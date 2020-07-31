Successfully reported this slideshow.
Portable Car Vacuum Market : Global Industry Analysis 2015 - 2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020 - 2030

  Future Market Insights Provides Portable Car Vacuum Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand 2020-2030 July 2020 Report Id : REP-GB-12032 Status: Ongoing Category : Retail and Consumer Products
  4. 4. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved A portable car vacuum is an equipment that induces suction to remove dust particles from various surfaces and can be carried from one place to another. A portable car vacuum has become an essential tool for individuals for their day to day maintenance of the cars. On the basis of types, the portable car vacuum can be segmented into canister, handheld, upright, stick, backpack robotics and others. The handheld vacuum is expected to contribute towards the highest revenue and drive the growth of the global portable car vacuum market. The size and easy portability of handheld vacuum is the reason, why it is expected to grow at a higher rate compared to other types in the forecast period. The Covid-19 outbreak out has led to slowing down of various markets, portable car vacuum market is no different. The worldwide lockdowns has led to slowing down the sales of portable car vacuums. However, the market is expected to grow substantially due to rising demands to keep everything clean and hygienic post the breakout of this Virus. Portable Car Vacuum Market Analysis 4
  5. 5. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Portable Car Vacuum Market: Drivers and Restraints The rise in working population and increase in living standards of consumers is expected to drive the growth of the portable car vacuum market. The advantages such as ease, time-efficiency, and benefits, these portable car vacuums offer is expected to boost the overall growth of the portable car vacuum market. The Increasing demand of small vacuum cleaners, handheld vacuum cleaners and battery powered vacuum cleaners is expected to drive the growth of the global portable car vacuum market. However, the production of counterfeit products, under the same brand name, low quality of post-sale services and unavailability of spare parts is expected to hamper the growth of the global portable car vacuum market. Additionally, the high product price is expected to restrict the growth of the portable car vacuum market. Portable Car Vacuum Market Analysis 5
  6. 6. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Portable Car Vacuum Market: Overview The global market for portable car vacuum market is estimated to experience a significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in living standards of the consumers Based on type, the global portable car vacuum market is divided into handheld, canister, upright, stick, backpack robotic and others. Based on distribution channel, the portable car vacuum market is segmented into online and offline channels. The online channel is further divided into company owned websites and E- commerce sites. The offline channel is bifurcated into brand stores and departmental stores. Overall, the online channel is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing acceptance of E-commerce products Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12032 Portable Car Vacuum Market Analysis 6
  7. 7. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Portable Car Vacuum Market: Regional-Wise Outlook Geographically, the portable car vacuum market is segmented into seven regions viz. South Asia, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. The North America is expected to account for the largest share in the portable car vacuum market due to the living standards of consumers which is very high in this region. Europe is expected to have the second largest market for global portable car vacuum market. However, East Asia is expected to observe a substantial growth in the portable car vacuum market due to improving standards of living. On the other hand, South Asia is anticipated to experience fastest growth in the portable car vacuum market due to increasing working women’s population in this region. In the Middle East and Africa the market growth is expected to be limited due to slow economic growth, underdeveloped infrastructure and lower access to technological advancement. So on… Portable Car Vacuum Market Analysis 7
  8. 8. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Portable Car Vacuum Market: Segmentation Tentatively, the global portable car vacuum market has been segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on Type • Handheld • Canister • Upright • Stick • Backpack robotic • Others Portable Car Vacuum Market Analysis 8
  9. 9. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Based on Distribution Channel • Online channel • Company owned websites • E-commerce sites • Offline channel • Brand stores • Departmental stores Portable Car Vacuum Market Analysis 9 For more insights on the ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket, you can request a report sample with full TOC Click here to Order a free sample
