Automotive
Jun. 22, 2021

Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities with Revenue Worth $1.31 Billion By 2025

The global off-highway vehicle lighting market is estimated to attain USD 1.31 billion, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025

Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities with Revenue Worth $1.31 Billion By 2025

  1. 1. Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities with Revenue Worth $1.31 Billion By 2025 The report on the Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting market within the upcoming years. Main features of the report: • To provide detailed analysis of the market structure together with forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the world Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market. • A perfect background analysis, which has an evaluation of the parent market. • Important changes in market dynamics • Track and analyze competitive developments like joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments within the global Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market. • Emerging niche segments and regional markets The global off-highway vehicle lighting market is estimated to attain USD 1.31 billion, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025. The increasing requirements for mining and construction equipment along strict government regulations are boosting the market growth. The growing awareness about safety of the workers is also expected to increase the demand for the off-highway vehicle lighting in the next few years. Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-off-highway-vehicle-lighting-market/request-sample “The global off-highway vehicle lighting market is estimated to attain USD 1.31 billion, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025. The increasing requirements for mining and construction equipment along strict government regulations are boosting the market growth.”
  2. 2. Further, the government authorities across the world are focusing on making strict policies on the use of efficient vehicle lighting in residential and commercial applications. Some of the countries have banned the use of HID lamps. For example, national highway traffic safety administration has stopped the use of tail lights with amber lamps. The government of Canada has also defined the regulations regarding the lamps or lights to be used in trucks, buses, and other vehicles. LED lighting solutions are highly energy-efficient and helps in reducing the greenhouse gases emissions. This is projected to increase the demand for LED, halogen lights. All these key initiatives have surged the demand for LED lights. LED lights are highly efficient and have a large lifespan of over five years, are widely used for off-highway lighting vehicle applications. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market in the coming few years. The growing mining and construction sites in the countries like China and India are supporting the market growth. These key factors are expected to increase the demand for dump trucks, loaders, excavators in the construction application. China led the Asia Pacific off-highway vehicle lighting market with the highest share in2017. North America is projected to grow at the CAGR of over 7.8% from 2018 to 2025. The region also has the highest number of off-highway vehicle lighting manufacturers. Key manufacturers in the market include Grote Industries, HELLA GmbH, Oracle Lighting, WESEM, and Truck Lite Co. These players in the market are focusing on product innovations and invest high in the R & D activities to develop advanced products. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-off-highway-vehicle-lighting-market Further key findings from the report suggest: • Halogen segment is estimated to account for over USD 727.8 million by the end of 2025. The growth is mainly constituted by increasing adoption of halogen lights in vehicles.
  3. 3. • Based on the application, in 2017, headlight segment has dominated the off-highway vehicle lighting market owing to the launch of new lighting technologies like lase lights, and night vision. • Asia Pacific region is projected to hold the largest share in the market by the end of 2025. Million Insights has segmented the global off-highway vehicle lighting market based on product, application, end-use, vehicle type and region: Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • LED • Halogen • HID • Incandescent Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • Headlight • Tail Light • Work Light • Others Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • Construction & Mining • Agriculture/Farming/Forestry Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • Excavator • Loader • Crane
  • Dump/Concrete Mixer Truck • Tractor • Other Vehicles Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • North America • U.S. • Canada • Europe • U.K. • Germany • Asia Pacific • China • Japan • India • Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Middle East & Africa Table of Contents:- Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Variables, Trends & Scope Chapter 4 Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 5 Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 6 Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 7 Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 8 Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Chapter 10 Off-Highway Vehicle Lighting: Manufacturers Company Profiles
  Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

