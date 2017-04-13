© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved.© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved. I f aru 1 l ц ae I 1 l I 1 l er ee q I 1 l ...
© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved.© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved. I f aru 1 l ц ae I 1 l I 1 l er ee q I 1 l ...
© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved.© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved. Glyphs I arus ц 2 erus1l aeng u f eeng Unic...
© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved.© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved. Glyphs I arus ц 2 erus1l aeng u f eeng Unic...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

New copy

50 views

Published on

1

Published in: Art & Photos
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
50
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • My Name is ….
  • My Name is ….
  • My Name is ….
  • My Name is ….

    • New copy

    1. 1. © 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved.© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved. I f aru 1 l ц ae I 1 l I 1 l er ee q I 1 l I 1 l 2 Shortest path If l1 equal l2
    2. 2. © 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved.© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved. I f aru 1 l ц ae I 1 l I 1 l er ee q I 1 l I 1 l 2 Shortest path lf I1 equal l2 If l1 equal l2
    3. 3. © 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved.© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved. Glyphs I arus ц 2 erus1l aeng u f eeng Unicodes ar ae u ц l I 1 l I 1 l I 1 er ee2 f q q BiPartite lf I1 equal l2
    4. 4. © 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved.© 2016 IHS Markit. All Rights Reserved. Glyphs I arus ц 2 erus1l aeng u f eeng Unicodes ar ae u ц l I 1 l I 1 l I 1 er ee2 f q q BiPartite lf I1 equal l2 If l1 equal l2

    ×