 14. Market trends 15. Vendor landscape 16. Appendix
www.MarketResearchReports.com Company Coverage: (Partial List) 1. Clif Bar & Company 2. Coca-Cola 3. Glanbia Nutritionals ...
www.MarketResearchReports.com Custom Research:  Are you an industry professional, entrepreneur, venture capitalist, inves...
How To Buy This Report? Visit following URL to see Table of Content and purchase this publication: http://mrr.cm/UUn
Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017 - 2021

  Category : Food & Beverages
  Introduction to Report  Launch Date: February 10, 2017  Number of Pages: 66  Geography Coverage: Global  Available Format: PDF Price For Single User License: USD 3,500 Price For Site User License: USD 5,000 Price For Global User License: USD 10,000 Delivery Time: Within 24 Hours (During Working Days)
  About the Report Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Report forecast the global high protein based food market to grow at a CAGR of 10.56% during the period 2017-2021.
  Key Highlights: High-protein-based food products are specially- made products that help to build energy and muscle, and improve one's overall health. These products are also good sources of various fortified nutrients, including proteins, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and fats. The concept of high-protein-based foods has gained worldwide popularity in the past few years. In the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the obesity rates are nearly 39% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 40-59 years and 29% for the population segment belonging to the age bracket of 20-39 years.
  Key Highlights: Continues… With the high obesity rates and the increasing number of related health issues, the emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle is increasing. This in turn, is driving the market's growth in the US, especially for sports nutrition drinks. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global high protein based food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
  Key Questions Answered in this Report What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
  Report Coverage: 1. Executive summary 2. Scope of the report 3. Research Methodology 4. Introduction 5. Market landscape 6. Market segmentation by product 7. Market segmentation by distribution channel 8. Geographical segmentation 9. Key leading countries 10. Market drivers 11. Impact of drivers
  Report Coverage: Continues… 12. Market challenges 13. Impact of drivers and challenges 14. Market trends 15. Vendor landscape 16. Appendix
  Company Coverage: (Partial List) 1. Clif Bar & Company 2. Coca-Cola 3. Glanbia Nutritionals 4. GSK 5. PepsiCo 6. Abbott Nutrition 7. Champion Performance 8. CytoSport 9. Midsona Group 10. General Nutrition Centers 11. Monster Beverage Corporation 12. Nutrition & Santé 13. ProAction
×