Dubai Design District Free Zone (d3) offers a premium location and state-of-the-art facilities to investors looking to setup a business in Dubai.

  1. 1. Dubai Design District: Business Setup in d(3) Dubai Design District Free Zone (d3), developed through careful consultation with the design community, provides a creative ecosystem. It aims at shaping the future of Dubai as a leading destination for art, culture, and design. It has its very own and personal style and is authentic and inspiring. Being built as a part of the Dubai Plan 2021, it offers digital connectivity and is home to a community of creative thinkers. It aims at educating the next generation about all forms of design and inspiring emerging talent in the field. It acts as a platform through which aspiring designers can portray their expertise globally. The Dubai Design District is the right destination for someone who is looking at forming a company in the design, fashion, retail, and hospitality industries.
  2. 2. The benefits enjoyed by a Business Setup in Dubai Design District (d3) ▪ 0% personal income tax ▪ No restrictions on hiring talent from abroad ▪ No limit on capital repatriation • No currency restrictions • Corporate tax exemption • Special licensing and freelance permissions • Seamlessly integrated community living • Prime location, i.e., located close to Business Bay, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa • Simple laws and legal framework • 100% foreign ownership.
  3. 3. Dubai Design District- Offerings Dubai Design District offers shops, restaurants, galleries, showrooms, beauty facilities, and a plethora of other services. The Venturists- it is an initiative by the Dubai Design District. Under this, d3 aims to look at people and businesses which form the creative community. It has talked with various ventures and brings its story to the people to see and learn.
  4. 4. Dubai Design District- Offerings Activities offered • Design Consultancy • Industrial Design • E-commerce • Tailoring • Concept Design • Graphic Design • Art Gallery • Sales Promotion • Fashion Design Consultancy • Visual Merchandising • Studio Space • Sales and Marketing • Direct Marketing
  5. 5. Types of licenses provided at Dubai Design District Manufacturing license Service license Commercial license Freelance permit
  6. 6. Documents required for Dubai Design District Company Formation Application for company registration Shareholder(s) information Business plan Original Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Articles of Association (AOA) Board resolution to this effect
  7. 7. Documents required for Dubai Design District Company Formation Passport copy of the manager and the director Specimen signature of the manager and the director No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from residency visa sponsor Proof of share capital Copy of Certificate of incorporation
  8. 8. Available Business Structures at d3 Branch office of a UAE Company Free Zone Limited Liability Company It is a wholly-owned company or an independent legal entity with one individual shareholder or 2 or more shareholders. The branch office of a UAE company is not a separate legal entity, and it conducts operations of the parent company’s business.
  9. 9. Available Business Structures at d3 It gives an individual the liberty to operate as a freelance professional. Branch office of a Foreign Company Freelance Permit With no minimum share capital prerequisites, it is 51% locally owned.
  10. 10. License Types Manufacturing license Service license Commercial license Freelance permit
  11. 11. There are three steps to setup a business in d3- Dubai Design District (d3) Company Formation Process Application submission An application form is needed to be collected to register your business and get a license for the same. The form should then be appropriately filled and has to be submitted to the Dubai Creative Clusters Authority (DCCA). Document submission In the next step, the required documents need to be collected, as mentioned in the form. They should be completely signed and notarized, and then they are to be submitted to the authorities. A challan is issued specifying the payable amount. The same has to be paid at the counter.
  12. 12. Collect your registration certificate and license After payment of the fees, your registration request will be processed. It takes around 2-4 weeks for the documents to be approved. Once the approval is done, the registration certificate and the valid license can be collected.
  13. 13. Frequently Asked Questions Where is the visa issued from? Visas are issued from Dubai Immigration. Companies registered with Dubai Design District are permitted to carry out activities with which companies? They are permitted to carry out activities with companies within the Free Zone, companies within other free zones in the UAE, or with companies that are outside UAE.
  14. 14. N R Doshi & Partners We are one of the best business setup consultants in Dubai. With years of experience, we have built the trust of our clients. We have clients in all prominent sectors, and we offer cost-effective company formation in Dubai Design District (d3). We personally assist our clients in the entire process. We aim to make the D3 company registration process easy and smooth without any hassle. Our team is professionally trained in executing the steps and work with dedication to our clients. Contact us now to form a company in Dubai Design District!
