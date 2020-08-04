Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Application Delivery Controller Market Segmentation, and Growth, Outlook Report By 2024 ApplicationDeliveryControllerMarke...
The first generationADC’sofferingsimple accelerationand load balancing are being replacedbyadvancing applications such as ...
ManynewimprovedADC’swhere launchedbythe marketplayersto increase their profits.Citrix and radware launched newhigh scale c...
See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/technology Get in touch A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Application Delivery Controller Market Segmentation, and Growth, Outlook Report By 2024

12 views

Published on

The application delivery controller market accounted for USD 2,740.4 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 5%.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Application Delivery Controller Market Segmentation, and Growth, Outlook Report By 2024

  1. 1. Application Delivery Controller Market Segmentation, and Growth, Outlook Report By 2024 ApplicationDeliveryControllerMarket studyoffersdetailoverview of industrywithall the requisite datato support tactical businessdecisionsand come up withstrategic growthplans. This studyalso proposesacomprehensive insight into the developmentpoliciesandplans in addition to manufacturingprocessesandcoststructures. Application deliverycontroller marketreportoffersthe latestindustrytrends,technologicalalteration and forecastdata. A deep-dive view of Applicationdeliverycontroller industrybasedon its size,growth,developmentplans,and opportunitiesis offeredbythisreport.The forecastinformation,SWOT analysis, Application deliverycontrollerbarriers, and feasibilitystudyare the vital aspectsevaluatedin this report. Application deliverycontroller Marketresearchreportinterpretsdefinition,aninvestigationof significant progressin the market.It providesoverallindustry survey,productdescription,wide arrayof applications, top players,and developmentforecast.Itenhancesunderstandingaboutthatmarketalong withnew businesstrends. The application deliverycontroller marketaccountedforUSD 2,740.4 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reachUSD 4.34 billion by 2024, witha CAGRof 5%. The technological advancementsincreasingthe overalldata centertraffic volume due to the increasednumberof internetsubscribersandthe needforadvancedapplication servicesact asthe keymarketdriver of application deliverycontroller.The ADC is designedtomeettechnical requirementsbyproviding availability, scalability, betterperformance tokeepthe applicationsandserversrunningin theirmost efficienttime limit. The percentage share of global data centertraffic by equipmenttype cloudwill increase from59.5 to 77.4 andhence increasing the ADC demandoverthe forecastingperiod. Request Sample Copy of This Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/application-delivery-controller-adc-market/request-sample “The application delivery controller market accounted for USD 2,740.4 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 5%. "
  2. 2. The first generationADC’sofferingsimple accelerationand load balancing are being replacedbyadvancing applications such as compression,cache,connectionmultiplexing,SSLoffloadand contentswitching along with load balancing that optimizesand securesbusinesscritical application flows.ADCare also heavily relieduponfor their monitoring capabilities theycan checka servershealthand efficiency.If the monitoringindicates that a particular serveris experiencinganyproblem,it will directto an alternate serveravoiding a potentialdisruption. High bandwidthusage also acts as a driving factor for ADC.Due to the availability of internetin everycorner,consumers tendto use more webservices which leadsto problemssuchas latency, incorrect PCconfiguration,Packetloss, audio streaming,large downloadsandunauthorizedusage of network.Communicationservice providersneedtorapidly deployinnovative andrevenue generatingservicesthatdemandahighly efficientnetworkinfrastructure thatreliably supportshigh capacity and offershighavailability, defendsagainstsecuritythreatsreducinglatencyand providing superiorexperience tothe users.Inorderto satisfyall their needsmobile service providers Increasingdemandforsecurity applications to preventmaliciousattacks and malware like SQL injection andcross-site scripting throughthe webto the devicesis expectedtodrive the ADCdeploymentinsecurityapplications. The rising popularity of ADC in consolidateddata centerand cloud computingin which, as the application demandfluctuatesthe customershouldscale the capacity upand downto control the application flows. Companiesof all sizescan increase theirefficienciesand have a bettercompetitive standbyadoptingappropriate networkingtechnologies.Takingin considerationthe E-commerce market,manycustomerstendtoaccessthe website at a single point of time for transactionstherebyincreasingthe load andin a worst scenario the entire site can be taken down.The routerspass the traffic throughthe firewalls andthenthrough the ADCwhich distributesthe traffic to many database servershence controllingthe breakdownof the website. Usage of Smartphonesandtablets increase the scope and span of enterprisesthusleadingto an increase in demandof ADC’sby the enterprisesinorderto maintain and balance the load. The adaptable,effective andflexible environment that SDN(Software definednetworking)technologyenableswillrequire an ADC that supportfeatureslike customized scripting and comprehensive API. The current generationof ADC’shas packagedtogetheranumberof functionalitiesabove the basic load balancing platformswith importantfeatureslayer3/4 layer7 balancing, load balancing methods,healthmonitoring,TCP multiplexing,Networkingintegration,highavailability, application acceleration,SSL offload,Global ServerLoad balancing, DDoS protection,Webapplication firewall, central authentication,multi tenancysupportandvirtualization options. The ADC is a critical routing Hubwhichis verydifficult to replace it with anotherdevice as a primary networkcomponent in the moderndatacenters.The mostpotential growthfor Application deliverycontrolleris in Japan,Europe and Asia Pacific. The UnitedStateshasa large numberof enterprisesthatrelyon ADC’sto manage networktrafficand improve performance.Trendsinnetworksecurity,SDN device consolidationcloud or virtualization and future developmentswill impact the evolutionof ADC’s. ADC Marketis a consolidatedmarketwith the top mostplayers sharing the maximummarketshare.Asia pacific ranks as the fastestgrowingmarketwith a projectedCAGRof over8.1%. F5 Networks,Radware,Citrix SystemsandA10 networks compose almost70% of the market.F5 networksisone of the leading technologyprovidersthatoptimizesthe network basedapplications. Significant portionof its revenue isgeneratedthroughADC.
  3. 3. ManynewimprovedADC’swhere launchedbythe marketplayersto increase their profits.Citrix and radware launched newhigh scale carrier grade ADCinto the market.A10 unveilednew thunderseriesapplicationservice gateways.F5 investedinnewsoftware basedmanagementsolutions.A10networksintegratedCiscoACIfabric withits thunderADC’s. Brocade communication systemsacquiredthe steelAppbusinessunitof RiverbedTechnologiesin2015 to expandonits ADC offerings. Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/application-delivery-controller-adc-market Market Segment: ApplicationDeliveryControllerDeploymentOutlook(Revenue,USDMillion;2013 - 2024) • Hardware-basedADCs • Virtual ADCs ApplicationDeliveryControllerEnterprise Size Outlook(Revenue,USDMillion;2013 - 2024) • Small & MediumEnterprise • Large Enterprise ApplicationDeliveryControllerEnd-Use Outlook(Revenue,USDMillion;2013 - 2024) • IT & Telecom • BFSI • Government • Healthcare • Retail • Others ApplicationDeliveryControllerRegional Outlook(Revenue,USDMillion;2013 - 2024) • NorthAmerica • U.S. • Canada • Europe • U.K • Germany • France • Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • MEA • Saudi Arabia • UAE
  4. 4. See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/technology Get in touch At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions. Contact Person: Ryan Manuel Research Support Specialist, USA Email: ryan@millioninsights.com Global Headquarters Million Insights Felton Office Plaza 6265 Highway 9 Felton, California 95018, United States Phone: 1-408-610-2300 Email: sales@millioninsights.com Asia Pacific Million Insights Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

×