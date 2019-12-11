Successfully reported this slideshow.
Handicraft Products in Bangladesh
Introduction
Handicrafts are mostly defined as things which is made by hands always with the use of simple tools and are usually artist...
History of Handicraft Products After 1970 Bangladesh’s Handicraft product was introduced in the market. And then In 80s ...
BANGLADESHI HANDICRAFTS  Wooden carvings  Bamboo & Cane products  Basket weaving  Weaving  Hand painted ceramic wall ...
BANGLADESHI HANDICRAFTS  Toys & Dolls  Needle works  Knitting
Opportunities of Handicrafts Industry in Bangladesh 1. Opportunities of Handicrafts Industry in Bangladesh 2. Overseas Mar...
Challenges of Handicrafts Industry in Bangladesh 1. Narrow Product Range 2. Inappropriate Infrastructure & Communication F...
Major Competitors o Dhaka Handicrafts o Hathay Bunano p.s o Aarong Direct Competitors o Crafts Village Ltd. o Bengal Craft...
Marketing Mix
• We promote our product on some concepts & during sales • Mainly located in cities • No specific outlets • Low price • Af...
SWOT Analysis
• Political instability. • Competition in domestic market. • Large, diversified and potential grooming possibilities. • La...
Importance of Handicraft Sector In Bangladesh Importance of Handicraft Sector In Bangladesh. It can create jobs at low cos...
Handicraft products in bangladesh
This presentation will make it easier for people to have a good grasp of the handicraft products and some special products which are the main attraction source of 'Bangladesh'.

Handicraft products in bangladesh

