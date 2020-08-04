Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Europe Oilfield Equipment Market Segments and Analysis Report By 2022 Europe OilfieldEquipmentMarketstudyoffersdetailoverview of industrywithall the requisite data to supporttactical businessdecisionsandcome upwith strategic growthplans. This studyalso proposesa comprehensive insightintothe developmentpoliciesand plansin addition to manufacturingprocessesandcoststructures. Europe Oilfield Equipment marketreportoffersthe latestindustrytrends,technological alterationand forecastdata.A deep-dive viewof Europe OilfieldEquipment industrybasedonits size,growth,developmentplans,andopportunitiesis offeredbythisreport.The forecastinformation,SWOTanalysis, Europe Oilfield Equipment barriers,and feasibilitystudy are the vital aspectsevaluatedinthis report. Europe Oilfield Equipment Marketresearchreportinterpretsdefinition,aninvestigationof significant progressin the market.It providesoverallindustrysurvey,productdescription,wide array of applications, topplayers,and developmentforecast.Itenhancesunderstandingaboutthatmarketalong withnew businesstrends. Europe oilfield equipmentmarketsize wasvaluedat USD 16.39 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to reachUSD 18.71 billion by 2022. Increase in demandof crude is driving the exploration& production andonshore & offshore drilling activities in manylocations of Europe.Increasingnumberof crude field productionin the expanse owingtodeepwater discoveriesin the NorthSea is anticipated to drive the demandoverthe forecastperiod.Companiesinvolvedin explorationandrefining are shifting their focusto make the most of their revenuesandgainthe competitive advantage. Moreover,companiesare alsoinvolvedin researchand developmentof shale gas extractiontechnology. Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/europe-oilfield-equipment-market/request-sample “Europe oilfield equipment market size was valued at USD 16.39 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to reach USD 18.71 billion by 2022. Increase in demand of crude is driving the exploration & production and onshore & offshore drilling activities in many locations of Europe. "
  2. 2. Crude prices are declining as observedinrecentpast;this has impactedthe Europeanoil fieldequipmentmarketand service market.Decrease inprices is forcingthe producerstoconcentrate on long termprojectsinsteadof short term projects.The mayresult in fall in machinerydemand.InEurope,offshore drilling contractors are cutting costs and reducingcapacities tominimize the losses.Companiesthatrent the equipmentincludingTransoceanare either accommodatingrig prices quotedbythe purchaseror delaying the deliveriesin orderto cut the lossestriggeredby decreasingcrude prices. Accordingto industryexperts,crude pricesare expectedtorecoverafter2017 which also meansmachineryrevenuesare predicatedtodrive aftera period of two years.Asthe crude price variations are difficult to forecast, it is challenging to projectits influence onequipmentrevenuesoverthe forecastperiod. Drilling equipmentmarketisanticipatedto grow significantly owing to machine requirementinpiercing fieldssuch as bits, rigs, and pipeswhich are particularly expensive.Thissegmentisexpectedtogenerate maximumrevenue compared to othersegments.The industryis predictedtodominate overthe forecastperiodowing to energydevelopment activities in Russia,Norwayand the UK.Moreover,Horizontalanddirectional drilling technologyis expectedtoincrease the profits.Initiatives byEuropeangovernmenttoexplore anddevelopshale gaswill drive the drilling marketsegment overthe period of sevenyears.Fieldmachineryusedin productionis anticipatedto have lower CAGRoverthe periodof sevenyearsowingto lessdevelopmentintechnologyinthis segment.Liftingdevicesandwell headare also includedin machinery.Valvesandpumpsmachinesare expectedtohave amoderate CAGRof 1.5% over the periodof se venyears. Advancementintechnologyisexpectedtoemerge asa majormarketdriver. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/europe-oilfield-equipment-market Restof the segmentsisexpectedtowitnessrelativelyhighergrowthas the segmentcomprisesof wellsurveyingdevices and machinery.The division is anticipated to grow at significant rate owingto enhancingdownhole and wire line measurementtechniques.Russiaisa leaderin oil fieldbusinessasit has the highestnumberof oil field development activities. Russia is one of the majorproducersof crude producerglobally. According to BP statistics, Russianoil federationproducedaround10838 thousandbarrels of oil perday was producedin 2015. Oil productionis directly dependentonthe fieldmachine demand,Russiahadmaximumshare in global marketof field machine. The market dominationof Russia is expectedtocontinue overthe forecastperiod. Norwayis projectedtogrow at the highestCAGRowingto rising offshore fielddevelopmentactivitiesdue tothe presence of NorthSea.UKis also anticipatedto grow at significant CAGRand produce significant incomesowingto increasing offshore activitiesas comparedtoonshore.Majorindustryparticipant’s manufacturersbasedinEurope include SBSOilfield EquipmentGmbH,ZenithOilfield Technology,Schoeller-BleckmannOilfieldTechnologyGmbH,Atlas Copco,KSB AG,FosterWheelerAG,Vallourec,SandvikAB,TechnipSA,SulzerLimited, and TenarisSA. Market Segment: Europe OilfieldEquipmentProductOutlook(Revenue,USDMillion,2012 - 2022) • Drilling equipment • Pumps& valves • Field productionmachinery
  3. 3. Europe OilfieldEquipmentRegional Outlook(Revenue,USDMillion,2012 - 2022) • UK • Norway • Russia • Restof Europe (RoE) See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/machinery-and-machine-parts Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

