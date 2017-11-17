Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Category : Automotive
All logos and Images mentioned on this slide belong to their respective owners.
2.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Introduction to Report
Launch Date: September 15, 2017
Number of Pages: 78
Geography Coverage: Global
Available Format: PDF
Price For Single User License: USD 3,500
Price For Site User License: USD 5,000
Price For Global User License: USD 6,000
Delivery Time: Within 24 Hours (During Working
Days)
3.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
About the Report
Global Automotive 3D Printing Market 2017-2021,
has been prepared based on an in-depth market
analysis with inputs from industry experts.
The report covers the market landscape and its
growth prospects over the coming years. The
report also includes a discussion of the key
vendors operating in this market.
Report forecast the global automotive 3D printing
market to grow at a CAGR of 45.47% during the
period 2017-2021.
4.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Key Highlights:
3D printing is a process which involves many
concepts and technologies.
It can be used to produce a range of products
using different materials depending on the
application.
This technology is similar to computer numerical
control (CNC).
The only difference is that CNC is a subtractive
manufacturing process while 3D printing is an
additive manufacturing process.
The advancement in this technology is mostly
application-based, where special research is
carried out as per the needs of the target industry.
5.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Key Highlights: Continue…
Experts believe that 3D printing technology is in
its initial stages of application with immense
potential to revolutionize production technology.
The report covers the present scenario and the
growth prospects of the global automotive 3D
printing market for 2017-2021.
To calculate the market size, the report considers
the new shipments and sales data from the
technology developers.
6.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will
the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
7.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Report Coverage:
1. Executive summary
2. Scope of the report
3. Research Methodology
4. Introduction
5. Market landscape
6. Market segmentation by 3D printing solution
7. Market segmentation contract type
8. Geographic segmentation
9. Decision framework
10. Drivers and challenges
For more details regarding Report coverage see the last slide
All logos and Images mentioned on this slide belong to their respective owners.
8.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Report Coverage: Continues…
11. Market trends
12. Vendor landscape
13. Key vendor analysis
14. Appendix
For more details regarding Report coverage see the last slide
All logos and Images mentioned on this slide belong to their respective owners.
9.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Company Coverage:
1. 3D Systems and Stratasys
2. Arcam
3. Autodesk
4. EnvisionTEC
5. EOS
6. ExOne
7. Optomec
8. Ultimaker
For more details regarding Report coverage see the last slide
All logos and Images mentioned on this slide belong to their respective owners.
10.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
Custom Research:
Are you an industry professional, entrepreneur,
venture capitalist, investors and organization, then let
us know your specific research requirements. Our goal
is to cater to your requirements be it for a custom
market research project, syndicated research report on
a specific market or industry sector, newsletter creation,
case study development or anything else related to
marketing research.
For Any Customization Related query Visit IdeaCenter @
http://www.marketresearchreports.com/idea-center
For regular industry updates subscribe to our newsletter
at:
http://www.marketresearchreports.com/subscribe-to-
newsletter
11.
www.MarketResearchReports.com
How To Buy This Report?
Visit following URL to see Table of Content and
purchase this publication:
http://mrr.cm/Uwf
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports provides a customized set
of reports from reputed Publishers, built on the
intelligence available within organizations and
leverages on our motto of “Intelligence Redefined”.
Contact : Mr. Sudeep Chakravarty
Email : info@marketresearchreports.com
Phone: +1-302-703-9904 (USA) +91-8762746600 (India)
Be the first to comment