Strata insights - The Business of Brand has Changed

A quick review of notable changes as we move into 2020 THE BUSINESS OF BRAND HAS CHANGED ©Strata Insights 2019
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. WE’VE EXPERIENCED SOME BIG CHANGES The Rise of Intangibles 1 2 Technology Accelerated 3 The In...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. THE RISE OF Today, more value is generated from “intangible assets” such as intellectual prope...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. TODAY, COMPANIES LIKE AIRBNB, AMAZON, AND TESLA LEVERAGE INTANGIBLES LIKE THEIR PLATFORM, LOGI...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. TECHNOLOGY ACCELERATED • 1% of U.S households had internet (dial up) • VHS tapes were the home...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. TECHNOLOGY ENABLED THE MEASUREMENT OF THINGS AT A DEPTH NEVER THOUGHT POSSIBLE, LIKE BRAND, RE...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. THE INGREDIENTS Legal Culture R&D Logistics Customer Service Intellectual Property Sales Pract...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. BRAND IS AN ECOSYSTEM THAT MUST BE CAREFULLY MANAGED ACROSS THE ORGANIZATION.
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. Milton Friedman once said that the role of the corporation is to generate profits for its “sha...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. TODAY, THE ROLE OF THE CORPORATION IS TO “ENHANCE VALUE FOR ITS CUSTOMERS, EMPLOYEES, COMMUNIT...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. Finance •Revenue •Margin •Churn •CLV •# of Clients/Accounts Marketing •Brand Tracking/U&A •Seg...
© 2019 Strata Insights Inc. PROVE, PREDICT, AND AMPLIFY OF YOUR @stratainsights www.stratainsights.com THE VALUE BRAND © 2...
I believe that trends are long term and are structural to how we operate (big data, cloud, etc.). Trends build on each other with immense value found/created where they intersect. Great brands leverage these structural changes to grow market share, brand equity....value.

Here are just a few examples of changes that affected the fabric of brand and business. Hopefully by understanding what has happened we can use these to our advantage in the next decade.

