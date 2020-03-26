My Private Circle Investor Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Ultimate Communication Platform for Business & Professionals INVESTOR PRESENTATION  Secure  Private  Compliant
THE ELEVATOR PITCH MPC offers business and professionals the only unifying cross-platform technology to accommodate all bu...
Just like sending an open postcard… THE PROBLEM EMAIL & SMS ARE NOT SAFE 90% of business communication still done by Email...
BUSINESS MUST HAVE NO Business-Level solutions exist today for ALL communication SECURITY PRIVACY COMPLIANCE + +
PRIVACY VS. SECURITY Security = protection from hackers Privacy = protection from unauthorized access by anyone Compliance...
…”Lawyers should exercise the same care to protect the confidentiality and privilege of electronic communications as is no...
SERIOUS PENALTIES Legislation Status Penalties European Union GDPR In effect since May 25, 2018 Greater of 4% Annual Globa...
MARKET OPPORTUNITY – Business Communication Size of Company Number of Businesses Self-Employed 66 million 2 to 49 Employee...
MPC conducted an in-depth study of Business Communication Needs involving 1250+ Professionals and Business Leaders in the ...
MARKET STUDY RESULTS 90% 90% 81% 80% 80% 72% Security & Privacy Compliance Read Receipts Message Retraction Instant Transl...
THE FRAGMENTED COMMUNICATION MARKET Collaboration Apps Webinar Apps Free Chat Apps Email & SMS Apps MPC is the ONLY Conver...
MPC is the ONLY Complete Business-Level solution that ensures ALL business communication channels are Secure + Private + C...
ONE CONVERGENT COMMUNICATION PLATFORM MPC Competitive Advantages are Unmatched. Data owned and accessible ONLY by client ...
Powerful Hub Email + SMS + MPC High Quality Voice, Video & Webinar ONE COMMUNICATION APP TO RULE THEM ALL MPC is the only ...
 Secure  Private  Compliant ONE CONVERGENT PLATFORM for Check out the free beta version of MPC now… ALL BUSINESS COMMUN...
OUR REVENUE MODEL 2 go-to-market strategies and 4 revenue streams to reduce risk
OUR REVENUE MODEL IS REALISTIC Conservative, Reasonable and Attainable Small Business (10 users) Medium Business (100 uses...
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Attractive Recurring Revenue Model Go-to-Market Price $100 / user / year Lifetime Value of a Cu...
Exit Strategies: 1 . Buyout (based on a multiple of EBITDA) 2. IPO (based on a multiple of Earnings per Share) FINANCIAL P...
PRIVATE MESSAGING TREND IS STRONG 4 billion users by end of 2020 COMPETITION IS FRAGMENTED can NOT satisfy business needs ...
www.myprivatecircle.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forecasts, projections, goals, plans, and other forward-looking stat...
  22. 22. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forecasts, projections, goals, plans, and other forward-looking statements regarding My Private Circle Canada Inc.’s financial results and other data. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's assumptions, estimates, outlook, and other judgments that were made considering information available at the time of preparation of such statements and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the latest MPCCI Business Plan for all assumptions used. Accordingly, plans, goals, and other statements may not be realized as described, and actual financial results, success/failure or progress of development, and other projections may differ materially from those presented herein.

