Saobracajna signalizacija

SAOBRAĆAJNA SIGNALIZACIJA
RAZDELNA NEISPREKIDANA UZDUŽNA LINIJA )2) označava zabranu prelaženja vozila preko te linije, odnosno zabranu kretanja voz...
LINIJA UPOZORENJA služi za najavljivanje neisprekida- ne linije, njeni potezi su duži od poteza obične isprekidane linije ...
SAOBRAĆAJNI ZNAKOVI
ZNAKOVI OPASNOSTI KRIVINA NA LEVO KRIVINA NA DESNO DVOSTRUKA KRIVINA ILI VIŠE UZASTOPNIH KRIVINA OD KOJIH JE PRVA NA LEVO ...
OPASNA KRIVINA OPASNA NIZBRDICA OPASAN USPON SUŽENJE PUTA SUŽENJE PUTA SA DESNE STRANE SUŽENJE PUTA SA LEVE STRANE
POKRETNI MOST BLIZINA OBALE NERAVAN KOLOVOZ ULEGNUĆE KOLOVOZA PREVOJ PUTA KLIZAV KOLOVOZ
KAMENJE PRŠTI ODRONJAVANJE KAMENJA ODRONJAVANJE KAMENJA OBELEŽENI PEŠAČKI PRELAZ (BLIZINA) DECA NA PUTU BICIKLISTI NA PUTU
ŽIVOTINJE NA PUTU DIVLJAČ NA PUTU RADOVI NA PUTU NAILAŽENJE NA SVETLOSNE SAOBRAĆAJNE ZNAKOVE BLIZINA AVIONSKE PISTE
BOČNI VETAR BOČNI VETAR SAOBRAĆAJ U OBA SMERA TUNEL OPASNOST NA PUTU UKRŠTANJE PUTEVA ISTE VAŽNOSTI
UKRŠTANJE SA SPOREDNIM PUTEM POD PRAVIM UGLOM SPAJANJE SA SPOREDNIM PUTEM POD PRAVIM UGLOM S LEVE STRANE SPAJANJE SA SPORE...
TRAMVAJSKA PRUGA PRELAZ PUTA PREKO ŽELEZNIČKE PRUGE SA BRANICIMA ILI POLUBRANICIMA PRELAZ PUTA PREKO ŽELEZNIČKE PRUGE BEZ ...
PRIBLIŽAVANJE PRELAZU PUTA PREKO ŽELEZNICKE PRUGE SA BRANICIMA ILI POLUBRANICIMA PRIBLIŽAVANJE PRELAZU PUTA PREKO ŽELEZNIC...
ZNAKOVI IZRIČITIH NAREDBI ZNAKOVI ZABRANE , ODNOSNO OGRANIČENJA SU : UKRŠTANJE SA PUTEM SA PRVENSTVOM PROLAZA OBAVEZNO ZAU...
ZABRANA SAOBRAĆAJA ZA SVA VOZILA NA MOTORNI POGON , OSIM ZA MOTOCIKL BEZ BOČNE PRIKOLICE ZABRANA SAOBRAĆAJA ZA AUTOBUSE ZA...
ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA BICIKLE ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA ZAPREZNA VOZILA ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA RUČNA KO- LICA ZABRANA SAO...
ZABRANA SKRETANJA U LEVO ZABRANA SKRETA- NJA U DESNO ZABRANA POLUKRU- ŽNOG OKRETANJA ZABRANA PRETICANJA SVIH VOZILA NA MOT...
ZABRANA DAVANJA ZVUČNIH ZNAKOVA PRVENSTVO PROLAZA ZA VOZILA IZ SUPRO- TNOG SMERA ZABRANA ZAUSTAVLJANJA I PARKIRANJA ZABRAN...
ZNAKOVI OBAVEZE SU : NAJMANJA DOZVOLJENA BRZINA LANCI ZA SNEG STAZA ZA BICIKLISTE STAZA ZA PEŠAKE STAZA ZA JAHAČE
OBAVEZAN SMER OBAVEZAN SMEROBAVEZAN SMER OBAVEZAN SMEROBAVEZAN SMER
DOZVOLJENI SMEROVI DOZVOLJENI SMEROVI DOZVOLJENI SMEROVI OBAVEZNO OBILAŽE- NJE SA DESNE STRANE OBAVEZNO OBILAŽENJE SA LEVE...
ZNAKOVI OBAVEŠTENJA PRVENSTVO PROLAZA U ODNOSU NA VOZILA IZ SUPROTNOG SMERA PUT SA JEDNOSMERNIM SAOBRAĆAJEM PUT SA JEDNOSM...
OBELEŽENI PEŠAČKI PRELAZ PODZEMNI ILI NADZEMNI PEŠAČKI PROLAZ BRZINA KOJA SE PREPORUČUJE
BROJ PUTA KILOMETRAŽA PUTA BROJ MEDJUNARODNOG PUTA AUTO-PUT ZAVRŠETAK AUTO-PUTA MOTO PUT
ZAVRŠETAK PUTA REZERVISANOG ZA SAOBRAĆAJ MOTORNIH VOZILA NAZIV NASELJENOG MESTA ZAVRŠETAK NASELJENOG MESTA PRESTANAK ZABRA...
Svetlosni saobraćajni znakovi CRVENO SVETLO - Zabrana prolaza ZELENO SVETLO - slobodan prolaz za sva vozila ŽUTO SVETLO - ...
ŽUTO SVETLO UPA- LJENO ISTOVREME- NO SA CRVENIM SVETLOM - služi za upozorenje učesnika u saobraćaju na skori pre- stanak z...
Ako je uredjaju za davanje svetlosnih saobracajnih znakova za regulisanje saobracaja na raskrsnici dodat jedan ili vise do...
Svetlosni saobracajni znakovi namenjeni samo pesacima Svetlosni znakovi za oznacavanje prelaza puta preko zeleznicke pruge
Svetlosni znakovi za regulisanje saobracaja tramvaja Svetlosni saobracajni znak koji sugeriše kojom brzinom vozilo da se k...
Znaci koje daje saobraćajac OBAVEZNO ZAUSTAVLJANJE ZA SVA VOZILA OBAVEZNO ZAUSTAVLJANJE ZA VOZAČE PREMA KOJIMA JE OKRENUT ...
ZABRANA PROLAZA ZA SVE UČESNIKE U SAOBRAĆAJU ČIJI SMER KRETANJA SEČE SMER PREDRUČENE RUKE. LAGANO MAHANJE HORIZONTALNO ODR...
KRUŽNO KRETANJE PODLAKTICE I ŠAKE (U SMERU OKRETANJA TOČKOVA VOZILA NA KOJE SE ZNAK ODNOSI) – ZNAČI DA VOZAČ U ČIJEM SMERU...
LAGANO MAHANJE PODLAKTICE I ŠAKE SAVIJANJEM U LAKTU – ZNAČI DA VOZAČ U ČIJEM SMERU SE DAJE ZNAK TREBA DA POMERI SVOJE VOZI...
TELO U NORMALNOM STOJEĆEM STAVU ILI TELO U ISTOM STAVU SA RUKAMA HORIZONTALNO ODRUČENIM – ZNAČI DA VOZAČI KOJI VOZILIMA DO...
ZVUČNI ZNACI KOJE DAJU OVLAŠĆENA LICA Jedan zvizduk znači poziv učesnicima u saobraćaju koji ga čuju da obrate pažnju na o...
  1. 1. SAOBRAĆAJNA SIGNALIZACIJA
  2. 2. RAZDELNA NEISPREKIDANA UZDUŽNA LINIJA )2) označava zabranu prelaženja vozila preko te linije, odnosno zabranu kretanja vozila po njoj. Razdelna linija služi za razdvajanje dvosmernih kolovoznih površina po smerovima NEISPREKIDANA UZDUŽNA LINIJA KAO IVIČNA LINIJA (1) služi da obeleži i istakne ivicu vozne površine kolovoza ili razdvoji kolovozne površine sa posebnom namenom .To moze biti obeležavanje stvarne ivice kolovoza puta ili trake za kretanje vozila javnog prevoza putnika .Ove linije izvlace se žutom bojom, ali po novom standardu izvlače se belom bojom OBIČNA ISPREKIDANA LINIJA služi za razdvajanje kolovoznih površina na saobraćajne trake
  3. 3. LINIJA UPOZORENJA služi za najavljivanje neisprekida- ne linije, njeni potezi su duži od poteza obične isprekidane linije UDVOJENA KOMBINOVANA LINIJA sastoji se od jedne neisprekidane i jedne isprekidane linije; koristi se za razdvajanje saobraćajnih traka na mestima gde su uslovi preglednosti takvi da dopustaju preticanje samo u jednom smeru kretanja na primer : na izlazu iz krivine , na delu puta niz prevoj ...
  4. 4. SAOBRAĆAJNI ZNAKOVI
  5. 5. ZNAKOVI OPASNOSTI KRIVINA NA LEVO KRIVINA NA DESNO DVOSTRUKA KRIVINA ILI VIŠE UZASTOPNIH KRIVINA OD KOJIH JE PRVA NA LEVO DVOSTRUKA KRIVINA ILI VIŠE UZASTOPNIH KRIVINA OD KOJIH JE PRVA NA DESNO
  6. 6. OPASNA KRIVINA OPASNA NIZBRDICA OPASAN USPON SUŽENJE PUTA SUŽENJE PUTA SA DESNE STRANE SUŽENJE PUTA SA LEVE STRANE
  7. 7. POKRETNI MOST BLIZINA OBALE NERAVAN KOLOVOZ ULEGNUĆE KOLOVOZA PREVOJ PUTA KLIZAV KOLOVOZ
  8. 8. KAMENJE PRŠTI ODRONJAVANJE KAMENJA ODRONJAVANJE KAMENJA OBELEŽENI PEŠAČKI PRELAZ (BLIZINA) DECA NA PUTU BICIKLISTI NA PUTU
  9. 9. ŽIVOTINJE NA PUTU DIVLJAČ NA PUTU RADOVI NA PUTU NAILAŽENJE NA SVETLOSNE SAOBRAĆAJNE ZNAKOVE BLIZINA AVIONSKE PISTE
  10. 10. BOČNI VETAR BOČNI VETAR SAOBRAĆAJ U OBA SMERA TUNEL OPASNOST NA PUTU UKRŠTANJE PUTEVA ISTE VAŽNOSTI
  11. 11. UKRŠTANJE SA SPOREDNIM PUTEM POD PRAVIM UGLOM SPAJANJE SA SPOREDNIM PUTEM POD PRAVIM UGLOM S LEVE STRANE SPAJANJE SA SPOREDNIM PUTEM POD PRAVIM UGLOM S DESNE STRANE SPAJANJE SA SPOREDNIM PUTEM POD OŠTRIM UGLOM S LEVE STRANE SPAJANJE SA SPOREDNIM PUTEM POD OŠTRIM UGLOM S DESNE STRANE RASKRSNICA SA KRUŽNIM TOKOM SAOBRAĆAJA
  12. 12. TRAMVAJSKA PRUGA PRELAZ PUTA PREKO ŽELEZNIČKE PRUGE SA BRANICIMA ILI POLUBRANICIMA PRELAZ PUTA PREKO ŽELEZNIČKE PRUGE BEZ BRANIKA ILI POLUBRANIKA ANDREJIN KRST ANDREJIN KRST
  13. 13. PRIBLIŽAVANJE PRELAZU PUTA PREKO ŽELEZNICKE PRUGE SA BRANICIMA ILI POLUBRANICIMA PRIBLIŽAVANJE PRELAZU PUTA PREKO ŽELEZNICKE PRUGE BEZ BRANIKA ILI POLUBRANIKA
  14. 14. ZNAKOVI IZRIČITIH NAREDBI ZNAKOVI ZABRANE , ODNOSNO OGRANIČENJA SU : UKRŠTANJE SA PUTEM SA PRVENSTVOM PROLAZA OBAVEZNO ZAUSTAVLJANJE ZABRANA SAOBRAĆAJA U JEDNOM SMERU ZABRANA SAOBRAĆAJA U OBA SMERA
  15. 15. ZABRANA SAOBRAĆAJA ZA SVA VOZILA NA MOTORNI POGON , OSIM ZA MOTOCIKL BEZ BOČNE PRIKOLICE ZABRANA SAOBRAĆAJA ZA AUTOBUSE ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA TERETNA MOTORNA VOZILA ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA TRAKTO- RE ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA MOTOCIKLE ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA MOPEDE
  16. 16. ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA BICIKLE ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA ZAPREZNA VOZILA ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA RUČNA KO- LICA ZABRANA SAOBRA- ĆAJA ZA PEŠAKE ZABRANA SAOBRAĆAJA ZA SVA VOZILA NA MOTORNI POGON
  17. 17. ZABRANA SKRETANJA U LEVO ZABRANA SKRETA- NJA U DESNO ZABRANA POLUKRU- ŽNOG OKRETANJA ZABRANA PRETICANJA SVIH VOZILA NA MOTO- RNI POGON , OSIM MOTO- CIKLA BEZ PRIKOLICE ZABRANA PRETICA- NJA ZA TERETNA VOZILA OGRANIČENJE BRZINE
  18. 18. ZABRANA DAVANJA ZVUČNIH ZNAKOVA PRVENSTVO PROLAZA ZA VOZILA IZ SUPRO- TNOG SMERA ZABRANA ZAUSTAVLJANJA I PARKIRANJA ZABRANA PARKIRANJA
  19. 19. ZNAKOVI OBAVEZE SU : NAJMANJA DOZVOLJENA BRZINA LANCI ZA SNEG STAZA ZA BICIKLISTE STAZA ZA PEŠAKE STAZA ZA JAHAČE
  20. 20. OBAVEZAN SMER OBAVEZAN SMEROBAVEZAN SMER OBAVEZAN SMEROBAVEZAN SMER
  21. 21. DOZVOLJENI SMEROVI DOZVOLJENI SMEROVI DOZVOLJENI SMEROVI OBAVEZNO OBILAŽE- NJE SA DESNE STRANE OBAVEZNO OBILAŽENJE SA LEVE STRANE KRUZNI TOK SAOBRA- ĆAJA
  22. 22. ZNAKOVI OBAVEŠTENJA PRVENSTVO PROLAZA U ODNOSU NA VOZILA IZ SUPROTNOG SMERA PUT SA JEDNOSMERNIM SAOBRAĆAJEM PUT SA JEDNOSMERNIM SAOBRAĆAJEM PUT SA PRVENSTVOM PROLAZA ZAVRSETAK PUTA SA PRVENSTVOM PROLAZA PRUŽANJE PUTA SA PRAVOM PRVENSTVA PROLAZA
  23. 23. OBELEŽENI PEŠAČKI PRELAZ PODZEMNI ILI NADZEMNI PEŠAČKI PROLAZ BRZINA KOJA SE PREPORUČUJE
  24. 24. BROJ PUTA KILOMETRAŽA PUTA BROJ MEDJUNARODNOG PUTA AUTO-PUT ZAVRŠETAK AUTO-PUTA MOTO PUT
  25. 25. ZAVRŠETAK PUTA REZERVISANOG ZA SAOBRAĆAJ MOTORNIH VOZILA NAZIV NASELJENOG MESTA ZAVRŠETAK NASELJENOG MESTA PRESTANAK ZABRANE PRETICANJA SVIH VOZILA NA MOTORNI POGON , OSIM MOTO- CIKLA BEZ PRIKOLICE I BICIKLA SA MOTOROM NA DVA TOČKA PRESTANAK ZABRANE PRETICANJA ZA TEŠKA TERETNA VOZILA PRESTANAK OGRANIČENJA BRZINE
  26. 26. Svetlosni saobraćajni znakovi CRVENO SVETLO - Zabrana prolaza ZELENO SVETLO - slobodan prolaz za sva vozila ŽUTO SVETLO - zabrana prolaza, osim za vozila koja se , u času kad se žuto svetlo pojavi, nalaze na tolikoj udaljenosti od svetlosnog znaka da se ne mogu na bezbedan nacin zaustaviti ispred njega na zadato mesto,a za ostale učesnike – zabrana prolaza, osim za pešake koji su vec počeli da prelaze kolovoz .Žuto svetlo najavljuje skoru pojavu crvenog svetla.
  27. 27. ŽUTO SVETLO UPA- LJENO ISTOVREME- NO SA CRVENIM SVETLOM - služi za upozorenje učesnika u saobraćaju na skori pre- stanak zabrane prolaza i na pojavu zelenog sve- tla
  28. 28. Ako je uredjaju za davanje svetlosnih saobracajnih znakova za regulisanje saobracaja na raskrsnici dodat jedan ili vise dopunskih znakova u obliku zelene svetlece strelice , vozac moze vozilom da prodje svetlosni znak i da krene u pravcu oznacenom zelenom svetlecom strelicom i za vreme dok je upaljeno crveno ili zuto svetlo , pri cemu ne sme da ometa saobracaj vozila koja se krecu po putu na koji ulazi i mora da propusti pesake koji prelaze preko kolovoza
  29. 29. Svetlosni saobracajni znakovi namenjeni samo pesacima Svetlosni znakovi za oznacavanje prelaza puta preko zeleznicke pruge
  30. 30. Svetlosni znakovi za regulisanje saobracaja tramvaja Svetlosni saobracajni znak koji sugeriše kojom brzinom vozilo da se kreće i iskoristi "zeleni talas" na semaforima na koje ce naići
  31. 31. Znaci koje daje saobraćajac OBAVEZNO ZAUSTAVLJANJE ZA SVA VOZILA OBAVEZNO ZAUSTAVLJANJE ZA VOZAČE PREMA KOJIMA JE OKRENUT DLAN I PRSA POLICAJCA.. KORISTI SE VAN RASKRSNICE
  32. 32. ZABRANA PROLAZA ZA SVE UČESNIKE U SAOBRAĆAJU ČIJI SMER KRETANJA SEČE SMER PREDRUČENE RUKE. LAGANO MAHANJE HORIZONTALNO ODRUČENOM RUKOM GORE-DOLE, SA DLANOM OTVORENE ŠAKE OKRENUTIM NA DOLE – ZNAČI DA VOZAČ U ČIJEM SMERU SE DAJE TAJ ZNAK TREBA DA SMANJI BRZINU KRETANJA VOZILA.
  33. 33. KRUŽNO KRETANJE PODLAKTICE I ŠAKE (U SMERU OKRETANJA TOČKOVA VOZILA NA KOJE SE ZNAK ODNOSI) – ZNAČI DA VOZAČ U ČIJEM SMERU SE DAJE OVAJ ZNAK, TREBA DA UBRZA KRETANJE VOZILA. HORIZONTALNO ODRUČENA RUKA SA DLANOM OTVORENE ŠAKE USMERENIM PREMA ODREĐENOM VOZILU – ZNAČI DA JE VOZAČ TOG VOZILA OBAVEZAN DA ZAUSTAVI VOZILO
  34. 34. LAGANO MAHANJE PODLAKTICE I ŠAKE SAVIJANJEM U LAKTU – ZNAČI DA VOZAČ U ČIJEM SMERU SE DAJE ZNAK TREBA DA POMERI SVOJE VOZILO BLIŽE RASKRSNICI, ODNOSNO OVLAŠĆENOM LICU KOJE DAJE ZNAK.
  35. 35. TELO U NORMALNOM STOJEĆEM STAVU ILI TELO U ISTOM STAVU SA RUKAMA HORIZONTALNO ODRUČENIM – ZNAČI DA VOZAČI KOJI VOZILIMA DOLAZE IZ PRAVCA U KOME SU OKRENUTA LEĐA, ODNOSNO PRSA POLICAJCA, MORAJU ZAUSTAVITI SVOJA VOZILA, A DA VOZAČI KOJI VOZILIMA DOLAZE SA NJEGOVIH BOČNIH STRANA IMAJU PRAVO PROLAZA.
  36. 36. ZVUČNI ZNACI KOJE DAJU OVLAŠĆENA LICA Jedan zvizduk znači poziv učesnicima u saobraćaju koji ga čuju da obrate pažnju na ovlasćeno lice koje će pomoću odgovarajuceg znaka izraziti odredjeni zahtev. Više uzastopnih zvižduka znači da je neki od učesnika u saobraćaju postupio protivno zahtevu izraženom pomoću datih znaka , pravilima saobraćaja ili saobraćajnim znakovima . Jedan dug zvižduk – dat istovremeno sa vertikalno podignutom rukom znači obavezno zaustavljanje .

