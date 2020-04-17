Successfully reported this slideshow.
DANCE AUDITION INFORMATION

HOW TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION AT TISCH DANCE:
1. UNDERGRADUATES must apply via Common Application (http://www.nyu.edu/admissions/undergraduate-admissions/howto-apply.html). Within the week after submission, you will receive an email from Undergraduate Admissions with a link to schedule your audition. 2. GRADUATES should apply via Tisch Application (/admissions/graduate-admissions). Within the week after submission, you will receive an email from Admissions with a link to schedule your audition.

  The 2019-2020 Dance Audition Schedule: Early Decision 1: (Early Decision 2 and Regular Decision students may attend this audition) Audition City Audition Date New York City Saturday, November 16, 2019 Early Decision 2: (Regular Decision students may attend this audition) Audition City Audition Date New York City Saturday, December 14, 2019 Regular Decision: Audition City Audition Dates Bari, Italy Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 Chicago, IL Sunday, January 5th, 2020 Miami, FL Saturday, January 18th, 2020 San Francisco, CA Sunday, January 19th, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Saturday, January 25th, 2020
  2. 2. New York City Friday, January 24, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 Saturday, February 1, 2020 Friday, February 7, 2020 Saturday, February 8, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 (Dates are subject to change.) HOW TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION AT TISCH DANCE: 1. UNDERGRADUATES must apply via Common Application (http://www.nyu.edu/admissions/undergraduate-admissions/how- to-apply.html). Within the week after submission, you will receive an email from Undergraduate Admissions with a link to schedule your audition. 2. GRADUATES should apply via Tisch Application (/admissions/graduate-admissions). Within the week after submission, you will receive an email from Admissions with a link to schedule your audition. If you have any questions, please call us at 212-998-1984 UNDERGRADUATE EARLY DECISION CANDIDATES must audition in person. No digital audition files will be accepted. International students wanting to audition digitally must apply under regular decision. INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL TRANSFERS: While your application deadline is later than other applicants, please choose an audition date with the Regular Decision candidates. Transfer Students: Transfer applicants are strongly encouraged to audition on one of our scheduled audition dates. Please email ec1024@nyu.edu to schedule an audition. Summer/Fall Internal Transfer: March 1 Summer/Fall External Transfer: April 1 PREPARING FOR YOUR AUDITION For NYC Auditions, please arrive 1 hour before the audition to complete paperwork, change, and warm up. Regional auditions should arrive promptly at the time indicated. Kindly bring the following materials to the audition: 1. Admissions will email an Audition Form, kindy print it double-sided and fill out. 2. 8” x 10” color dance photo in any position with your name on the back. 3. A dance résumé. 4.  Prepare a brief solo (2-3 minutes) in the dance form of your preference. Please bring music for your solo (ie: iPod, iPhone, MP3 player with CD as a backup). Please remove your passcode from your phone before the audition. Please dress in dance attire; i.e. leotards and tights of any color, leggings, or form fitting clothing. The audition is four steps: first, students will be given a ballet technique class, then a modern/contemporary round and if the applicant is selected, they will then proceed to the solo audition which is then followed by a personal interview. -------------------------------------- New York University is an affirmative action/equal opportunity institution. Tisch School of the Arts Department of Dance 111 2nd Avenue, 2nd Floor (/dance/application-requirements/getting-to) (212) 998-1980 (General Number) (212) 998-1984 (Audition Line)
