DANCE AUDITION INFORMATION

HOW TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION AT TISCH DANCE:

1. UNDERGRADUATES must apply via Common Application (http://www.nyu.edu/admissions/undergraduate-admissions/howto-apply.html). Within the week after submission, you will receive an email from Undergraduate Admissions with a link to schedule your audition. 2. GRADUATES should apply via Tisch Application (/admissions/graduate-admissions). Within the week after submission, you will receive an email from Admissions with a link to schedule your audition.