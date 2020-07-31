Beard straightener market analysis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beard Straightener Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015 - 2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020 - 2030

  Beard Straightener Market Forecast Revised in a New Future Market Insights Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020 (2020-2030) July 2020
  3. 3. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Research Methodology (1/2) Systematic Research Approach In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. FMI formulates a detailed discussion guide to conduct expert and industry interviews FMI develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts FMI conducts interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein secondary, primary and FMI analysis contribute to the final data Data is scrutinized using MS-Excel to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the industry FMI delivers industry insights and information in the required format (PDF) Data Collection Data Filter & Analysis Research & Intelligence Actionable Insights Business Solution A C B Primary Research Company Analysis Desk Research  Identifying key opinion leaders  Questionnaire design  In-depth interviews  Coverage across value chain  Market participants  Key strengths  Product portfolio  Mapping as per value chain  Key focus segments  Key industry experts  Channel study  Developments  Market dynamics  Products  Conclusions SOLUTION Primary Research#  Linkedin  Zoominfo  Salesforce  Avention  Factiva  GBI  Genios  Meltwater  Company websites  Company annual reports  White papers  Financial reports SecondaryResearch # Paid Publications# Insights Market profiling Formulating discussion guide Developing list of respondents Data analysis Data validation Data collection 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 # includes sources of databases 3
  4. 4. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Over the years there has been a steady rise in the use of male grooming products. Escalating awareness among males on personal appearance is considered to be one the key reason for this steady growth. In addition, growing media penetration and growing need for having appealing looks or facial appearance may have also contributed on some level to this change. Beard straighteners can be considered as an example that is expected to make it’s presence quiet prominent among other male grooming products in the market. The beard straighteners market is expected to estimate a significant growth during the forecast period. The COVID19 has already started to have an impact beard straightener market. The worldwide lockdowns could result lowering the sales of the market in current situation. However, the beard straighteners market is expected to pick up the pace and could also grow substantially in the upcoming years. Beard Straightener Market Analysis 4
  5. 5. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Beard Straighteners Market: Drivers and Restraints According to the U.S. Census Bureau, millennials are on the verge of surpassing baby boomers in the country. Similarly, in countries like China and India, millennials account for a larger population. Millennials, population between 20-35 years, are beauty conscious, active and broad minded. They always tend to experiment with looks. Hence their desirability is expected to drive the growth of the beard straighteners market. The growing demand for male grooming products is another factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global beard straighteners market. Surging personal disposable income is also expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period. However, overheating and beard damage may restrict the growth of the beard straighteners market. Beard Straightener Market Analysis 5
  6. 6. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Beard Straighteners Market: Overview The global beard straighteners market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Based on type, the global beard straighteners market is segmented into 3 types i.e. electric heat brush, heat press comb and mini flat iron beard straightener. Electric heat brush is expected to contribute highest revenue in this segment as it is faster and safer than heat press comb and mini flat iron beard straightener. Also, heat press comb and mini flat iron beard straightener have a higher risk of damaging and burning the facial hair. Based on distribution channels, the beard straightener market is divided into online channels and offline channels. Online channels are expected to contribute a higher growth in the beard straighteners market compared to offline channels. Download Methodology of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12027 Beard Straightener Market Analysis 6
  7. 7. www.futuremarketinsights.com I @futuremarketinsI /company/future-market-insights © 2019 Future Market Insights, All Rights Reserved Beard Straighteners Market: Regional-Wise Outlook Geographically, the beard straighteners market is segmented into seven regions viz. South Asia, East Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. The North America is expected to account for the largest share in the beard straighteners market due to high urban population that is highly conscious about their appearance. Europe is expected to be the 2nd dominant played in the global beard straightener market due to rising influence of fashion industry in this region. East Asia is expected to observe a substantial growth in the beard straighteners market. On the other hand, South Asia is anticipated to experience fastest growth in the beard straighteners market due to increasing awareness about grooming products in this region. So on… Beard Straightener Market Analysis 7
  Beard straighteners market: Segmentation Tentatively, the global beard straighteners market has been segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on Type • Electric heat brush • Heat press comb • Mini flat iron beard straightener Based on Distribution Channel •Online channels • Offline channels
