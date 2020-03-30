Newsletter ReBin - 1er trimestre 20120

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Coronavirus en Afrique LES DÉFIS ET LES OPPORTUNITÉS DE LA CRISE DU COVID-19 Chers amies et amis de ReBin, La crise sani...
Voir la vidéo Publi-reportage de la GIZ Le projet ReBin à Toffo dans le cadre d'une approche intégrée du développement dur...
Nous soutenir Projet de livre ReBin La Loterie Romande nous a accordé une subvention pour la réalisation et l'impression d...
  1. 1. Coronavirus en Afrique LES DÉFIS ET LES OPPORTUNITÉS DE LA CRISE DU COVID-19 Chers amies et amis de ReBin, La crise sanitaire à laquelle nous faisons face nous affecte chacune et chacun dans notre quotidien, soit parce que nous continuons de travailler pour prendre soin des autres et assurer leurs besoins essentiels, soit parce nous sommes confiné·es, parfois dans des conditions très difficiles. Le continent africain n'est pas épargé. Pour tenter d’endiguer la progression de la pandémie, les autorités béninoises ont mis en place une série de mesures que nous saluons. Le Conseil de Fondation ainsi que la Direction du Centre de Valorisation de Toffo n'ont pas attendu pour prendre des mesures et des actions concrètes sur place, afin de préserver la santé de notre personnel, des usagers et des population riveraine. Dans la difficulté, notre force réside aussi dans notre capacité à rester lucides, à adapter nos comportements et faire en sorte que la relance soit écologique, équitable et socialement juste. Cette crise du coronavirus montre qu’il est possible d’intervenir pour faire face à des menaces qui pèsent sur la collectivité toute entière. C’est le moment ou jamais d’investir dans la transition écologique en créant des emplois d’avenir et en apprenant à devenir plus résiliants. «Les grands changements semblent impossibles au début et inévitables à la fin» (Bob Hunter). ReBin Newsletter 2020 - N°1
  2. 2. Voir la vidéo Publi-reportage de la GIZ Le projet ReBin à Toffo dans le cadre d'une approche intégrée du développement durable. La Coopération allemande (GIZ) a réalisé un reportage sur l'approche intégrée du développement durable en prenant l'exemple du partenariat qui existe entre la Commune de Toffo et la Fondation ReBin. Nos remerciements à AfrikaFun pour le montage et aux participants pour leurs précieux témoignages. Regardez la vidéo sur notre chaîne Youtube Informations utiles Les mesures prises à Toffo Coronavirus : « L’Afrique doit se préparer au pire » prévient l’OMS ! Pour donner suite aux mesures prises par le Gouvernement béninois ces derniers jours et afin de lutter contre la pandémie, la Direction du Centre de Valorisation de Toffo prend des mesures fortes avec effet immédiat: Respect strict des mesures et des consignes de sécurité sanitaire sur le site; Mise à disposition d'équipements pour le personnel (masques, gants, savon liquide, désinfectant pour les surfaces, rouleau papier à usage unique, etc.); Dispositif pour se laver les mains à l'entrée et à la sortie du Centre pour tous les usagers; Nomination d'un responsable sanitaire sur le site; Sensibilisation des usagers et des riverains; Fermeture du centre le vendredi. Ces mesures sont applicables jusqu'à nouvel avis. Il est vital de s'informer auprès des organisations sanitaires gouvernementales ou auprès de l'Organisation Mondiale de la Santé (OMS). Éviter de propager les rumeurs et autres fausses informations. Il en va de votre vie et de celles des autres!
  Nous soutenir Projet de livre ReBin La Loterie Romande nous a accordé une subvention pour la réalisation et l'impression d'un livre destiné aux enfants. Une belle histoire illustrant l'économie circulaire basée sur notre propre expérience au Bénin. Nous espérons que ce projet sera abouti cette année. Si vous souhaitez soutenir ce projet ou d'autres, rendez-vous sur notre page de dons en ligne. Information sur (B)energy Formation biogaz au Centre ReBin de Toffo (2019) Notre partenaire (B)energy a organisé une formation sur l'entrepreneuriat et le biogaz en novembre-décembre au Centre de Toffo. Des étudiants entrepreneurs biogaz venus de toute l'Afrique se sont réunis pour se lancer dans le business social du biogaz. Quatre jours d'une formation intense pour développer l'activité et l'utilisation du biogaz à usage domestique en Afrique. Nous espérons organiser une nouvelle séance de formation quand la situation nous le permettra. Quand des élèves d'une classe genevoise de 8P (11-12 ans) s'engagent pour le Développement Durable et écrivent des articles sur des projets dont le nôtre. Nous sommes fiers de vous et vous remercions pour le très bel article que vous nous avez consacré Article en ligne Des écoliers genevois expliquent ReBin
