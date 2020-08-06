Successfully reported this slideshow.
International Webinar on Microfabrication Technology by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mariya Aleksandrova, Department of Microelectroni...
2 Outline: • Who we are and where we are found. • What is our teaching activity – particularly learning “Microtechnology a...
3 • Who we are and where we are found. Bulgaria is located in the South-Eastern Europe Sofia is the capital city of Bulgar...
4 The Technical University of Sofia, is the largest technical university in Bulgaria. Founded October 1945 as part of the ...
5 Group “Materials science for micro-/nanoelectronics and thin films deposition” Head of the group Dr. Mariya Aleksandrova...
6 Fabrication and study of flexible piezoelectric energy harvesting based on new materials and new approaches for nanostru...
7 We are dealing with non-conventional approaches for nanopatterning and nanostructuring, as well as with the conventional...
8 Education in Microelectronics and Microtechnologies & Nanoengineering Ist-3rd course – common electronic engineering sub...
9 Education in Microelectronics and Microtechnologies & Nanoengineering Bachelor and master from Faculty of Electronic Eng...
10 Education in Microelectronics and Microtechnologies & Nanoengineering Master only from all engineering specialties in T...
11 Project-oriented laboratory work? For example let see the subject Technologies for micro- nanosystems Exercise 1: Wafer...
12 Thermal oxidation of silicon wafer. Doping of silicon wafer The thermal oxidation is a process that uses oxidant to oxi...
13 Thermal oxidation of silicon wafer. Doping of silicon wafer Dependence of the thickness of SiO2 on the time and tempera...
14 vapor flux substrate holder substrate current controller vacuum chamber to the vacuum pump water cooling system evapora...
15 Vacuum deposition of thin films – metal oxides and metal nitrides are produced by RF reactive sputtering. It is for tra...
16 Deposit-ion method Substrate type Deposition rate Substrate temperature Density, Adhesion Step covera-ge Materials Typi...
17 Photolithographic patterning of coatings Photolithographic patterning of a coating is the process of transferring of th...
18 Principle of projection stepper photolithography (left) and principle of mask alignment (right) Simple sensor device wi...
19 substrate film photoresist photomask UV rays negative photoresist positive photoresist substrate film photoresist photo...
20 Selective etching of nanocoatings – surface micromachining Etching is a process of selectively removing given material ...
21 Anisotropic (deep) silicon etching – bulk micromachining This process falls into the group of bulk micromachining proce...
22 Deposition of thick films – electroplating and screen printing The purpose of thick-layer technology application is to ...
23 Schematic representation of the electroplating and electroplating station. Electroplating and screen printing Principle...
24 Packaging and mounting processes Wafer dicing by laser or diamond edge Chip and wire bonding with gold wire Chip encaps...
25 Packaging and mounting processes Types of integrated circuits packages for low power electronics (left and middle); hyb...
26 • COVID-19 challenges During the pandemic we used a home-made platform “E-management” developed by Prof. Dr. Valentin V...
27 ……. The new features are: • If a student look in the fellow’s individual results, the system automatically penalize him...
28 The rest of resources are similar like in the other platforms – it is possible to upload video demonstrators of the pro...
29 • What is our research activity and how we involve our students in it. Currently 4 big projects are running in my group...
30 Thank you for your attention! Any collaborations in the mentioned fields of study and learning/education are welcome! C...
  1. 1. International Webinar on Microfabrication Technology by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mariya Aleksandrova, Department of Microelectronics, Technical University of Sofia, Bulgaria E-mail: m_aleksandrova@tu-sofia.bg 09.07.2020 at 2pm( IST) 1
  2. 2. 2 Outline: • Who we are and where we are found. • What is our teaching activity – particularly learning “Microtechnology and nanoengineering” – project oriented education. • Basic principles and processes related to the microfabrication technology. • COVID-19 challenges – distant learning thought a home-made platform for distant learning. • What is our research activity and how we involve our students in it.
  3. 3. 3 • Who we are and where we are found. Bulgaria is located in the South-Eastern Europe Sofia is the capital city of Bulgaria, situated in the West Bulgaria
  4. 4. 4 The Technical University of Sofia, is the largest technical university in Bulgaria. Founded October 1945 as part of the Higher Technical School, it is an independent institution since 1953 with 14 faculties in Sofia, three departments and serval centres. The University is a leader in the field of nanotechnologies, virtual engineering, energy efficiency, renewable energy resources, engineering ecology and engineering design.
  5. 5. 5 Group “Materials science for micro-/nanoelectronics and thin films deposition” Head of the group Dr. Mariya Aleksandrova (m_aleksandrova@tu-sofia.bg) Fabrication and study of flexible and glass based organic and inorganic electroluminescent and light-emitting diode devices (OLEDs)
  6. 6. 6 Fabrication and study of flexible piezoelectric energy harvesting based on new materials and new approaches for nanostructuring.
  7. 7. 7 We are dealing with non-conventional approaches for nanopatterning and nanostructuring, as well as with the conventional microtechnology for integrated circuits fabrication and printed circuit boards fabrication
  8. 8. 8 Education in Microelectronics and Microtechnologies & Nanoengineering Ist-3rd course – common electronic engineering subjects (mathematics, physics, analog and digital devices, micropocessors, etc.) 4th course – 4 choices for specialty: Electronic systems, Medical electronics, Power electronics and Microelectronics Bachelor and master from Faculty of Electronic Engineering and Technologies, specialty Electronics 7th sem. -Microelectronic technologies (e) -Microelectronic circuits (e) -Materials science in microel. (e) -Microel. engineering automati- zation (e) -Specialized practice (s) -Course project (s + m) 8th sem. -Surface mounting technologies (e) -Microsystems technologies (o)* (oa) -Integrated circuits design and programming (o)* (oa) -Micromodules for automotive Industry (e) -Pre-diploma project (s+m) 8th semester ends with diploma work defense. Students get electronic signatures to verify their presence in class during the semester. (e) – exam; (s+m) – signature + mark; (oa) – ongoing assessment, no exam ; (o)* - means optional, or you may select subject from another specialty. • What is our teaching activity
  9. 9. 9 Education in Microelectronics and Microtechnologies & Nanoengineering Bachelor and master from Faculty of Electronic Engineering and Technologies, specialty Electronics or other Faculties with additional year of study Ist sem. -CAD systems in microelectronics (e) -Introduction in nanoelectronics (oa) -Common engineering subjects – Mathematical methods for signals processing, Programming, Energy Convertors, Projects design (e) - Course work (s) 2nd sem. -Very large scale integrated circuits (e) -Display devices (e) -Functional microelectronics (e) -Nanomaterials (o)*(oa) -Thin films deposition methods (o)*(oa) -Panning and analysis of the expe- riment (o)* (oa) -Course project (s+m) (e) – exam; (s+m) – signature + mark; (oa) – ongoing assessment, no exam ; (o)* - means optional, or you may select subject from another specialty. 3rd sem. – Diploma work preparation and defense Students get electronic signatures to verify their presence in class during the semester.
  10. 10. 10 Education in Microelectronics and Microtechnologies & Nanoengineering Master only from all engineering specialties in TU-Sofia (Telecommunications, Mechatronic, Industrial Engineering, etc.) – relatively new, project-oriented specialty established in 2014. 2nd sem. 3rd sem. – Diploma work preparation and defense -Nanomaterials -Technologies in micro- and nanosystems -Basic principles and applications of micro- and nanosystems -Nanocommunication networks -Project design - Optional between “Quantum physics”, “Nanochemistry” or “Environmental nanotechnology” - Optional between “Reliability of nanosystems”, “Micromechanics and Nanotribology” or “Metrology and Mechanical testing of microsystems” - Optional between “Thin film electronics”, “Microelectronic tech- nologies for energy harvesting” or “Bioelectronics” - Optional between “3D modelling and simulation of micro- and nanosystems”, “Piezoelectric sen- sors” or “CAD systems for design of micro- and nanosystems” Ist sem.
  11. 11. 11 Project-oriented laboratory work? For example let see the subject Technologies for micro- nanosystems Exercise 1: Wafer cleaning, nanocoatings vacuum deposition and nanocoatings characterization. Exercise 2: Photolithographic patterning of the nanocoatings deposited during Ex.1 Exercise 3: Etching of the nanocoatings unprotected with the patterned photoresist during the Ex.2. Exercise 4: Electroplating of some coatings etched during the Ex.3. Exercise 5: Deep silicon etching ……………………………… Step-by-step and process – by – process the students build their own microsensor/microactuator/simple microcircuit • Basic principles and processes related to the microfabrication technology.
  12. 12. 12 Thermal oxidation of silicon wafer. Doping of silicon wafer The thermal oxidation is a process that uses oxidant to oxidize a bare silicon surface to silicon dioxide at elevated temperatures. Silicon dioxide (SiO2) is an excellent isolator, with a resistivity higher than 1016 Ω.cm with excellent thermal and mechanical stability and for this reason it serves as protective mask for ion implantation and diffusion, and as a undergate oxide in the Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor transistors and capacitors (MOS). Although SiO2 films can be formed with chemical vapor deposition (CVD), reactive vacuum sputtering, the thermal oxidation of bare silicon provides the best oxide quality in terms of purity, density and insulation. However, thermal oxidation has some application limitations. It requires presence of a silicon surface, and it must be conducted at relatively high temperatures, that are usually higher than 800oC. The thermal oxidation can be conducted in a dry or wet ambient, with oxygen only or water vapor enriched oxygen. Schematic illustration of the furnace and photos of working furnace and equipment with 4 sections for oxidation and doping and the control blocks
  13. 13. 13 Thermal oxidation of silicon wafer. Doping of silicon wafer Dependence of the thickness of SiO2 on the time and temperature at a dry (left) and wet oxidation (right). One of the most typical applications of the thermally grown SiO2 is protection of the silicon wafer during doping process which is local introduction of dopants under the silicon surface by diffusion process.
  14. 14. 14 vapor flux substrate holder substrate current controller vacuum chamber to the vacuum pump water cooling system evaporator vapor flux substrate holder substrate current controller vacuum chamber to the vacuum pump water cooling system evaporator materials for evaporation copper or graphite pocket evaporator water cooling system filament 10kV accelerating aperture electron beam magnetic field for e-beam bending substrate melt vaporized flux materials for evaporation copper or graphite pocket evaporator water cooling system filament 10kV accelerating aperture electron beam magnetic field for e-beam bending substrate melt vaporized flux Vacuum deposition of thin films – single component (metals) nanocoatings are produced by thermal evaporation and alloys and other multicomponent (compounds) are produced by electron beam evaporation. It is for metal interconnection in the integrated circuits. Thermal evaporation E-beam evaporation
  15. 15. 15 Vacuum deposition of thin films – metal oxides and metal nitrides are produced by RF reactive sputtering. It is for transparent conductive oxides, gas sensing, magnetic, temperature, pressure and other sensing complex compounds. -DC (or ~RF) +DC (or ground) substrate holder (anode) substrate thin film plasma cathode water cooling system shield Ar+ Ar+ inert gas (Ar) ions ejected particle target Ar Ar Ar Ar --- electron -DC (or ~RF) +DC (or ground) substrate holder (anode) substrate thin film plasma cathode water cooling system shield Ar+Ar+ Ar+Ar+ inert gas (Ar) ions ejected particle target Ar Ar Ar Ar ------ electron Basic principle, high – vacuum equipment and parameters control at sputtering process
  16. 16. 16 Deposit-ion method Substrate type Deposition rate Substrate temperature Density, Adhesion Step covera-ge Materials Typical applications Thermal Evapora- tion Glass, quartz, silicon, ceramic, flexible <1 nm/min Lower than 50 oC if no additional heating is supplied Poor Poor if planeta- ry or movable holder is not used Single component coatings, mostly metals with low melting point Metallization of integrated circuits; adhesive sublayers (Al, Ag, Au, Ni, Cr, Cu) E-beam Evapora- tion Glass, quartz, silicon, ceramic, flexible ~ 1 nm/min Lower than 100 oC if no additional heating is supplied Better that thermal evapora- tion, but worse than sputter Poor if planeta- ry or movable holder is not used Alloys; complex compound (excluding metal oxides); refractory metals NiCr chip resistors; ZnS, CdTe, InSb, Zn Se photosensi- tive and electrolumi- nescent semiconduc- tors Sputtering Glass, quartz, silicon, ceramic, flexible (shorter sputter time) > 10 nm/min Can reaches 100oC at continuous sputtering Good Good Multicom- ponent semicon- ductors and dielectrics, including metal oxides. Transparent conductive oxides; high – k dielectrics: ITO, ZnO, SiO, TiO2, Ta2O5 Comparative table of the features of the vacuum deposition processes
  17. 17. 17 Photolithographic patterning of coatings Photolithographic patterning of a coating is the process of transferring of the geometrical dimensions, shapes and positions of the microelectronic or micromechanical components from the drawn topology (usually in specialized CAD system) into the substrate (wafer), covered with certain functional film. The film is most often produced by some of the vacuum deposition techniques. Film growth is not selective process in nature, so the coating (film) cover entire surface area of the substrate. After that, by supplying photolithographic sequence, the film is shaped according to the desired configuration (schematic project), obtained by computer program. Example image of glass photomask, consisting part of integrated circuit’s topology.
  18. 18. 18 Principle of projection stepper photolithography (left) and principle of mask alignment (right) Simple sensor device with heater, requiring masks alignment Photolithographic patterning of coatings
  19. 19. 19 substrate film photoresist photomask UV rays negative photoresist positive photoresist substrate film photoresist photomask UV rays negative photoresist positive photoresist Patterning effects for positive and negative photoresist after UV exposure Examples for patterning of coatings with shapes typically used in MEMS devices. Photolithographic patterning of coatings
  20. 20. 20 Selective etching of nanocoatings – surface micromachining Etching is a process of selectively removing given material unprotected from photoresist. The etching must follows the edges of the patterned photoresistive mask and to not affect the coating under this mask. There are two main types of etching: wet and dry. The wet etching is chemical process of dissolving given target coating by dipping the wafer in chemical solution (etcher), which is aggressive to this target material and doesn’t affects the other coatings on the wafer. Dry etching is conducted in vacuum chamber, where ions of inert gas sputter the coating and physically remove particles for the material, in similar way like they are able to sputter the target disk material during deposition of thin films Specifics of the etching process
  21. 21. 21 Anisotropic (deep) silicon etching – bulk micromachining This process falls into the group of bulk micromachining processes, which means that three-dimensional features are created into the bulk of crystalline (silicon) substrate. In contrast, surface micromachined features are deposited layer by layer on the top of the silicon substrate. Deep silicon etching can be also wet and dry like at surface micromachining. Again the considerations for selection of either wet or dry process are connected with the cost, equipment complexity, etch rate and precision. Basic silicon building block and main crystal planes in the silicon, with the Miller indices. Left: dry etching of silicon – completely anisotropic; right: wet etching of silicon – partially anisotropic. 400 μm upper aluminum contact movable silicon capacitor’s electrode 100 μm bottom aluminum capacitor’s electrodeetched cavitydielectric film titanium dioxide silicon wafer depoxy resin S d S C rTiOo 2  external pressure d S C rTiOo 2  400 μm upper aluminum contact movable silicon capacitor’s electrode 100 μm bottom aluminum capacitor’s electrodeetched cavitydielectric film titanium dioxide silicon wafer depoxy resin S 400 μm upper aluminum contact movable silicon capacitor’s electrode 100 μm bottom aluminum capacitor’s electrodeetched cavitydielectric film titanium dioxide silicon wafer depoxy resin S d S C rTiOo 2  external pressureexternal pressure d S C rTiOo 2  Example of a pressure sensor and flexible silicon wafer
  22. 22. 22 Deposition of thick films – electroplating and screen printing The purpose of thick-layer technology application is to obtain coatings with a thickness over 1μm. This is necessary when better heat dissipation is required in the case of high current density flowing through the electronic microsystem; or better wear resistance of sliding surfaces in switching microcontacts is required; or corrosion resistance of parts of sensors operating in harsh environments; or resistances and capacities that cannot be provided by thin-film integral resistors and capacitors. Depending on whether the coating is conductive, resistive, insulating, piezoelectric, magnetic, etc., and whether the substrate’s surface is flat-parallel or has pre-patterned elements, there are varieties of thick-film technologies. For example, for metal coatings, the method of electrochemical growth (electroplating) on a preliminary deposited conductive film is preferred. When using materials without electrical conductivity and the electrochemical process cannot be realized, then screen printing technology (printing topological shapes through a screen with fine apertures forming the desired configuration) is used. Examples of electrochemically grown contacts (left) and screen printed thick meander type resistor (right).
  23. 23. 23 Schematic representation of the electroplating and electroplating station. Electroplating and screen printing Principle of paste (or ink) screen printing – the only one possibility for non-conductive thick films deposition. The printer design is down. Chip mounting and wire bonding on golden electroplated pads in micrometric range
  24. 24. 24 Packaging and mounting processes Wafer dicing by laser or diamond edge Chip and wire bonding with gold wire Chip encapsulation
  25. 25. 25 Packaging and mounting processes Types of integrated circuits packages for low power electronics (left and middle); hybrid IC for high power electronics (right) and soldering of integrated circuit on PCB (down).
  26. 26. 26 • COVID-19 challenges During the pandemic we used a home-made platform “E-management” developed by Prof. Dr. Valentin Videkov and Assoc. Prof. Rossen Radonov from our department, that covers the standards involved in the commercial systems, but has enriched functionality. The new features are: • Self-adapted questioner system providing exam questions based on the gap in the knowledge (this is estimated by previous answers provided during the example test), thus stimulates the students to fill this gap by additional study on the topic. • Random inverting of the sense of the sentences during examination to avoid answers memorizing and stimulation of thinking and answering.
  27. 27. 27 ……. The new features are: • If a student look in the fellow’s individual results, the system automatically penalize him/her with score decrease. This can be set in the case when the lecturer or tutor doesn’t allow group work, to provoke students to perform alone their individual assignments, not taking the results from elsewhere . • There is build in plagiarism check function, however, limited within the information uploaded in the web-site – avoiding copy-paste images and graphs from fellows. It also gives an information how many keys are knocked on the keyboards during the students work in the system, which is also useful when there is a doubt of copy- paste.
  28. 28. 28 The rest of resources are similar like in the other platforms – it is possible to upload video demonstrators of the processes, quizzes, live chat with the teacher, etc. Who answer first his/her questions for homework assignments and has greater than 70% true answers gets bonus scores, thus stimulating the students to not forget of their homework and in the same time to make efforts not just to register first, but reasonable login.
  29. 29. 29 • What is our research activity and how we involve our students in it. Currently 4 big projects are running in my group (2 national and 2 international) and 2 consortiums intercontinental projects are submitted pending assessment. • Bi-lateral projects “Bulgaria – India” 2018, “Stable and High Sensitive Low Dimensional Perovskite Photodetectors”, 2019-2021. • Bi-lateral projects “Bulgaria – India” 2018, “Ultrahigh efficient lead-free perovskite solar cells”, 2019-2021. • Researcher and coordinator in project of National Science Fund in “Competition for financial support of fundamental research”, entitled “Ferroelectric materials on silicon for new sensor devices”, 2018-2021. • Researcher and coordinator in project of National Science Fund in “Competition for financial support of fundamental research”, entitled “Study of the piezoelectric response of layered microgenerators on flexible substrates”, 2016-2020. Our students prepare their course projects, diploma thesis and students conference papers, working on the projects mostly with technical assistance. Thus, they are eligible to apply for scholarships and grants provided from the European Union programmes for Youth Education, Future young scientists development, etc. Thus they are paid during their learning and they gain practical experience and knowledge beyond the curriculum content, which is of help for their future engineering realization.
  30. 30. 30 Thank you for your attention! Any collaborations in the mentioned fields of study and learning/education are welcome! Contact: m_aleksandrova@tu-sofia.bg https://maleksandrova.wixsite.com/oled Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mariya Aleksandrova

