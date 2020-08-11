Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fiberglass Pipe Market Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth By 2025 Fiberglass Pipe Market study offers detail overv...
Outer diameter of the pipe is determined by the mold and inside diameter diverges dependent on the wall thickness. Therefo...
• Irrigation • Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • North America • U.S. • Canada • Mexico • Euro...
Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our represent...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fiberglass Pipe Market Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

31 views

Published on

The global fiberglass pipe market was estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fiberglass Pipe Market Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

  1. 1. Fiberglass Pipe Market Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth By 2025 Fiberglass Pipe Market study offers detail overview of industry with all the requisite data to support tactical business decisions and come up with strategic growth plans. This study also proposes a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. Fiberglass Pipe market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Fiberglass Pipe industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Fiberglass Pipe barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report. Fiberglass Pipe Market research report interprets definition, an investigation of significant progress in the market. It provides overall industry survey, product description, wide array of applications, top players, and development forecast. It enhances understanding about that market along with new business trends. The global fiberglass pipe market was estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Fiberglass pipe is used for potable water use ranging in size from 1inch through 144 inches in diameter. The pressure classes range for such fiberglass from 50 psi through 250 psi. The design defines different stiffness categories and also about the exterior loading applied to the pipe. Benefits in using such pipes include light weight, corrosion resistance, low installation cost, sophistication and hydraulic smoothness. Disadvantages pertaining to use of fiberglass pipes include vulnerability to mechanical damage, low modulus of electricity, and lack of standard jointing system. A method of manufacturing a pipe is called as filament winding. Glass-fiber saturated with resin is wound around a mandrel under controlled environments. Thus, inside diameter of the pipe is fixed by mandrel diameter and thickness of the wall is governed by pressure and stiffness class as specified. Another method of manufacturing is centrifugal casting. The fiberglass and resin reinforcement are applied to the mold and is rotated and heated. Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fiberglass-pipe-market/request-sample “The global fiberglass pipe market was estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6%. "
  2. 2. Outer diameter of the pipe is determined by the mold and inside diameter diverges dependent on the wall thickness. Therefore, various methods are used by several manufacturers to join pipe sections and fittings. Overall, considering the advantages and production techniques coupled with driving factors the global fiberglass market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The key driving factors responsible for the growth of fiberglass pipes market includes rise in demand for fiberglass pipes in sewage owing to light weight, dimensional stability, resistance to corrosion, sophistication in installation and water management applications and better mechanical properties resulting into an enhanced product life with lower maintenance costs. However, high costs pertaining to material acts as a major restraint to market growth. On the basis of type, the global fiberglass pipes market is segmented into GRP and GRE. On the basis of fiber, the global fiberglass pipes market is segmented into E-Glass and T-Glass. On the basis of application, the global fiberglass pipes market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, irrigation and sewage. Chemical segment dominates the global market in the fiberglass pipes market during the forecast period. On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global fiberglass pipes market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC regions dominate the global fiberglass pipes market due to the presence of large chemical industry and government and heavy spending by government on waste and water management. Indian, Chinese and Indonesian market are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. North America is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Middle- East regions. The key players in the global fiberglass pipes market include Arkema, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc, Formosa Plastics Corporation, SGL Group, Huntsman Corporation, PPG industries, and Taishan Fiberglass Inc. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/fiberglass-pipe-market Market Segmentation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • GRE Pipes • GRP Pipes • Others Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • E-glass • T-Glass/ S-Glass/ R-Glass • Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • Oil & Gas • Chemicals • Sewage
  3. 3. • Irrigation • Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) • North America • U.S. • Canada • Mexico • Europe • Russia • UK • France • Germany • Asia Pacific • China • India • Australia • Central & South America • Brazil • Middle East & Africa • Saudi Arabia See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/chemicals-and-materials
  4. 4. Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

×