Facial oil market analysis

Facial Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015 - 2019 and Opportunity Assessment, 2020 - 2030

  1. 1. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Demand for Facial Oil Market to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic 2020- 2030 July 2020 Report Id : REP-GB-12029 Status: Ongoing Category : Retail and Consumer Products www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights
  4. 4. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved With a large number of benefits to skin provided by oil, these has increased demand for oil- based skincare. Facial oil is used for benefits like anti-ageing, hydration, blemish clearing, skin repair and moisturizing. Facial oil includes olive, almond, coconut and essential types of oil. The facial oil market is estimated to have steady growth at nearly 6% CAGR during the forecast period. This product has anti-oxidants and vitamins that are responsible for restoring skins health and glow which generated demand for the facial oil market. The facial oil market had a negative impact due to COVID 19 pandemic. Shut down of many companies affected the manufacturing and trading of facial oil. Customers purchasing behavioural changes inclined towards reliable and safe products. Supply chain had slow down impacting facial oil market and decreased sales. The rise in demand for e-commerce channel has led to alterations in business marketing strategies. Facial Oil Market Analysis 4
  5. 5. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Facial Oil Market: Drivers and Restraints The rise in geriatric population increases the demand of facial oil market for various anti- ageing factors. Aesthetic benefits of facial oil attract customers and increase demand for the product. Increased concern about skin and ingredients used in face cosmetics is expected to boost the demand of facial oil market during the forecast period. Demand for facial oil market increases with a rise in focus on skincare due to pollution, genetic disorders and hormonal imbalances. Rise of product penetration in the sports and fashion industry has led to facial oil market growth. Chemicals used in facial oil can sometimes have harmful effects on the skin which restraints the facial oil market growth. Increased number of market players creates a challenge for facial oil market growth. Although increased R&D activities will create more revenue opportunities during the forecast period. Facial Oil Market Analysis 5
  6. 6. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Facial Oil Market: Overview Face moisturizing oil hold the major revenue share of the facial oil market and expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming decade. Whereas, anti-ageing oil is expected to witness rapid growth rate with increased awareness among the geriatric population about the product. Face cleansing oil has additional benefits like skin hydration and moisturizing which leads to the generation of significant revenue share for the facial oil market. Among the end-users, female customers generate the highest revenue as compared to male customers due to more preference for skincare in females. Offline distribution channel, is responsible for the highest revenue generation for facial oil market owing sales with the retail and departmental store. Whereas, the online channel is expected to grow at an exponential rate with increased adoption during the forecast period. Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12029 Facial Oil Market Analysis 6
  7. 7. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Facial Oil Market: Region-wise Outlook North America will continue to dominate the facial oil market during the forecast period. With the presence of the majority of key players and increased product adoption, North America holds the largest revenue share of the facial oil market. Europe is the second-highest revenue-generating region with increased merger and acquisitions of the national and international player in the facial oil market. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have the highest CAGR for facial oil market due to presence of large target population. Increase in research and development activities for innovation will boost the market growth. The rise in cases of skin problems among population propels Asia-Pacific facial oil market growth. There will be an increased presence of manufacturers during the forecast period owing to market growth. So on… Facial Oil Market Analysis 7
  8. 8. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketins I /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Facial Oil Market: Segmentation Based on Product Type • Anti-aging oil • Facial cleansing oil • Face moisturizing oil • Pre-shave oil Based on End-users • Male • Female Facial Oil Market Analysis 8
  Based on the Distribution Channel • Online channel • Offline channel • Speciality retail stores • Departmental stores • Hypermarkets • Supermarkets • Pharmacy • Others
