Office seat cushion market analysis

Office Seat Cushion Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015 - 2019 and Opportunity Assessment, 2020 - 2030

  1. 1. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Office Seat Cushion Market Players to Reset their Production Strategies Post 2020 in an Effort to Compensate for Heavy Loss Incurred Due to COVID-19 Outbreak 2020-2030 July 2020 Report Id : REP-GB-12030 Status: Ongoing Category : Retail and Consumer Products www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights
  3. 3. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Research Methodology (1/2) Systematic Research Approach In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. FMI formulates a detailed discussion guide to conduct expert and industry interviews FMI develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts FMI conducts interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein secondary, primary and FMI analysis contribute to the final data Data is scrutinized using MS-Excel to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the industry FMI delivers industry insights and information in the required format (PDF) Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution A C B Primary Research Company Analysis Desk Research  Identifying key opinion leaders  Questionnaire design  In-depth interviews  Coverage across value chain  Market participants  Key strengths  Product portfolio  Mapping as per value chain  Key focus segments  Key industry experts  Channel study  Developments  Market dynamics  Products  Conclusions SOLUTION Primary Research#  Linkedin  Zoominfo  Salesforce  Avention  Factiva  GBI  Genios  Meltwater  Company websites  Company annual reports  White papers  Financial reports Secondary Research # Paid Publications# Insights Market profiling Formulating discussion guide Developing list of respondents Data analysis Data validation Data collection 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 # includes sources of databases 3
  4. 4. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved The invention of comfortable seat cushions is a key factor that gained attraction towards office seat cushion market. Cushions are light, smaller in size and easy to transport these factors increases demand in the market. Office seat cushion market is estimated to have a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Office seat cushion is a priority in all the key corporate offices to provide a comfortable sitting arrangement for the employee which in turn increases their efficiency. It is designed to support thighs, lower and upper back and head. Due to COVID 19 pandemic manufacturing process had to be on halt impacting the business. Office seat cushion market’s supply chain has been disrupted due to restrictions on trading across borders. Whereas, due to the trend of work from home there has been a rise in demand for office seat cushion by employees. Office Seat Cushion Market: Drivers and Restraints An increasing number of commercial establishments fuels demand office seat cushion market. Increased demand for comfortable office chairs directly impacts cushion market. With the rise in jobs requiring desk work also propels office seat cushion market growth. Office Seat Cushion Market Analysis 4
  5. 5. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Demand for quality infrastructure and comfortable working conditions for employee creates opportunities for office seat cushion market growth. However, increased focus on the aesthetics of chair creates demand for an office seat cushion market. The number of competitors and entry of new players can hinder office seat cushion market. Volatile nature of pricing for raw materials can challenge the growth of the market. Office Seat Cushion Market: Overview Microfiber leather type cushion holds a major share of the revenue for office seat cushion market due to its flexibility, high tensile strength, uniformity, anti-bacterial and anti-odour properties. Artificial leather is the second-largest revenue-generating due to its ease of availability and less price. Bench seat type office seat cushions have higher demand as compared to bucket seat type based on price and comfortability. Based on modality, fixed office seat cushion market has more demand than portable office seat cushion for better comfort. Office seat cushion market is dominated by original manufacturers in distribution channel due to the increase in units for procurement and larger stock availability. On the other hand, the retail market distribution channel is for procurement in smaller quantity. Office Seat Cushion Market Analysis 5
  6. 6. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Based on application, commercial establishments are expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period for the office seat cushion market due to the requirements in large quantities. Office Seat Cushion Market: Region-wise Outlook North America will continue to hold a major share of the office seat cushion market due to the presence of the highest number of commercial establishments in the region. With an increased number of market players in the region, Europe generates significant revenue for the office seat cushion market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific office seat cushion market is estimated to have the fastest growth due to the growing number of industries in the region. With government support and private investments, there has been a proliferation of MSMEs in Asia-Pacific region creating demand for an office seat cushion market. Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12030 Office Seat Cushion Market Analysis 6
  7. 7. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved The research report on office seat cushion market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on office seat cushion market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.. The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. So on… Office Seat Cushion Market Analysis 7
  8. 8. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Office Seat Cushion Market: Segmentation Based on Product type • Microfibre leather • Artificial leather • Chemical fibre • Gel-based Based on Seat Type • Bucket seat • Bench seat Office Seat Cushion Market Analysis 8
  Based on Modality • Portable • Fixed Based on Distribution Channel • Original manufacturer • Retail market • Online Sales Based on Application • Home-based office • Commercial establishments
