Successfully reported this slideshow.

Dating Services Market Is Potentially Boosting Up the Economy with Revenue $15.2 Billion By 2028.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Pet Food Market Analysis, Potential Growth, and Challenges till 2022
Pet Food Market Analysis, Potential Growth, and Challenges till 2022
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

Dating Services Market Is Potentially Boosting Up the Economy with Revenue $15.2 Billion By 2028.pdf

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

The global dating services market size is expected to reach at USD 15.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global dating services market size is expected to reach at USD 15.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(3/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Surrounded by Idiots: The Four Types of Human Behavior and How to Effectively Communicate with Each in Business (and in Life) Thomas Erikson
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is Miscellaneous: The Power of the New Digital Disorder David Weinberger
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
The January/February 2022 Audiozine Issue: Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine
(4.5/5)
Free
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It's Different Than You Think) Reshma Saujani
(3.5/5)
Free
The March 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free

Dating Services Market Is Potentially Boosting Up the Economy with Revenue $15.2 Billion By 2028.pdf

  1. 1. Dating Services Market Is Potentially Boosting Up the Economy with Revenue $15.2 Billion By 2028 The global dating services market size is expected to reach at USD 15.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The major growth factors of the market include the growing trend towards online dating applications coupled with the rising young population across the globe. Moreover, the growing popularity of online dating apps further provides significant growth to the market. The Match group operates through various dating services apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and others that contributed significantly to the market. However, the rising number of online frauds across the globe is projected to hamper market growth during the forecast period. The market practiced a significant increase in the overall revenue of the dating services platforms and apps owing to the rising trend of dating services applications due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown. Additionally, under the lockdown conditions imposed in some countries owing to the pandemic, many people prefer dating services platforms in their free time. Bumble Inc., is one of the leading service providers of dating services accounted for a significant increase in paying users to 2.5 million in 2020 as compared to 2.0 million paying users in 2019. The matchmaking segment is expected to forecast a significant growth rate of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising trend towards online serious relationships among the young population across the globe. Social networks play a significant role in enhancing the adoption of matchmaking services in the young population. Furthermore, the rising penetration of smartphone users coupled with growing internet availability in emerging economies is projected to provide significant growth opportunities in the near future. Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/dating-services-market-report/request-demo “The global dating services market size is expected to reach at USD 15.2 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The major growth factors of the market include the growing trend towards online dating applications coupled with the rising young population across the globe.”
  2. 2. Europe held a significant revenue share of more than 20.0% in 2020. Well-developed countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are positively contributed to market revenue. The high market share can be credited to the strong presence of the young population and dating services platforms in the region, and the long-existing demand for dating services apps. Along with that, the growing number of startups such as So Syncd, Meet 5, Happn, Relate, Bare, Breeze, and others are providing dating services in the region further projected to offer a significant opportunity to market growth. Dating Services Market Report Highlights • Europe accounted for revenue share of more than 20.0% in 2020. The strong and wide presence of the key players and long-standing demand for dating services among the young population are accountable for high market share contribution • North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 • The matchmaking segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. A significant rise in the use of dating apps for serious relationships coupled with the significant development of dating services apps drives segment growth. Dating Services Market Segmentation Million Insights has segmented the global dating services market on the basis of type and region: Dating Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028) • Casual Dating • Online Dating • Matchmaking Dating Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
  3. 3. • North America • U.S. • Europe • Germany • France • U.K. • Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • Central & South America • Brazil • Middle East & Africa • South Africa List of Key Players of Dating Services Market • Match Group, LLC • Bumble Inc. • Grindr LLC • eHarmony, Inc. • Spark Networks, Inc. • The Meet Group, Inc • rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd • Coffee Meets Bagel • Ruby Life Inc. (Ashley Madison) • Mobeze, Inc. (Online Booty Call) • C-Date
  4. 4. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/dating-services-market-report Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights 410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #1008 San Jose, CA 95113, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-8956380892

×