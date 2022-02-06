Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

9 ways mobile apps will help your startup grow

Feb. 06, 2022
0 likes 41 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Technology

Your startup’s success doesn’t hinge on the size of your office or your number of employees, but rather how efficiently you can grow and expand in an increasingly digital world. If you’re looking to take your business to the next level, start by giving yourself an edge with an application designed to help you get noticed by more people and grow more quickly than ever before.
Source: https://www.topseobrands.com/best-mobile-app-development-firms-in-usa

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
(0/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free

9 ways mobile apps will help your startup grow

  1. 1. 9 Ways Mobile Apps Will Help Your Startup Grow Your startup’s success doesn’t hinge on the size of your office or your number of employees, but rather how efficiently you can grow and expand in an increasingly digital world. If you’re looking to take your business to the next level, start by giving yourself an edge with an application designed to help you get noticed by more people and grow more quickly than ever before. Developing mobile apps can be instrumental to the success of your business and the growth of your startup. That’s why many companies are turning to top mobile app development companies to get their products out there, increase customer engagement, and make their businesses more effective overall. If you have an idea that could be useful in the mobile space, here are some ways that mobile apps can help your business grow.
  2. 2. 1) Sales Startups often look for ways to increase sales, but sometimes it’s tough to figure out what’s working and what isn’t. Mobile apps can be a good way to track your customers’ purchasing habits and get valuable insights into which marketing efforts are working best for your business. This can allow you to effectively target your audience, make sales more quickly, and expand your client base. For example, if you notice a spike in-app purchases after running an advertisement on Facebook or Google—then you know where to invest in advertising going forward. It may also help your startup identify its niche market; if most of your app sales are coming from men ages 18–24 years old then you probably don’t want to run that ad on Fox News! 2) Marketing Mobile marketing apps improve your reach, engage potential customers and enhance your brand’s visibility. Investing in a mobile app is an excellent way to improve your marketing efforts because you can make use of push notifications, offer coupons to entice people to buy right away, or track how many people open your email. With mobile marketing becoming more advanced each year, there are new ways you can implement it into every aspect of your business’s life: Streamline internal operations with a mobile app that allows employees to access information on the go; Reach out to new clients via text message marketing.
  3. 3. 3) Collaboration Mobile apps don’t just increase productivity; they also increase collaboration. As you saw earlier, mobile apps help people do their jobs better and faster. Some businesses have completely revamped their entire workflow with mobile apps, making them more efficient than ever before. If you’re still thinking about going mobile, think of how much time your team spends on collaboration—email chains, meeting schedules, etc.—and consider if an app could streamline some of that work. Then go forth and reap those rewards! 4) Scheduling Having a mobile app for your startup increases tasks scheduling. Use iCalendar or Google Calendar for Android and iPhone to help track tasks and appointments. The app stores all your client, event, and personal data in one place on your phone or tablet. Just set up a few recurring events and reminders and keep tabs on what’s due from anywhere! If you forget to schedule something during your day, no worries; just open up your calendar app at any time during the day to look back on previous appointments made that day—and if you want to change or add something, just update it right then without having to type everything out again in iCalendar or Google Calendar. This can save lots of time when it comes down to scheduling business meetings later with clients. 5) Self-service support In a survey, 96% of consumers stated that they preferred self-serve support. Keeping up with service requests via social media and your website is almost always a faster way to resolve an issue than calling or emailing support. Implementing a self-service app for your customers can help you improve your overall customer satisfaction and reduce time to resolution—it also makes it easy for your team to know what's going on in real-time and allows your company to work more efficiently. Sure, there are plenty of things that can go wrong when developing mobile apps--but if you have talented developers on board and you choose an enterprise mobility solution that makes implementing a self-service app easy, chances are good that any issues will be minimal. 6) Social Selling One of the mobile app's biggest advantages is its ability to tap into social media and other social networks. It makes sense, then, that having a mobile app means you can reach out to more people on their phones, which are most likely their preferred way of staying in touch with friends and loved ones. With more access points, your startup stands a better chance of selling both to current and future customers! This includes being able to use services like social selling to increase sales efforts. For example, you can add buttons within your app that allows users to buy products or sign up for newsletters right from inside it; some social selling platforms are even available in-app so that you can use them on the go. 7) Messaging Allowing customers to communicate with you via app messaging is a great way to keep them in touch, especially if you have an established app. Not only do messaging apps improve
  4. 4. efficiency, but they also make it easier for customers to reach out and maintain their relationship with your brand. Messaging is a powerful tool that allows mobile app developers to seamlessly embed into your app, creating opportunities for information exchange and communication that would otherwise not be possible. When new updates are available or when a customer needs assistance, having them contact you directly through your messaging app will allow you to react faster and provide better service. 8) Accessibility If you are in a business that requires customers to visit your physical location, mobile apps will help increase accessibility for those with disabilities. For example, if you own a restaurant that is physically difficult to get into (for example, it’s on the second floor), then having an app can make getting reservations easier. A potential customer can use an app to call your business directly or get directions using GPS. Mobile apps are also great for businesses that rely on foot traffic because they offer an extra way to connect with clients. When someone goes into your shop and has a good experience, they can be encouraged to make reviews and check out other information about your brand right there on their phone. 9) Mobile Payments Mobile payments continue to improve and provide users with a more streamlined way to pay for goods. According to a recent study, by 2018 mobile payments will be used by 38% of consumers; however, you don’t have to wait that long. Mobile payments are simpler than ever and can even save you money on every purchase when using certain apps. As an entrepreneur, it’s crucial that you understand how mobile technology is changing payments—so you can take advantage of these opportunities. Conclusion If you’re at all serious about growing your startup, mobile apps are no longer an option. Today’s consumers expect a seamless, simple experience from businesses, and apps deliver that in spades. The best part? Mobile app development is easier than ever before and can cost thousands less than you might think! With a good team on your side, finding smart investors, and strong marketing campaigns to back you up, there’s no limit to how far your business can go! Source: https://www.topseobrands.com

×