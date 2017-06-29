Lean Change at MYOB

Lean Change LAST Melbourne, June 2017 Mark Barber Simon Bristow Agile coach and delivery manager at MYOB. I’m passionate a...
Title 1 2 3 4 5 6 Today, for our talk on Lean Change, we will cover… Background & Context Choosing the best way to manage ...
INNOVATE • Cloud • Competition • Agile in Prod/Eng • Vertical growth • Scale • Platform • Innovation • Adaptive organisati...
6 Board paper Recommendations for Change Explore Discover Change • Executive • Thought leaders • Cross Functional Group • ...
7 Discovery Method Surveys Team workshops, activities and interviews Core group workshops External validation
8 Key insights identified in Discovery  We needed to get closer to our customers  Improve usable information radiation a...
9 Explore Discover Change Vision Objectives Key Results Activities We matured our understanding of vision/objectives/succe...
11 Kotter’s 8 step process for Leading Change
13 Hero’s journey
14 Initial perception of nature of change was here It turned out we were actually over here
15 The MYOB Way… Is Is not • A prescriptive process • A set way of working in teams • A document • Top down • Intended to ...
16 Probe Sense Respo nd
17 There are perhaps only three things we need to know with certainty: where we are, where we want to be, and by what mean...
19 Tangible and sustainable change is the primary measure of progress in any transformation
20 Where does lean change come from?
21 The Lean Change Cycle leanchange.org
22 Insights
23 Insights • What needs to change? • What are the business drivers? What is creating urgency? • Who will be impacted and ...
24 Options
25 Options • What are our options to move toward our target vision? • Divergent thinking • Create a learning backlog • Ask...
26 Experiments
27 “Sometimes science is more art than science” (Rick and Morty)
28 Experiment leanchange.org
29 The key values of lean change
30 Values Individuals and interactions over processes and tools
31 Values Individuals and interactions over processes and tools Validation before implementation
32 Values Individuals and interactions over processes and tools Validation before implementation Transparency and feedb...
33 Values Individuals and interactions over processes and tools Validation before implementation Transparency and feedb...
Title 1 2 3 4 5 6 A principles-driven approach to change Safety Respect Continuous Improvement Autonomy & Transparency No ...
36 Insights & Options
37 Gathering insights Retrospectives and futurespectives Company-wide engagement surveys Interviews with people and tea...
38 Assessing options External validation Cross-functional discovery Feedback from showcases Focused deep dives Lean c...
40 Our experiments All options are assumptions Inspired by Toyota Kata Visualised on experiment walls Rapid prototypin...
42 Tools & Practices
43 Change Working Groups • Focused on a single insight but with broad knowledge • Cross-functional from all areas of the o...
44 Forming Aligning Learning Executing Questions Principles Practices & Tools Outcomes Who is in the working group? What a...
45 Lean Change Canvas • For alignment and exploration of insights and options
46 Hypotheses & Experiments • A consistent way of sharing and communicating change experiments In order to… <the purpose> ...
47 Experiment Walls
48 Rapid Prototypes • Early and frequent feedback
50 Moving from experimental to operational is difficult …and wrong
51 Agree on non-negotiable values and principles, they will help you decide where to go and how to get there.
52 Seek early involvement from people resistant to change or those heavily impacted
53 Communicate the vision clearly and often. Link your objectives to this vision. Everyone should know WHY change is neede...
55 You must promote a safe to fail culture
56 Change Management Practices • External validation • More art than science • Executive sponsorship • Focus on steering c...
57 Principles and Purpose • Agreed principles that underpinned and informed insights, options and experiments • Teams not ...
58 People • Experienced and passionate practitioners in all groups • Early involvement of people resistant to change or th...
59 Tools & Practices • Kata • Rapid prototypes • Company value lens for insights and options • Not enough showcasing • Ina...
60Results • Growth of culture of experimentation • Successful and sustainable change (but not always!) • Recognition that ...
61 5. Takeaway: MYOB Lean Change Toolkit
62 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree -2 -1 0 1 2 The need for change is a clear business imperative ...
63 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree -2 -1 0 1 2 We are empowered to create multiple small cross fun...
64 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree We have the capability to teach and coach the following: -2 -1 ...
65 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree -2 -1 0 1 2 We have strong marketing/PR capable of communicatin...
66 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree -2 -1 0 1 2 We have a safe to fail culture We live our values, ...
67 What is the problem? What do we want to achieve with this change? Why is this important to the organisation? How will w...
68 In order to... <why are you running this experiment?> We believe that... <what is the experiment?> Will result in... <t...
69 <Working group> | <Experiment title> | <date> Hypothesis: Rationale: <The answer you think you will find by running thi...
70 What you can do next
71 Thanks. Any questions? Mark Barber Simon Bristow @mark_barbs @simonbristow
72 Reading List  Snowden, D and Boone, M (2017, November) A Leader’s Framework for Decision Making, Harvard Business Revi...
  • Don’t dwell on this, but say that it’s important to touch on
  • Key points
    2010 Cloud and increase in competition = agile. 5 years of building agile practice in Product and engineering
    Period of vertical growth through acquisition (eg into Enterprise business, payroll) supporting traditional SME customers. 800-1200 employees
    Now: Need to take this to the organisation as a whole, making us an adaptive organisation and helping us as we scale, attracting talent etc. 1700 employees by end of 2017.
    Over 40 PD crews (squads) across 5 locations

    ---

    Notes below are from culture day – reference only.


    1991: We launched with a breakthrough easy-to-use accounting product for non-accountants
    Over the past few years we've been developing and enhancing a suite of cloud solutions. We can now help you manage your business anywhere, anytime – building smarter connections with your networks while working on and storing your business data securely in the cloud
    MYOB invests more than $40 million annually in research and development so we can find better ways to help you do business. Here are some of our most recent innovations:

    1993: Our professional partner program launched – accountants, bookkeepers, certified consultants, developers, retailers and more, all to support business owners

    1997: We expanded to include specialist accountant solutions – complete management solutions for accounting practices

    1999: We employed our 400th team member

    2004: We became the market leader for businesses and accountants in Australia and New Zealand

    2005: Our offering expanded to include enterprise solutions – business management products for larger, more complex businesses (often with 20-200 employees)
    2007: We expanded to offer a range of website management solutions for small and medium sized businesses

    2009: We employed our 800th team member

    2010: The pace of innovation picked up further in our development of cloud-enabled business management solutions and we launched our first cloud product

    2012: We won the coveted 'Transformation Award' from Human Synergistics, recognising the constructive work place culture we had worked hard to evolve over the previous two years

    2013: We were listed on the annual BRW Most Innovative Companies list
    2013: We united with BankLink to offer an even wider range of range of cloud accounting solutions, to for accountants, book keepers and their clients, powered by the most accurate and secure bank feeds system in the market
    2013: We employed our 1000th team member 2014: We acquired HR and payroll solutions company PayGlobal, won an award for MYOB PayDirect at the Australian Mobile and App Awards, and launched our latest online POS solution, MYOB Kounta. BRW also named us the 7th Most Innovative Company in 2014

    2015: We listed on the ASX as a publically listed company

    2015: We acquired two payroll solutions companies IMS and ACE

    2015: BRW named us in the top 10 Most Innovative Companies for 2015, Job Advisor named us in the top 20 for the Coolest Companies in Tech 2015

    2016: We continue our transformation from long-standing software provider to an innovative cloud accounting solutions platform for small to mid-tier businesses; We are currently building the MYOB Platform to power our vision of a connected practice; We acquired another payroll solutions company, GreenTree to strengthen our position in the Enterprise segment;

    2016: We opened our new Richmond tech hub for our 200+ engineering and development teams. The location and fitout are attracting the best new tech talent, in a part of Melbourne that is fast becoming a technology and innovation hub; We won the HRD employer of choice award for 2016
  • Lack of time for change. Slack over and above the day job not good
  • Don’t know if this is necessary. The talk isn’t about how we worked out where we were going, but maybe adds weight to the size of what we undertook.
  • Walk through this and remind the audience that the talk is not about the nature of what we did, but it provides good background – it shows that holistic change was required. It shows the change was not trivial, and validates that lean change is applicable at an organistion level
  • Tell the story of how we developed these – over time and in what order. If we could do it again – would we start form the top and work down? Not being 100% sure of objectives meant it had to emerge. Not necessarily a bad thing, but not having the vision and objectives around what we needed to do to get there probably constrained us a bit

    Comms and PR is an imperative
  • So we had started to think about how we would implement the change. We had what we thought were objectives and tasks and what we thought was a direction. We were advised to ‘choose/adopt’ a change management framework and find someone who had implemented change.
  • Kotter’s 8 step was an eye opener for us because while we felt we’d created urgency and a coalition, we were struggling with the vision and while we were desperate to create qiuck wins, we didn’t know what they should be. There was something missing.
  • When we looked at ADKAR, we thought that we had created a good AWARENESS, but DESIRE was problematic, because we couldn’t verbalise ‘why’ and and as a result, we couldn't pinpoint the knowledge people would need to help us with the change.

    Both Kotter and ADKAR were great sensible framework that made a lot of sense, but for our situation they just didn’t feel quite right. Sometting was missing
  • We even tried to frame with through other paradigms such as The Heroes Journey, we were struggling to Test, Allies and Enemies, but we didn’t know where the ‘inmost cave was’

    Our realisation was that in change, just like in software development, we were trying to map a one size fits all framework to our change. We would never do that with our software development so why would we do it with a change framework?

    The reality is that just like any other framework/tool, we choose the bits that suit our situation. The need for formal CM is based on the prevailing view that the answer is simple, we know what it is so it is just a matter of execution

  • The clincher was when we thought about it from a Complexity theory perspective. Early discovery made us imagine that change was simple and the answer was known: the conversation was about ‘best practice’, process, documentation – it was even referred to as a project – indicating it had a finite end.
    A mandated top down driven change
    We realised we didn’t know what we needed to do; we needed a method to help us find out.
  • The right supports the original view of exec, we journeyed to the left.
    When we showed people this slide, everyone started to feel better!
  • Talk about how this picture supports the Complex zone of Cynefin (Probe Sense Act) but that also reflects evolution, but also based on where we are, how we best navigate to the next step. It indicated that it is OK to not know, and to take different paths and experiment.
  • What is lean change? Where did it come from? What is the lean change cycle? What are change experiments? What are some lean change principles?
  • Lean change is organisational change with an agile mindset. Focus on people over process, employ short feedback cycles. Think about goals and target conditions, not about detailed change plans.

    Don’t focus on changing a process, focus on the way people interact with one another. It’s one of the core agile values.

    It’s also a build-measure-learn approach to organisational change. Work toward MVCs – minimum viable changes. Validate before you go all in on implementation. That is, experiment your way to real change. Break the problem down. Build a learning and experiment backlog. Seek feedback early and frequently.

    We coach our teams to work this way all the time….so why do we treat organisational improvement any different?

    Perhaps talk about the weight of the word “transformation” – the analogy of stirring milk into coffee, not a road/journey
  • Lean Change Management, a book by Jason Little, takes principles and theories from multiple disciplines and schools of thought
    Toyota Kata, Lean Startup, Kotter and other traditional change management models, agile manifesto.

    Can we follow it all the way back to Francis Bacon in the 1600s who is the philosopher to whom we attribute the scientific method and empiricism.
  • What needs to change?
    What are the business drivers? What’s the urgency?
    Who will be impacted?
    Where do we want to get to? What’s our target state?

    Examples – infrequent software releases. Product prioritisation is a mess. Too much WIP. Low engagement.

    Many techniques for this – lean change canvas, interviews, surveys and retrospectives.
  • What needs to change?
    What are the business drivers? What’s the urgency?
    Who will be impacted?
    Where do we want to get to? What’s our target state?

    Examples – infrequent software releases. Product prioritisation is a mess. Too much WIP. Low engagement.

    Many techniques for this – lean change canvas, interviews, surveys and retrospectives.
  • Now that we know what needs to change and why, what are our options?
    Divergent thinking is key.
    Create a learning backlog.
    In his book, Jason Little frames option analysis with some key questions – are there low hanging fruit? Are there in flight changes already? Are we over saturating particular areas with changes?
    Consider change burn out when looking at options.
    Look at 3 options minimum. Some may be experiments, some may be more easily implemented quick wins (or Just Do Its)

    Examples – Different prioritisation techniques (cost of delay, games)
  • Now that we know what needs to change and why, what are our options?
    Divergent thinking is key.
    Create a learning backlog.
    In his book, Jason Little frames option analysis with some key questions – are there low hanging fruit? Are there in flight changes already? Are we over saturating particular areas with changes?
    Consider change burn out when looking at options.
    Look at 3 options minimum. Some may be experiments, some may be more easily implemented quick wins (or Just Do Its)

    Examples – Different prioritisation techniques (cost of delay, games)
  • Our insights and options are assumptions that we need to test. They are hypotheses that we will prove or disprove using change experiments.
  • But change experiments aren’t an exact science. We’re not mixing two chemicals together for a predictable outcome or reaction. We’re introducing elements of change and don’t know what results we’ll get. We need to react to these results in the best way we can. Experiments can help us be more proactive than reactive.
  • Prepare – what needs to be in place for this experiment to run? Who do we need to involve? Who do we need to communicate with? Are we aligned on the purpose? What are our success measures?
    Introduce – introduce the change, run the experiment. Be transparent and visualise progress.
    Review – what did we learn from the experiment? Measure. Did we succeed? If we failed, what did learn?

    Example – run an experiment on cost of delay on a single tribe’s backlog. Compare it to current prioritisation. Then experiment on different types of work within that tribe.
  • Even beyond implementation. Validate always!
  • Helps make change organic and less daunting. Helps to grow a culture of continuous improvement.
  • Just as agile isn’t scrum, lean change isn’t just a single framework or methodology
  • How did we use lean change at MYOB to help us address the business urgency outlined by Simon?

    We are going to focus on the HOW, not the WHAT. We believe every organisation is fundamentally unique, and the actual insights we gained have a reduced relevence to your organisation.
  • Inputs into purpose -> insights

    Amplify -> nemawashi
  • Self-selection is difficult
  • Talk about wall driving culture
  • You need to have a plan for how you take a successful change experiment and allow it to grow into something the org just does. How do you take something that, for example, a tribe is experimenting with and roll it out to every team in Engineering? This is something we aren’t doing well and we’ve reflected on some of the reasons why. Whilst you want your change experiments to have relatively small blast radius, but you need to share the outcomes as wide as possible.

    More importantly, the key attributes of experimentation still apply to any operational process or practice. The only difference between an MVC and operational change is scale.

    Use example of transparency – reports…constantly get feedback.
  • Focus. Autonomy. Trust and Transparency. Continuous improvement. Safety and Openness. No silver bullet.
    Build product communities around initiatives including all stakeholders needed to bring a product to the market
    Our primary measure of progress is products that are actively addressing our customer needs or problems
    Safety is a prerequisite. We welcome diverse perspectives and sincerely respect that everyone has a voice
    Focus! Maximise work not done through eliminating wasteful processes, activities and features (Don’t do shit we don’t need to do)
    Empower product communities and teams to make decisions ensuring decision-making doesn’t become a bottleneck
    Optimise for achieving customer outcomes not team utilisation
    We believe that the best outcomes are achieved by people who love their work
  • This will make your working groups often more difficult, there will be a stronger need to coach

  • Not enough focus on communication channels beyond working groups
    Lack of consistent messaging (“brand”)
    End dates for working groups

  • Executive buy in
    Business need for change
    Embrace of the unknown


    Executive-driven steering committee becoming the focus
    Focusing on solution before exploring problem



  • Small focus groups to explore the problem
    Healthy debate between philosophical points of view
    Pragmatic change agents


    Prescribed roles
    Lack of facilitation in focus groups


  • Experiments
    Visualisation
    Change canvases
    Learning (experiment) backlogs


    Canvas as artefact over tool for alignment



  • Experiment culture - Exec level- Organic (eg dev lead CoP, demand driven training)- Talk about how experiment wall led to other groups running their own experiments

    Success – celebration, transparency, organisational restructure
  • So how do you know if Lean Change is right for you?
    Howe successful will you be?
    We have produced a self-assessment survey that will help you understand, as well as areas to work on to improve your chances of success.
    Some items are more important for different organizations, you might with them accordingly
    There might be more
    If Lean change is for you, We have included templates that you might want to use to get your own Lean change running

    • Lean Change at MYOB

    1. 1. Lean Change LAST Melbourne, June 2017 Mark Barber Simon Bristow Agile coach and delivery manager at MYOB. I’m passionate about empowering people and helping to grow and nurture a culture where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. Transformation Manager at MYOB. I’m focused on helping organisations maximise the delivery of value to customers. @mark_barbs @simonbristow
    2. 2. Title 1 2 3 4 5 6 Today, for our talk on Lean Change, we will cover… Background & Context Choosing the best way to manage change Introduction to Lean Change Reflections and Learnings of Lean change in practice Takeaway: A Lean Change toolkit
    3. 3. 4
    4. 4. INNOVATE • Cloud • Competition • Agile in Prod/Eng • Vertical growth • Scale • Platform • Innovation • Adaptive organisation
    5. 5. 6 Board paper Recommendations for Change Explore Discover Change • Executive • Thought leaders • Cross Functional Group • External consultants • Multiple Working Groups WHAT HOW
    6. 6. 7 Discovery Method Surveys Team workshops, activities and interviews Core group workshops External validation
    7. 7. 8 Key insights identified in Discovery  We needed to get closer to our customers  Improve usable information radiation and transparency  Clarify the product development process and roles  Understand the capabilities and maturity of teams and a strategy to coach them  Find ways to better share knowledge and amplify great practices  Reduce dependencies and complexity  Develop an intentional architecture strategy  Improve flow of work  Make work visible  Understand and surface ‘hidden’ work  Limit work in progress  Consistent prioritisation  Relevant roadmaps = 31 key recommendations for change
    8. 8. 9 Explore Discover Change Vision Objectives Key Results Activities We matured our understanding of vision/objectives/success measures over time Good or bad? WHEREHOW
    9. 9. 10
    10. 10. 11 Kotter’s 8 step process for Leading Change
    11. 11. 12
    12. 12. 13 Hero’s journey
    13. 13. 14 Initial perception of nature of change was here It turned out we were actually over here
    14. 14. 15 The MYOB Way… Is Is not • A prescriptive process • A set way of working in teams • A document • Top down • Intended to tell people what to do • About standardisation • A project • Always right • For everyone • A set of guiding values, principles and practices • Intended to trigger and encourage ongoing conversations • A set of assumptions to be tested • A reflection of a future ideal • A journey, not a destination
    15. 15. 16 Probe Sense Respo nd
    16. 16. 17 There are perhaps only three things we need to know with certainty: where we are, where we want to be, and by what means we should manoeuvre the unclear territory between here and there Mike Rother Toyota Kata: Managing People for Improvement, Adaptiveness and Superior Results Jason Little Lean Change Management: Innovative Practices for Managing Organizational Change “ ”
    17. 17. 18
    18. 18. 19 Tangible and sustainable change is the primary measure of progress in any transformation
    19. 19. 20 Where does lean change come from?
    20. 20. 21 The Lean Change Cycle leanchange.org
    21. 21. 22 Insights
    22. 22. 23 Insights • What needs to change? • What are the business drivers? What is creating urgency? • Who will be impacted and how? • Where do we want to get to? What’s our target vision?
    23. 23. 24 Options
    24. 24. 25 Options • What are our options to move toward our target vision? • Divergent thinking • Create a learning backlog • Ask key questions
    25. 25. 26 Experiments
    26. 26. 27 “Sometimes science is more art than science” (Rick and Morty)
    27. 27. 28 Experiment leanchange.org
    28. 28. 29 The key values of lean change
    29. 29. 30 Values Individuals and interactions over processes and tools
    30. 30. 31 Values Individuals and interactions over processes and tools Validation before implementation
    31. 31. 32 Values Individuals and interactions over processes and tools Validation before implementation Transparency and feedback
    32. 32. 33 Values Individuals and interactions over processes and tools Validation before implementation Transparency and feedback Many models over a single approach
    33. 33. 34
    34. 34. Title 1 2 3 4 5 6 A principles-driven approach to change Safety Respect Continuous Improvement Autonomy & Transparency No silver bullet Focus on customer value
    35. 35. 36 Insights & Options
    36. 36. 37 Gathering insights Retrospectives and futurespectives Company-wide engagement surveys Interviews with people and teams Framed within our company values Lean change canvases
    37. 37. 38 Assessing options External validation Cross-functional discovery Feedback from showcases Focused deep dives Lean change canvases
    38. 38. 39
    39. 39. 40 Our experiments All options are assumptions Inspired by Toyota Kata Visualised on experiment walls Rapid prototyping Lean change canvases
    40. 40. 41
    41. 41. 42 Tools & Practices
    42. 42. 43 Change Working Groups • Focused on a single insight but with broad knowledge • Cross-functional from all areas of the organisation • Fully distributed geographically • Skype, stickies.io and slack • Team practices (demos, retros, stand ups)
    43. 43. 44 Forming Aligning Learning Executing Questions Principles Practices & Tools Outcomes Who is in the working group? What are our roles & responsibilities? How do we work together? Self-selection Self-organisation Autonomy Collaboration Team self selection Herculean Doughnut Team working agreements Agreed change champion Coach and Facilitator Working Agreement Team Size What problem are we trying to solve? Are we aligned? Charter our work Visualisation Lean change canvases Design sprints Team walls Hypotheses Shared understanding Clear hypothesis What are our options? How will we explore and experiment these options? How will we show progress? Experimentation Transparency Lean change experiments Showcases Retrospectives Standups Surveys / Interviews Minimum Viable Changes How do we amplify? How do we coach new practices? Sustainable change Feedback Collaboration Coaching Training Surveys / Interviews The MYOB Principles & Practices Guide Amplified change with feedback loops Training workshops
    44. 44. 45 Lean Change Canvas • For alignment and exploration of insights and options
    45. 45. 46 Hypotheses & Experiments • A consistent way of sharing and communicating change experiments In order to… <the purpose> We believe that… <the change experiment> Will result in… <the desired outcome> We have succeeded if… <measurable success criteria> (or We have failed if…) We will end the experiment in… <time box>
    46. 46. 47 Experiment Walls
    47. 47. 48 Rapid Prototypes • Early and frequent feedback
    48. 48. 49
    49. 49. 50 Moving from experimental to operational is difficult …and wrong
    50. 50. 51 Agree on non-negotiable values and principles, they will help you decide where to go and how to get there.
    51. 51. 52 Seek early involvement from people resistant to change or those heavily impacted
    52. 52. 53 Communicate the vision clearly and often. Link your objectives to this vision. Everyone should know WHY change is needed.
    53. 53. 54
    54. 54. 55 You must promote a safe to fail culture
    55. 55. 56 Change Management Practices • External validation • More art than science • Executive sponsorship • Focus on steering committee over wider organisation • Big Upfront Insights • Transition from experiments to operational change
    56. 56. 57 Principles and Purpose • Agreed principles that underpinned and informed insights, options and experiments • Teams not always aligned on purpose • Reason for change not always known (lack of vision and/or objectives)
    57. 57. 58 People • Experienced and passionate practitioners in all groups • Early involvement of people resistant to change or those heavily impacted • Lack of explicit roles and responsibilities in focus groups • Missed stakeholders and focus on wrong ones • No dedicated enablement team
    58. 58. 59 Tools & Practices • Kata • Rapid prototypes • Company value lens for insights and options • Not enough showcasing • Inadequate coaching on experiments and hypotheses
    59. 59. 60Results • Growth of culture of experimentation • Successful and sustainable change (but not always!) • Recognition that change is ongoing • Significant reorganisation around customer value • Tightened Go To Market/Product/Engineering relationship • Trust and transparency • Celebration culture
    60. 60. 61 5. Takeaway: MYOB Lean Change Toolkit
    61. 61. 62 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree -2 -1 0 1 2 The need for change is a clear business imperative There is strong executive buy-in for the change There are clear and agreed principles underpinning the change There is a clear vision We can verbalise a compelling vision focussed around people We’ll be able to set clear objectives and success measures so we know how we are progressing We have a strong lean/agile mindset Self-Assessment: How ready are you for a Lean Change approach? Part 1 Principles and Purpose
    62. 62. 63 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree -2 -1 0 1 2 We are empowered to create multiple small cross functional groups to explore change We have access to experienced and passionate practitioners to participate in working groups Our organisation has a network of pragmatic change agents We can engage and align resistors to change early There is clear network of stakeholders We are able to create slack over and above the day job to allow people to engage Self-Assessment: How ready are you for a Lean Change approach? Part 2 People
    63. 63. 64 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree We have the capability to teach and coach the following: -2 -1 0 1 2 Experimental approaches Kata Developing learning backlogs Rapid prototyping Showcasing learnings Self-Assessment: How ready are you for a Lean Change approach? Part 3 Tools and Practices
    64. 64. 65 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree -2 -1 0 1 2 We have strong marketing/PR capable of communicating internal change We will see change as evolution, not a project We have a relationship with external experts for validation There is ample budget for a dedicated change management team There is a senior sponsor with the ear (and trust) of the Exec Self-Assessment: How ready are you for a Lean Change approach? Part 4 Managing the Change
    65. 65. 66 Disagree Somewhat disagree Neutral Somewhat agree Agree -2 -1 0 1 2 We have a safe to fail culture We live our values, always It is accepted that any solution will be unknown, and that’s OK Self-Assessment: How ready are you for a Lean Change approach? Part 5 Culture
    66. 66. 67 What is the problem? What do we want to achieve with this change? Why is this important to the organisation? How will we measure success? How will we show progress to the goal? Who is most affected? What parts of the business will be most impacted? Is there prior work that we can leverage? What do we need to learn? What are the experiments likely to run in the next 2 weeks? What are the experiments likely to run in the next 2 months? Lean Change Canvas
    67. 67. 68 In order to... <why are you running this experiment?> We believe that... <what is the experiment?> Will result in... <the desired outcome of the experiment> We will know we are successful when... <measurable success criteria> We will end the experiment by... <time box> Hypothesis Frame
    68. 68. 69 <Working group> | <Experiment title> | <date> Hypothesis: Rationale: <The answer you think you will find by running this experiment> <why do you think you will get to your hypothesis> Methodology: <how will you execute your experiment – what practical things will you do?> Time to run: <how long will it run for, or when you will stop it> Audience: <who is this experiment targeted at? might be 1 or more> Success metrics Primary: <measurable metric(s)> Secondary: <anything else that will indicate success?> Experiment Template
    69. 69. 70 What you can do next
    70. 70. 71 Thanks. Any questions? Mark Barber Simon Bristow @mark_barbs @simonbristow
    71. 71. 72 Reading List  Snowden, D and Boone, M (2017, November) A Leader’s Framework for Decision Making, Harvard Business Review https://hbr.org/2007/11/a-leaders-framework-for-decision-making  Little, Jason (2014, October) Lean Change Management: Innovative Practices for Managing Organisational Change, Happy Melly Express http://leanchange.org/lean-change-management/  Rother, Mike (2009, August) Toyota Kata: Managing People for Improvement, Adaptiveness and Superior Results, McGraw-Hill Education http://www.booktopia.com.au/toyota-kata-mike-rother/prod9780071635233.html  Ries, Eric (2011, September) Lean Startup, Crown Business http://theleanstartup.com/book

