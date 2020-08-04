Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Feasible Growth, and Recent Trends Over 2022

Asia Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market size was USD 4.63 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to reach over USD 7.82 billion by 2022.

Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Feasible Growth, and Recent Trends Over 2022

  1. 1. Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Feasible Growth, and Recent Trends Over 2022 Asia PacificThermoplastic Elastomers Market studyoffersdetail overview of industrywithall the requisite data to supporttactical businessdecisionsand come up withstrategic growthplans. This studyalso proposesacomprehensive insight into the developmentpoliciesandplans in addition to manufacturingprocessesandcost structures. Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers marketreportoffersthe latestindustry trends,technologicalalteration and forecastdata. A deep-dive viewof AsiaPacific Thermoplastic Elastomers industrybasedon its size,growth,development plans, andopportunitiesis offeredbythisreport.The forecastinformation,SWOTanalysis, Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomersbarriers, andfeasibility studyare the vital aspectsevaluatedinthis report. Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Marketresearchreportinterpretsdefinition,aninvestigationof significant progressin the market.It providesoverall industrysurvey,productdescription,wide array of applications, top players, and developmentforecast.Itenhancesunderstandingaboutthatmarketalongwith new businesstrends. Industry Insights Asia Pacific thermoplastic elastomersmarketsize was USD 4.63 billion in 2014 and is anticipatedto reach overUSD7.82 billion by 2022. It is expectedtowitnesssubstantialgrowthoverthe forecastperiodowingto growing automotive manufacturingin countriessuch as India, China,IndonesiaandThailand. The introductionof governmentpoliciesthat supportinvestmentalongwithprivate playersemphasizingonenhancingtechnologiesis anticipated to furtherfuel marketdemand. Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-thermoplastic-elastomers-tpe-market/request-sample “Asia Pacific thermoplastic elastomers market size was USD 4.63 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to reach over USD 7.82 billion by 2022. It is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growing automotive manufacturing in countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Thailand. "
  2. 2. TPEs have superiorpropertiessuchas moisture resistance,excellentelasticityand flexibilityand tactile grip andhence are widelyusedin automotive components.Demandfromotherindustriessuchasfootwear,medicaldevices,and electronicsis expectedtoremaina keydriving factor forgrowthoverthe forecastperiod.Growthindemandisexpected owing tothe ease of recycling and processingwithnegligible emissionis anticipated to resultin higherdemand.They have replacedthermosetsinvariedapplications includingmedical devicesandelectronic components.TPEare gaining prominencemainlyonaccount ofthe highdegree of purity,low levelof extractable compounds,costeffectivenessand recycling ability. Theyare popularly knownas an ideal substitute forlatex and PVCowing to above-mentionedfactors. Block copolymersand ionomersare the major raw materials formanufacturingTPE. Block copolymerprocessutilizes SBS rubber(styrene-butadiene-styrene) formedbycombiningalong block of polybutadiene witha shortblock of polystyrene where asionomerprocessincludescopolymers of ethylene andmethacrylicacid. Increasingdisposable income,rapid industrialization, and economicprogresshasprogressivelyfosteredautomotive,electronicsandconsumer goodssectors,resultinginhigher demandforcomponentmanufacturingend-uses.Thisaspectis likely to boostmarket growth,especiallyin Indiaand China. Improvementinthe productionprocesshaspropelleddemandforbiodegradable andrecyclable TPEproducing lessscrap material. Additionally,packaging application segmentisexpected towitnessexponentialgrowthowingtoincreasing demandfortransparentproductpackaging in differentmarketsincludingconsumergoods,electronicsandmedical applications. Othergrowing industriesare projectedtoboostthermoplasticelastomersinpersonalcare products, footwear,wire andcable, clothing applications and sportsand leisure equipment. Marketplayersmay have to confrontmajorbarriersto substitute rubbermaterials.Keycompaniesare gradually undertakingnewproductdevelopmentandinnovationtoallow entryinto new marketplaceswhere rubberremainsthe dominant‘mostapplications. ProductInsights SBC accountedfor50% of the overall volume andemergedasthe largest application segmentin 2014. Demandfor hydrogenatedSBCiscatching momentuminsealants,adhesives,coatings,filmsandcoatingapplications on account of its superiorpressure sensitivity.Risingdemandfromapplications includingfootwear,advancedmaterialsandpaving & roofingis expectedtofurtherimprove industrygrowth overthe forecastperiod. TPO findsits widespreadapplicationsin automotive industrysuchas fascia systems,instrumentpanelsandbumpers.It emergedasthe secondmostconsumedproductin the market.Keyautomotive OEMsare increasinglyadopting plastics in automotive componentsasa substitute foralloys and metalsin orderto reduce weight,improve structuralstrength and gain chemical resistance. TPV is estimatedtoexperience the highestgrowthata CAGRof 7.4% overthe forecastperiodamongstall productsfrom 2015 to 2022. TPV is broadlyusedin fluid handling, consumergoodsandautomotive applications.Growingusage of TPV in the automotive sector,suchas interiorsand underthe hood components,onaccountof its high oil and heat resistance,is anticipatedto be an importantdriving factor for marketgrowthoverthe forecastperiod.TPU is mostly usedin construction,hose & tubing, wire & cablesand automotive.Itssuperiorthermalinsulation and acoustic properties,whencomparedtothermosetPU,playsavital role contributingtoits consumptionin the above -mentioned applications. Regional Insights
  3. 3. China TPE marketwas the marketleaderin Asia Pacific with anestimatedrevenueexceedingUSD2 billion in 2014. The marketin the regionexperiencesahighdemandforTPU and TPV in automotive and medical applications respectively. Thermoplasticsconsumptionin automotive applications is usedas an alternative to alloys and metalsowing to favourable governmentpolicies.Inaddition,increasing productionof passengercars is anticipated to furtheraugment the regional marketdemandfrom2015 to 2022. In 2014, Japan constitutedforapproximately20% of the overallmarketshare byvolume.The marketin the region is identifiedbysupportive regulatoryregulationspertainingtoplastic usage in automotive componentapplications.In addition, automotive OEMsare dynamicallyimplementingthermoplasticsas a substitute formetalsto make available automobileswithimprovedperformance andfuelefficiencysimultaneouslyreducingtotalcurb weightof the automobile. In 2014, India contributedto over10% of the overallmarketvolume.Favourable manufacturing conditionsincluding cheapraw material, availability of skilled labour andlow capital investmenthave resultedinmanyglobal automotive OEMspreferringtheir productionbasesto shiftto India thusbenefittingsmall scale TPE manufacturersin termsof supplyand demand. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-thermoplastic-elastomers-tpe-market Competitive Insights The market is fragmentedwithnumerousplayersincludingBASF,DuPont,Arkema,HuntsmanCorporation,Dow Chemical Co.Other keyparticipants include Bayer Material Science,AdvancedElastomerSystemsL.P.,EMSGroup,China Petroleum&Chemical Corporation,Dynasol ElastomerLLC, Kraton PolymerLLC, EvonikIndustries,LG Chemicals, LyondellBasellIndustries,LCY ChemicalCorporation,LubrizolCorporation,PolyOne Corporation,NipponPolyurethane IndustryCompanyLtd,TeknorAPEXCompany,KraiburgTPE,TSRCCorporation,Polymax TPE andRTP Company. Market Segment: Asia PacificThermoplastic Elastomers(TPE) Product Outlook (Volume,KiloTons; Revenue,USDMillion,2012 - 2022) • Styrenicblock copolymers(SBC) • Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) • Thermoplastic polyolefins(TPO) • Thermoplastic vulcanizates(TPV) • Copolyesterelastomers(COPE) • Others Asia PacificThermoplastic Elastomers(TPE) Regional Outlook (Volume KiloTons; Revenue,USDMillion,2012 - 2022) • China • India • Japan • Restof Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
  4. 4. See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/advanced-materials Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

